Science

How ADAR1 mutation leads to self-destructive inflammation

By University of Washington
MedicalXpress
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
medicalxpress.com

verywellhealth.com

What Are the Warning Signs of Liver Failure?

Liver failure is when the liver loses its ability to perform its essential roles. Liver failure can be broken down into two categories, acute liver failure and chronic liver failure. Acute liver failure happens suddenly. It is typically due to a virus, medication, or an autoimmune disease. Chronic liver failure...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease linked to increased risk for dementia

Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease had an increased risk for dementia, with stronger risk existing for those with comorbid heart disease or stroke, according to a study published in Neurology. “Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is the most common chronic liver disease, affecting 25% of the global population,” Ying...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Heart muscle scarring found in patients with hypertension are associated with worse outcomes

A recent study conducted by the National Heart Center Singapore (NHCS) discovered that myocardial fibrosis is associated with worse cardiovascular outcomes in patients with hypertension. Myocardial fibrosis is an important prognostic marker in the development of adverse cardiovascular events, such as heart failure and death. In Singapore, the prevalence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Thyroid Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Developing Dementia

Older people with underactive thyroid, which is formally called hypothyroidism, may be at increased risk of developing dementia, according to a new research study published in the July 6, 2022, online issue of Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. According to the findings, the risk of developing dementia was even higher for people whose thyroid condition was serious enough to require thyroid hormone replacement medication.
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience

Children Of Parents With Polycystic Ovary Syndrome May Have Increased Risk Of Illness

The largest ever study to investigate the association of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and childhood health has found that children born to parents with the condition are more likely to experience illness at a young age. Looking at over one million children born in Quebec, Canada, it found that infections, allergies, and other illnesses were more common among children whose mothers had PCOS during pregnancy.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
moneytalksnews.com

Thyroid Condition Linked to Higher Dementia Risk

Seniors with hypothyroidism may have a higher risk of developing dementia, according to findings published in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. After examining the health records of 7,843 people newly diagnosed with dementia in Taiwan, researchers found that 68 (0.9%) of them had hypothyroidism. The...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Can high cholesterol cause dizziness?

People with high blood cholesterol risk developing conditions such as coronary artery disease (CAD) and stroke. These conditions may cause symptoms that include dizziness. Cholesterol is a fat-like substance that the body requires in certain amounts for the healthy functioning of cells and bodily processes. Molecules called lipoproteins carry cholesterol...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Health Digest

The Unexpected Side Effect After A Stroke

When blood flow to the brain is obstructed through the buildup of plaque or a blood clot, that area of the brain becomes deprived of critical nutrients and oxygen (via National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute). As a result, brain cells immediately begin to die off. This is what occurs during an ischemic stroke. Brain bleeding due to a ruptured blood vessel can also lead to another kind of stroke known as a hemorrhagic stroke. Any kind of stroke warrants immediate emergency medical attention.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Which Body Parts Are Affected by Multiple Sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a medical condition in which the immune system attacks the protective myelin covering of nerves within the brain and spinal cord. There is no single, exact way MS affects the body because everyone experiences the disease differently. Some people may have trouble seeing clearly, while others experience arm and leg muscle weakness or a combination of symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Initiative addresses challenges of managing heart failure

A pilot program at a New York hospital designed to help patients manage heart failure after being discharged from the hospital quickly improved patient adherence to their medication and treatment plan, and resulted in fewer readmissions. "Decreasing 30-Day Readmission Rates in Patients with Heart Failure" details how a program at...
BROOKLYN, NY
verywellhealth.com

How Sleep Apnea Affects Weight

Sleep apnea, also called obstructive sleep apnea, is a medical condition that many people live with. If left untreated, can cause many symptoms and potentially lead to complications such as weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome. This article will review the causes of sleep apnea, how it can...
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

What Is Insulin Resistance, Exactly?

You may associate the term "insulin resistance" with diabetes, and you're not far off — it's tied to the development of the disease. But what is insulin resistance, exactly, and how can you prevent it?. We tapped an expert to learn everything about the condition, including what it is,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Thyroid Storm vs Thyrotoxicosis: Differences

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the front of the neck that produces and releases two hormones: triiodothyronine (T3) and thyroxine (T4). These hormones play a crucial role in several important bodily functions, such as maintaining:. Body temperature. Heart rate. Metabolism. What is thyroid storm vs thyrotoxicosis?. Thyroid...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

What Are Symptoms of Celiac Disease? 9 Signs

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that can cause a wide range of symptoms, from digestion issues to skin problems. Here are 9 common symptoms of celiac disease and how you can manage them. 9 symptoms of celiac disease. 1. Diarrhea. Before being diagnosed with celiac disease, you may notice...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Pot users are less prone to sinus problems

Could smoking pot somehow help keep sinus problems at bay?. It's possible, suggests a new study that found people who use marijuana may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain than their nonsmoking peers do, though the reasons why remain cloudy. The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults...
PHARMACEUTICALS

