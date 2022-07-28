www.vevaynewspapers.com
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart
Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
eaglecountryonline.com
One Killed in Head-On Collision in Ripley Co.
The crash took place Saturday afternoon on State Road 129 near Benham Road. (Ripley County, Ind.) – One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Ripley County. The crash took place on State Road 129 near Benham Road around 4:00 p.m. Saturday, according to Indiana State Police – Versailles Post.
WRBI Radio
Charges Filed Against Teens for Vandalism
— Authorities in North Vernon have arrested a North Vernon teen in connection with vandalism that occurred at the North Vernon City Park swim center last month. North Vernon police say the incident happened on Saturday, July 23rd, and that on Monday, July 25th they arrested 19-year-old Keegan Barnes for criminal trespass, a level 6 felony, and for criminal mischief. The other juvenile suspects have also been identified by police. The investigation into the incident is continuing and further charges could be filed at a later date.
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - An Elizabethtown man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 129 on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana State Police. Lenord Sheldon Jr., 66, sustained fatal injuries after colliding head-on with another vehicle, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles. The Ripley County Coroner’s...
wbiw.com
Holton man sentenced to Indiana Department of Corrections failing to comply with terms of probation
BEDFORD – 36-year-old Eric Wall, of Holton, was sentenced to the Indiana Department of Correction by Lawrence Superior Court II Judge Robert Cline Monday after failing to comply with the terms of probation. Holton pleaded guilty to possession of a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement, both a Level...
eaglecountryonline.com
Former LMU Superintendent Pleads Not Guilty to 19 Felony Charges
Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. Olin Clawson. File photo. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – Olin Clawson made his initial appearance in Dearborn Circuit Court on Friday. The former Superintendent of Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities entered a not guilty plea as he is facing three counts...
953wiki.com
Body Found in Rural Scott County
Scott County Sheriff's Deputies are Conducting a Death Investigation. Scott County-On 7-31-2022, Scott County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a location on County Line Road in Southern Scott County in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, Deputies located the deceased, later identified as Ashley Deaton-Hedge, 34 of Louisville, KY. Detective Lieutenant John Hartman and Detective First Sergeant Jacklyn Shofner of the Sheriff's Office responded to the location and are conducting the death investigation. Assistance at the scene was provided by Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Sergeant Merritt Toomey. The next of kin of the deceased has been notified. This is an ongoing investigation and no further information will be released at this time.
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
VERSAILLES, Ind. — A Bartholomew County, Indiana, man has died after a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles on Saturday. According to the Indiana State Police, the accident happened around 4 p.m. Upon further investigation, authorities indicated that a blue 2006 Ford F-350,...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit that ended at JCPS bus compound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit that ended at the JCPS bus compound Sunday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the 6th Division responded to assist the West Buechel Police Department on a robbery call at the Game Stop on the 3600 block of Mall Road. Officers got information about the suspect vehicle and located it on Shepherdsville Road.
Wave 3
Deputies searching for missing Indiana man
JACKSON COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing man from Jackson County, Indiana. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of William Hankins, 31, from Seymour. William was last seen July 26, wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants....
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
95.3 MNC
Greenwood Mall hero’s girlfriend speaks out about food court shooting rampage
Eli Dicken hasn’t said much since the Greenwood Park Mall Shooting. He’s the man from Seymour who shot and killed the shooter, saving the lives of many. His girlfriend, Shay Golden, shared her story in an interview with WISH-TV. “I hope nobody has to experience what I experienced....
953wiki.com
Madison Woman Behind Bars on Drug Charge
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. July 28, 2022, @ approximately 11:08 AM Madison Police responded to a report of possible drug activity in the bathroom of Bicentennial Park. A description of the suspect was obtained, and officers located the individual minutes later at Fireman's Park. The suspect was...
WRBI Radio
Former utilities superintendent facing multiple felony counts
— The former Lawrenceburg Municipal Utility superintendent has been arrested for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars. Olin Clawson is facing 19 felony counts, including theft, forgery, official misconduct, and perjury for allegedly altering receipts for personal gain and lying under oath. He’s accused of stealing more than $6,000. Clawson...
WLWT 5
Man in critical condition following shooting on E. Galbraith Road
CINCINNATI — According to our WLWT reporter on the scene, Cincinnati police are responding to a shooting that occurred at the intersection of E. Galbraith Road and Woodbine Avenue on Saturday. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Police say that one male suspect fired at the victim in the...
953wiki.com
Milton Man Arrested on Drug Charge
July 25, 2022, Madison Police Officer Nichole Midgett executed a traffic stop at Main and Wall Streets. The driver of the Dodge Pick-up was identified as Shawn P. Sholdebrand 52, Milton, Kentucky. Sholdebrand was stopped for committing several traffic violations and erratic driving. Upon the arrival of Captain Heaton, Officer...
Fox 19
70-year-old man killed in Batesville crash
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WXIX) - A 70-year-old southeastern Indiana man was killed in a crash in Batesville on Thursday, according to Batesville police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Officers responded to the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 229 at around 7:52 a.m. for a report of...
eaglecountryonline.com
Greensburg Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Accident in Batesville
The crash took place Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 46 and State Road 229. (Batesville, Ind.) – One person is dead, and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Batesville. Batesville Police responded to the crash Thursday morning at the intersection of State Road 46...
wdrb.com
53-year-old man identified as victim of fatal semi crash on I-65S in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died Thursday night when a semitruck hit an overpass on Interstate 65 southbound in Scott County. According to Indiana State Police, the semi was the only vehicle involved in the crash that occurred around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. In a news release Friday, ISP said...
