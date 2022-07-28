Hillary Clinton Endorses Karen Bass in LA Mayoral Race

Bemoaning the “rude, inexcusable, immature, self-absorbed behavior” that has forced multiple closures of the Sixth Street Bridge, Los Angeles City Councilman Kevin de León said Friday that people painting graffiti, doing donuts in their cars and even getting haircuts on the bridge since it opened three weeks ago in his district need to start acting more maturely.

