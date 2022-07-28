Fresh or frozen, wild or cultivated? What to know about blueberries and health

medicalxpress.com
Diets higher in calcium and potassium may help prevent recurrent symptomatic kidney stones, study finds
Kidney stones can cause not only excruciating pain but also are associated with chronic kidney disease, osteoporosis and cardiovascular disease. If you've experienced a kidney stone once, you have a 30% chance of having another kidney stone within five years. Changes in diet are often prescribed to prevent recurrent symptomatic...
Pot users are less prone to sinus problems
Could smoking pot somehow help keep sinus problems at bay?. It's possible, suggests a new study that found people who use marijuana may experience fewer bouts of congestion, sneezing and sinus pain than their nonsmoking peers do, though the reasons why remain cloudy. The study of nearly 2,300 U.S. adults...
Long COVID should make us rethink disability, and the way we offer support to those with 'invisible conditions'
Australia has only a handful of specialists familiar with managing what happens when the nervous system can't properly regulate the body, as sometimes occurs with long COVID. While long COVID clinics are being set up, there are no government-funded clinics for this type of nervous system dysfunction and private waiting lists are now long.
Research into pet ownership during COVID
La Trobe University researchers have conducted an Australian-first survey about families with children and pets during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, published in PLOS ONE, reveals that, for many Australian families, pets were a source of much-needed comfort and companionship during the COVID pandemic and lockdown. Lead researcher, Dr. Shannon...
Molecule may prevent age-related diseases and increase life expectancy and wellness
While breakthroughs in the world of medicine and technology account for the global increase in life expectancy, improvements in quality of life for the elderly population lag far behind. Longevity without a decline in health is one of the major challenges that faces the world of medicine. A new study led by Professors Einav Gross and Shmuel Ben-Sasson of the Faculty of Medicine at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU) has identified a group of molecules that enable cells to repair damaged components, making it possible for those tissues to retain proper function. The efficacy of the molecules was demonstrated on a model organism. The research team examined the effect of various therapies on longevity and quality of life, and successfully proved they can protect the organism's and human cells from damage. Their findings were published in Autophagy.
New U.S. population study projects steep rise in cardiovascular diseases by 2060
By the year 2060, projected rates of cardiovascular risk factors and disease will increase significantly in the United States, according to a study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Substantial increases in cardiovascular trends may contribute to a rising burden on the U.S. health care system and highlight the need for equitable access to prevention education and treatments now to prevent future disease.
Banana Boat sunscreen recalled due to benzene
Edgewell Personal Care Co. has recalled three batches of its Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 because trace levels of benzene were found in some samples during an internal review. Benzene is a human carcinogen. Exposure can happen through inhalation, orally or through the skin, potentially leading...
Communication breakdowns when planning older people's medications put them at risk
Problems with medication communication across transitions of care for older people are the key reasons for increased risk of medication-related problems and hospital readmissions, according to the authors of a Perspective published today by the Medical Journal of Australia. Lead author Professor Elizabeth Manias, from the Center for Quality and...
Long-lasting loss of smell, taste in 5% of COVID cases: study
Around five percent of people who have had COVID-19 develop long-lasting problems with their sense of smell or taste, a large study said Thursday, potentially contributing to the burden of long COVID. A lost sense of smell has been a hallmark of contracting coronavirus since the early days of the...
Research links red meat intake, gut microbiome, and cardiovascular disease in older adults
Does eating more meat—especially red meat and processed meat—raise the risk of cardiovascular disease, and if so, why? Despite intense study, the impact of animal source foods on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) is vigorously debated, and the mechanisms underlying potential effects of animal proteins remain unclear. Understanding the impacts of meat consumption is particularly important in older adults, because they are the most vulnerable to heart disease yet may benefit from intake of protein to offset age-related loss of muscle mass and strength.
Light vs. heavy drinking adults: Differences in sleep and circadian timing may inform alcohol treatment strategies
Heavy and light drinkers show differences in biological markers of the internal processes that regulate the 24-hour sleep/wake cycle. The study findings, reported in Alcoholism: Clinical and Experimental Research, may have implications for the clinical management of patients seeking treatment for heavy drinking. Previous studies have shown that later circadian timing, manifesting as a preference for evening ("night owl") rather than morning ("lark") activity, is associated with increased alcohol consumption. However, research into the association between alcohol use and biological markers of circadian timing was lacking. Two such markers are DLMO (dim light melatonin onset—considered the gold standard circadian phase marker) and PIPR (the post-illumination pupil response—a measure of activity of photoreceptors in the eye that are a key influence on circadian timing). In the latest study, researchers compared sleep, DLMO-related measures, and photoreceptor responsivity in heavy and light drinkers.
Study shows fewer people tried to quit smoking during COVID-19 pandemic
A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS), shows serious smoking cessation activity declined among adults in the United States immediately after the onset of COVID-19 and persisted for over a year. Declines in attempts to quit smoking were largest among persons experiencing disproportionately negative outcomes during COVID-19, including Black people, people with comorbidities, middle-aged people, and lower educated people. The data was published today in the JAMA Network Open.
