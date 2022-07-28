ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Sen. Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4NhC_0gwK53aL00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms.  Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely,” Durbin said in a statement.

The Senate is in session until August 5th, and does not have a way for isolating senators to vote on legislation remotely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WCIA

‘A sad situation’: Community reacts to husband murdering wife

Ridge Farm, Ill., (WCIA) — The small community of Ridge Farm is devastated. A husband is accused of murdering his wife.  On Monday, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from 75-year-old Don Smith. The department said Don told them he killed his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith.  The state’s attorney said Norma […]
RIDGE FARM, IL
WCIA

Crews called to crash along US 136

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders were called to a crash near Dewey Monday afternoon. It happened near US 136 and County Road 900 E. The crash appeared to involve a semi-truck and another vehicle. There is no word on if anyone was hurt. A helicopter was seen responding to the crash. There is […]
DEWEY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Daily Beast

Would Josh Hawley Call a 10-Year-Old a Woman?

Earlier this week, during a Senate committee hearing on the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley interrupted UC Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges after she used the phrase “people with the capacity for pregnancy.”. “You refer to ‘people with the capacity for pregnancy,”...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dick Durbin
WCIA

Man charged with fleeing police, meth possession

SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old man from Teutopolis has been charged in Shelby County with several felonies in relation to a police chase that happened in that county. Bryce Ruholl was charged on Wednesday with aggravated fleeing and eluding with a prior conviction, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and two counts of aggravated DUI. […]
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man hurt after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police officials said a man was hurt after an overnight shooting Thursday. In a news release, officials said police were called around 1 a.m. in response to a shooting along West Maple Street. When they got there, they found a 65-year-old man who was shot in the arm. He was taken […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Politics Congress#Politics Federal#Covid 19#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

What happens when a restaurant goes tip-free?

(NEXSTAR) – It’s widely understood that those working in the food service industry are usually paid a lower wage than the rest of us, due largely in part because they receive tips. But, as many have argued, paying a server the federal minimum wage for a tipped employee, paired with the tips they receive, sometimes isn’t enough to reach the standard minimum wage of $7.25. This is pushing some restaurants to transition to a tipless style of business.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCIA

Assumption teenager returns home after deadly crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager who was injured in a crash that killed two of his classmates is home. The crash happened earlier this month in Assumption. Police said a truck hit a car with four Central A&M students inside. Two of them – and Conner Rowcliff and Keegan Virden – died in the […]
ASSUMPTION, IL
WCIA

Emus on the run in Danville

(UPDATE) Officials said one of the emus has been located near the Village Mall. That emu is now home. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Emus are on the loose in Danville. Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to not approach them as they will be aggressive. Animal Control Worker Hannah Hueston said you have to “tackle […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

JACKPOT: Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Illinois

ILLINOIS (KXAN) — Cha-ching! One person in Illinois won the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot Friday night, according to the Illinois Lottery. The Illinois Lottery listed the jackpot prize as “currently pending,” with the winning numbers listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14. Friday’s Megaplier was 2X the original winnings.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators released legislation Monday that would codify Roe v. Wade, ensuring pregnant patients throughout the country once again have the right to an abortion. Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, Alaska GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said the measure, called […] The post Four members of U.S. Senate unveil bipartisan bill ensuring nationwide abortion rights appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WCIA

Police say stop by corn, could save your life

ILLINOIS (WCIA)– It might be after the Fourth of July, but the corn is certainly higher than knee-high. Local law enforcement across central Illinois are cautioning drivers about the potential dangers of not stopping in rural areas, even if there is no stop sign. Piatt County Sheriff’s Deputy Mark Vogelzang said, “You need to come […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers needs help solving armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information to assist the Springfield Police Department regarding an armed robbery. Officers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. to the County Market at 1501 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield. A man around 25-30 years was driving a black vehicle. He walked up to a car […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

WCIA

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy