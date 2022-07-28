Technique based on artificial intelligence detects Chagas disease using images taken with smartphone

There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.

MANHASSET, NY ・ 26 DAYS AGO