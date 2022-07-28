Report: Giants not currently interested in selling at deadline

www.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
NBC Sports
Report: What Yankees' trade package for Montas could look like
Luis Castillo is set to make his American League debut Wednesday at Yankee Stadium -- just not in a New York Yankees uniform. Instead, Castillo will be battling New York as the Seattle Mariners' newest ace after president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto outbid the rest of the league, including the Yankees, by trading four prospects to the Cincinnati Reds.
NBC Sports
Giants lose big bat as Joc lands on 7-day concussion IL
SAN FRANCISCO — Joc Pederson came inches away from robbing a homer and saving two runs for Alex Wood in the Giants' 4-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night at Oracle Park, but Pederson knew something wasn’t quite right as soon as he hit the wall. A day later, he was put on the 7-day concussion IL.
NBC Sports
Discipline officer requires Deshaun Watson to get massages from Browns’ staff only
The six-game suspension handed to Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson includes an apparently unprecedented condition: Watson can only get massages from therapists on the Browns’ staff. That mandate from Judge Sue L. Robinson means that Watson can’t hire his own therapists, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Watson is...
NBC Sports
How will Phillies use Sosa and what does it mean for Didi?
PITTSBURGH -- The Phillies made two transactions before Saturday night's game against the Pirates and one after their extra-inning win. Right-handed pitcher Kyle Gibson was placed on the bereavement list after the death of his grandmother. He was replaced on the active roster by right-handed reliever Mark Appel. Gibson had...
NBC Sports
Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice
SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NBC Sports
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
NBC Sports
Shanahan was ready to step in if Deebo talks went on any longer
SANTA CLARA -- Kyle Shanahan did not get involved in contract talks with 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but the coach revealed that there was a point where he might have. On Monday, after the 49ers inked a three-year contract extension with their All-Pro wideout, Shanahan spoke to the media and shared his side of the experience.
NBC Sports
Pirates fall for banana in the tailpipe as Knebel, Phillies steal win in Steel City
PITTSBURGH -- Corey Knebel had tried the pickoff move before in his career, but it had never worked. "I think it might have worked once, but nobody was there to cover," Knebel said late Saturday night in the Phillies' clubhouse at PNC Park. This time it worked. All the way....
NBC Sports
How blockbuster Mariners-Reds trade impacts Montas, A's
When the Athletics traded away Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Sean Manaea, and Chris Bassitt before the start of the 2022 MLB season, many wondered if Frankie Montas would also join the exodus. The A's decided to hang on to Montas with the idea that trading him before the Aug. 2...
NBC Sports
Finally! Deebo, 49ers reportedly agree to $73.5M extension
It took a lot longer than everyone expected but Deebo Samuel reportedly has agreed to a massive contract extension with the 49ers. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday night, citing sources, that Samuel and the team have agreed to a three-year deal worth $73.5 million. The pact includes $58.1 million in guaranteed money, per Rapoport.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Rodón strikes out 10 in Giants' win
SAN FRANCISCO -- With one game left until the MLB trade deadline, the Giants got back to .500 on the season. They also showed off one of the best trade chips they've had in years. It's hard to tell what the Giants will do with Carlos Rodón before Tuesday 3...
NBC Sports
Arthur Smith ends Falcons practice after a pair of fights
As “Back Together Saturday” unfolds, one coach already is working to pry guys apart. Falcon coach Arthur Smith pulled the plug on practice after two fights, according to D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The first one involved defensive lineman Jalen Dalton. The second one included nose...
NBC Sports
Will Joe Burrow or Russell Wilson get a percentage of the cap in their next deals?
The contracts given to Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray (and the one that will be signed, if ever, by Lamar Jackson) serve as potential prologue to a quarterback contract that finally achieves what others have tried unsuccessfully to obtain. A set percentage of the salary cap. It’s the best way...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez drawing interest from Astros
The Houston Astros would be wise to acquire more depth at catcher before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and one option for them is Boston Red Sox veteran Christian Vazquez. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that the Astros are "focusing more on Vázquez" than Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras in their pursuit of a catcher.
NBC Sports
How Davis impressed Kelce before they shared a practice field
Jason Kelce and Jordan Davis finally shared a practice field on Saturday. Davis impressed the Eagles legend before that. Even before Kelce returned as a full participant in practice on Saturday, the same day that Davis got his first first-team reps of the summer, the giant rookie had already impressed the Eagles’ veteran center during walkthroughs.
NBC Sports
Five bold predictions for 2022 MLB trade deadline
With three wild-card spots open in the American and National Leagues, more teams than ever can convince themselves they are contenders heading into the dog days of August. That shapes up for a competitive couple of days on the trade block. This year's trade deadline will be defined by the...
MLB・
NBC Sports
White Sox star Anderson argues call, gets ejected, bumps ump
Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson likely is facing a very long suspension for his actions during the game against the Athletics on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. With two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the A's leading 5-3, Anderson took the first pitch of...
