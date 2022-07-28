ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Hillary Clinton Endorses Karen Bass in LA Mayoral Race

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 4 days ago
mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

LA City Council Calls for Muhammad Ali to Get US Postage Stamp

The Los Angeles City Council is calling for the United States Postal Service to recognize Muhammad Ali with his own postage stamp. The council passed a resolution this week introduced by Councilman Kevin de LeÃ³n, who held a news conference Friday to promote the campaign, called #GetTheChampAStamp. Ali,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Councilman Kevin de León Won’t Let Sixth Street Bridge Antics Taint LA’s Image

Bemoaning the “rude, inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior” that has forced multiple closures of the Sixth Street Bridge, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León said Friday that people painting graffiti, doing donuts in their cars and even getting haircuts on the bridge since it opened three weeks ago in his district need to start acting more maturely.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
mynewsla.com

Novavax Vaccine Against COVID-19 Available This Week in LA County

Doses of the newly approved Novavax vaccine against COVID-19 will become available to Southland residents this week, with Long Beach offering doses beginning Monday and Los Angeles County scheduled to start administering the medication on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD to Conduct Weekend Traffic Operation at Sixth Street Viaduct

The Los Angeles Police Department will conduct a traffic enforcement operation on the Sixth Street Bridge Sunday in the wake of a recent spate of illegal activity on the span — possibly shutting down the roadway for certain periods of time. Sunday’s operation will be conducted from 2 p.m....
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Street Vendor Sues City of Santa Monica Over Vehicle Towing

A street vendor is suing the city of Santa Monica, alleging in federal court that the city is targeting Blacks and Latinos by illegally towing the vehicles of unlicensed drivers, according to court papers obtained Friday. Reyes Murcia alleges in the proposed class-action complaint that Santa Monica is targeting Black...
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County Could Drop Out of High COVID Transmission Level Next Week

The number of coronavirus patients in Los Angeles County hospitals declined slightly Saturday, continuing a stabilizing trend that’s allowed officials to scrap plans to re-impose an indoor mask mandate. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals declined by 19 people to 1,220, according to the latest state figures....
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Karen Bass
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Hollywood Crash

Two vehicles collided Saturday in Hollywood, killing a passenger. The crash occurred at 1:54 a.m. at Santa Monica Boulevard and Gower Street, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. One vehicle was turning left from Santa Monica onto Gower when it crossed in front of the other vehicle, Cruz...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Flash Food Watch Issued for Parts of Southland

Forecasters were predicting a chance of monsoonal showers, thunderstorms and possible moderate to heavy rain Monday in the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains and the Santa Clarita and Antelope valleys. Isolated to scattered showers will likely continue through at least Monday, especially in the mountains and deserts, according to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Bipolar Woman Missing From Santa Clarita Found

A 32-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder, who went missing while riding a bicycle in Santa Clarita, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not release where or what time Holly Ann Houston was found. Houston was last seen about 6:15 p.m. Saturday...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
mynewsla.com

October Sentencing Set for Burbank Man Convicted in T-Mobile Phone Scam

A man who once co-owned a T-Mobile retail store in Eagle Rock faces sentencing in October for running a $25 million scheme to use stolen T-Mobile employee credentials to illegally infiltrate the mobile phone company’s internal computer systems to unlock its cell phones. Argishti Khudaverdyan, 44, of Burbank, was...
BURBANK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Los Angeles Mayor#Homelessness#State#Democratic
mynewsla.com

Sheriff’s Department to Host Hiring Event Saturday

A Riverside County Sheriff’s Department recruitment drive to fill numerous correctional deputy positions will be held Saturday in Riverside, and officials said applicants who meet initial criteria can expect to begin the background check process almost immediately. “Department employees will be on-site to provide career information, and assist anyone...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Searching For Missing Panorama City Woman, 24

Authorities were searching Sunday for a 24-year-old woman who went missing in Panorama City. Noellia Goodwin was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday leaving a supermarket near Parthenia Street and Cedros Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was last seen carrying a gray bag, wearing a gray long-sleeved shirt, light pink sweatpants and yellow slip-on shoes, the LAPD said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Arrest Made In Stabbing Homicide In Santa Monica

A homeless man was allegedly stabbed to death by another homeless man in Santa Monica, authorities said Sunday. The attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday in the north courtyard of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd., according to Santa Monica police spokesman Myesha Morrison. The suspect,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins for Anaheim Officer Accused of False Police Report

An Anaheim police officer lied in a report to justify searching a suspect’s vehicle following a traffic stop, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, but the defendant’s attorney said his client filed a “sloppy” report and did not intend to make false claims. Dillon Adam Avila, 30,...
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Homeless
mynewsla.com

LB’s Bottom’s Up Tavern Closes After Liquor License Suspension

A Long Beach bar has shut down after losing its liquor license, with state regulators citing the alleged sale of illegal drugs at the location. The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control posted a notice of suspension Sunday at the Bottom’s Up Tavern located at 1739 E. Artesia Blvd.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Male Victim Wounded in Watts Shooting

A victim was wounded in Watts Saturday evening by a bullet police believe was not intended for him. The shooting was reported at 6:42 p.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Century Boulevard, said Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. Arriving officers found the victim inside a residence, Cruz said. It...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested After Standoff Near Hollywood Farmers’ Market

A man who allegedly fired shots near the Hollywood Farmers’ Market Sunday, causing the popular establishment to shut down, has been taken into custody, authorities said. Witnesses called police around 7:30 a.m. Sunday to report a man with a gun firing multiple shots in the 1600 block of Cosmo Street, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

New Coronavirus Vaccine To Be Available at LA County Vaccination Sites

Los Angeles County coronavirus vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health Department announced Friday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for the vaccine July 13 after it was found to be 90% effective against mild, moderate and severe disease in the company’s Phase 3 clinical trial involving 30,000 participants ages 18 and older.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy