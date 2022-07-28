Creating an 'adult-like' mature human cardiac tissue

medicalxpress.com
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
MedicalXpress
Molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study led by Professors Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben-Sasson of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has identified a group of molecules that enable cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for those tissues to retain proper function. The efficacy of the molecules was demonstrated on a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life, and successfully proved they can protect the organism's and human cells from damage. Their findings were published in Autophagy.
MedicalXpress
New study provides insight for how congenital heart defects manifest
About one percent of the world population is born with a congenital heart defect, which affects about 40,000 U.S. births each year, but how these particular birth defects come about is largely unknown. In an effort to learn more about how the heart develops, researchers at the University of Maryland...
MedicalXpress
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
MedicalXpress
Iron buildup in brain linked to higher risk for movement disorders
A disorder called hereditary hemochromatosis, caused by a gene mutation, results in the body absorbing too much iron, leading to tissue damage and conditions like liver disease, heart problems and diabetes. Scant and conflicting research had previously suggested, however, that the brain was spared from iron accumulation by the blood-brain barrier, a network of blood vessels and tissue composed of closely spaced cells that protects against invasive pathogens and toxins.
MedicalXpress
Initiative addresses challenges of managing heart failure
A pilot program at a New York hospital designed to help patients manage heart failure after being discharged from the hospital quickly improved patient adherence to their medication and treatment plan, and resulted in fewer readmissions. "Decreasing 30-Day Readmission Rates in Patients with Heart Failure" details how a program at...
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
MedicalXpress
Pot users are less prone to sinus problems
Could smoking pot somehow help keep sinus problems at bay?. It's possible, suggests a new study that found people who use marijuana may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain than their nonsmoking peers do, though the reasons why remain cloudy. The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults...
MedicalXpress
Ensuring the fairness of algorithms that predict patient disease risk
"To treat or not to treat?" is the question continually faced by clinicians. To help with their decision making, some turn to disease risk prediction models. These models forecast which patients are more or less likely to develop disease and thus could benefit from treatment, based on demographic factors and medical data.
MedicalXpress
Fast-acting immune cells provide powerful protection against stroke
A unique subset of white blood cells confers fast-acting and lasting protection against ischemic stroke in mice, University of Pittsburgh neurologists and immunologists reported in the Journal of Clinical Investigation today. This study identified a novel subset of CD8+ regulatory-like T cells, or CD8+TRLs, as "first responders" to stroke. Attracted...
MedicalXpress
Seven in ten people with asthma could be using less medication
Seven out of ten Australians with asthma aged over 12 years may be prescribed too much preventer medicine. In Australian Prescriber Prof. Helen Reddel and coauthors from the Woolcock Institute of Medical Research write about finding the lowest effective dose to control asthma. From the 2021 Census, we know that...
MedicalXpress
Specialty pharmacists help reduce MS relapse risk
Relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) is the most common form of multiple sclerosis. Since there is no cure, patients are maintained on disease-modifying therapy (DMT) to help slow disease progression, reduce disease relapses, and limit new disease activity. However, long-term persistence to DMTs is low, with many patients switching or discontinuing...
MedicalXpress
Children who lack sleep may experience detrimental impact on brain and cognitive development that persists over time
Elementary school-age children who get less than nine hours of sleep per night have significant differences in certain brain regions responsible for memory, intelligence and well-being compared to those who get the recommended nine to 12 hours of sleep per night, according to a new study led by University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) researchers. Such differences correlated with greater mental health problems, like depression, anxiety, and impulsive behaviors, in those who lacked sleep. Inadequate sleep was also linked to cognitive difficulties with memory, problem solving and decision making. The findings were published today in the journal The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.
MedicalXpress
Broadly diverse genomes reveals new susceptibility genetic variants for lung cancer
Research led by a team at Baylor College of Medicine identifies new genetic risk factors for lung cancer. The cross-ancestry genome-wide association study, the largest of its kind across diverse populations, revealed five new susceptibility genes and 10 new variant associations from known risk genes and further validated in different populations another 24 associations. The findings are published in the journal Nature Genetics.
MedicalXpress
Black cardamom bioactives effective against lung cancer cells
The main challenges associated with existing lung cancer drugs are severe side effects and drug resistance. There is hence a constant need to explore new molecules for improving the survival rate and quality of life of lung cancer patients. In Indian Ayurvedic medicine, black cardamom has been used in formulations...
MedicalXpress
Machine-learning tool to match treatment for cancer patients
Can immunotherapy treatment help this cancer patient? And if it can, which specific treatment should be used? Oncologists routinely ask themselves these questions. Insurance companies also ask it because immunotherapy is expensive. Patients ask if this novel treatment can save their lives. Now, a new study by Professor Keren Yizhak, from the Ruth and Bruce Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology, uses Artificial Intelligence to create a simple and inexpensive method of answering this question for each individual patient. Prof. Yitzhak's findings were recently published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
Glioblastoma cells invade the brain as neuronal free riders
Certain cells from glioblastomas, the most aggressive form of brain tumors, mimic characteristics and movement strategies of immature neurons to colonize the brain. Fundamental new results from researchers at Heidelberg University Hospital (UKHD) and Heidelberg Medical School (MFHD) and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) provide the first detailed insights into the tumor's spreading mechanisms. Glioblastoma cells move through the healthy brain tissue, settle in a suitable location and then form malignant networks through which they reconnect with the "mother tumor." These invaders do not only share their molecular profile with the precursor cells of nerve cells, but they also migrate in the same movement patterns and, like these, establish contacts with healthy nerve cells of the brain. The results have recently been published in Cell and recognized in an editorial.
MedicalXpress
Supplement manufacturers often ignore FDA warning letters
A considerable proportion of products remain available for purchase after issuance of U.S. Food and Drug Administration warning letters targeting specific supplement products, according to a research letter published in the July 26 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. Pieter A. Cohen, M.D., from Cambridge Health Alliance...
MedicalXpress
Laparoscopic surgery noninferior for gastric cancer at five years
Laparoscopic surgery is noninferior to open gastrectomy for locally advanced gastric cancer (AGC) at five years, according to a study published online July 20 in JAMA Surgery. Sang-Yong Son, M.D., from the Ajou University School of Medicine in Suwon, South Korea, and colleagues compared five-year follow-up results for patients with clinically AGC enrolled in the Korean Laparoendoscopic Gastrointestinal Surgery Study (KLASS)-02 randomized clinical trial who underwent laparoscopic or open distal gastrectomy (492 and 482 patients, respectively). Five-year overall survival (OS) and relapse-free survival (RFS) rates and long-term complications were examined.
