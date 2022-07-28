Technique based on artificial intelligence detects Chagas disease using images taken with smartphone

medicalxpress.com
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Uncover the Biological Causes of Social Withdrawal
Researchers find multiple important biomarkers in people with Hikikomori (pathological social withdrawal), and they demonstrate their potential for predicting the severity of the disorder. Key blood biomarkers for the pathological social withdrawal disorder called Hikikomori have been discovered by researchers at Kyushu University. The team’s research enabled them to distinguish...
Humans risk being overrun by artificial superintelligence in 30 years
A MACHINE with human-level intelligence could be built in the next 30 years and could represent a threat to life on Earth, some experts believe. AI researchers and technology executives like Elon Musk are openly concerned about human extinction caused by machines. Smart computers make smarter computers. The Law of...
MIT researchers create skin patch that takes continuous ultrasound images
The future of ultrasound imaging could be a sticker affixed to the skin that can transmit images continuously for 48 hours. Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a postage stamp-sized device that creates live, high-resolution images. They reported on their progress this week. "We believe we've opened...
MedicalXpress
Ensuring the fairness of algorithms that predict patient disease risk
"To treat or not to treat?" is the question continually faced by clinicians. To help with their decision making, some turn to disease risk prediction models. These models forecast which patients are more or less likely to develop disease and thus could benefit from treatment, based on demographic factors and medical data.
MedicalXpress
Study on voice-assisted technology shows promise for therapeutic use
Findings published in JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies reported the professional experiences of UK speech and language therapists using voice-assisted technology (VAT) (e.g. Alexa, Siri) with their clients to identify the potential applications and barriers to VAT adoption and thereby inform future directions of research. They reported using VAT with...
Ghana confirms two people died after testing positive for the Marburg virus, an Ebola-like disease
DAKAR — Ghana has officially confirmed two cases of the Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease similar to Ebola, its health service said on Sunday, after two people who later died tested positive for the virus earlier this month. Tests conducted in Ghana came back positive on July 10,...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
A life hack that’s thousands of years old could help humans better adapt to record-setting heat waves
Sleep experts support trying a siesta as heat waves hit around the world, saying the practice can help regulate the body temperature and leave you more refreshed.
MedicalXpress
WHO Europe expects more monkeypox-related deaths
The World Health Organization's European office said Saturday that more monkeypox-related deaths can be expected, following reports of the first fatalities outside Africa, while stressing that severe complications were still rare. "With the continued spread of monkeypox in Europe, we will expect to see more deaths," Catherine Smallwood, Senior Emergency...
Scientists are considering a crazy plan to dim the sun and slow climate change
A few years ago, scientists proposed a ludicrous idea to help cut down on global temperature changes. The idea was to take planes and spew reflective particles into the Earth’s atmosphere yearly. These particles would then reflect solar light, effectively dimming the Sun. Some think it could help cut down on climate change a lot. But others aren’t quite as convinced.
EverydayHealth.com
The Link Between EPI and Pancreatic Cancer
There are a few important ways in which pancreatic cancer and EPI are linked:. The conditions share a common risk factor: chronic pancreatitis. “Some studies suggest that people with chronic pancreatitis are at increased risk for pancreatic cancer,” says David Bernstein, MD, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist and the chief of the department of hepatology at Northwell Health in Manhasset, New York. Chronic pancreatitis, which is the long-term inflammation of the pancreas that results in permanent damage, can also lead to EPI. And, when the condition results from chronic pancreatitis, it tends to be severe.
Novel sensor allows the detection of Alzheimer's 17 years in advance
Early detection is key in the treatment of Alzheimer's, but achieving that is not always possible. Now, a research team at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum has developed a new sensor that is able to identify signs of Alzheimer's disease in the blood up to 17 years before the first clinical symptoms appear, according to a press release by the institution. The device detects the misfolding of the protein biomarker amyloid-betta that causes characteristic deposits in the brain.
Climate scientist says total climate breakdown is now inevitable: 'It is already a different world out there, soon it will be unrecognizable to every one of us'
In his book, "Hothouse Earth: An Inhabitant's Guide," Bill McGuire argues it is too late to avoid the catastrophic impacts of climate change.
scitechdaily.com
Better Diagnosis and Treatment: Genetic Clues to Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Discovery of molecular signatures of age-related macular degeneration will help with better diagnosis and treatment of this progressive eye disease. Thanks to the discovery of new genetic signatures of age-related macular degeneration, better diagnosis and treatment of the incurable eye disease is a step closer. Scientists reprogrammed stem cells to...
MedicalXpress
New trial shows nasal spray reduces infection of COVID-causing virus by 62%
A new clinical trial led by Queen Mary University of London and Barts Health researchers has shown that the pHOXWELL nasal spray can reduce infection with SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—by 62%. The research was published in the Journal of Clinical Virology. The trial was carried out in...
Reinfection, severe outcome more common with BA.5 variant; virus spike protein toxic to heart cells
July 28 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
CNET
How the 'Spoon Theory' Helps Explain Life With a Chronic Illness
More than half of all US adults have a chronic disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While symptoms vary by condition, common symptoms of chronic illnesses include fatigue, pain and disturbed sleep. These symptoms might make it harder or more tiring to complete certain tasks, like getting dressed or making breakfast -- but for those who don't have a chronic condition, it can be hard to understand what it's like.
MedicalXpress
High-tech vest monitors lung function
Patients with severe respiratory or lung diseases require intensive treatment and their lung function needs to be monitored on a continuous basis. As part of the Pneumo.Vest project, Fraunhofer researchers have developed a technology whereby noises in the lungs are recorded using a textile vest with integrated acoustic sensors. The signals are then converted and displayed visually using software. In this way, patients outside of intensive care units can still be monitored continuously. The technology increases the options for diagnosis and improves the patient's quality of life.
MedicalXpress
People respond differently to psychedelic drugs—genetics could be the reason
Cluster headaches, anxiety and depression can be debilitating for people living with these conditions. Psychedelic drugs have shown benefits as treatments for these conditions in clinical studies, but not for everyone. Now, in ACS Chemical Neuroscience, researchers report that one reason could be common genetic variations in one serotonin receptor. They found that seven variants uniquely and differentially impacted the receptor's in vitro response to four psychedelic drugs—psilocin, LSD, 5-methoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and mescaline.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ghana Marburg Virus Disease outbreak rises to 4 cases
On a follow-up on our report of a suspected third Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) case in Ghana, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted today:. Two more people with Marburg identified in Ghana, family of the first case. One has unfortunately died. Outbreak total now 4 cases...
