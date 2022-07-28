Sen. Durbin tests positive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday morning.

“Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and double boosted and only experiencing minor symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, I will quarantine and follow advice from my doctor while I continue to work remotely,” Durbin said in a statement.

The Senate is in session until August 5th, and does not have a way for isolating senators to vote on legislation remotely.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.