ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More than $20K raised for family of mother killed in Camden house fire

WKTV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wktv.com

Comments / 1

Related
flackbroadcasting.com

Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee

ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Man crushed to death by water pipes in Oswego County, deputies say

New Haven, N.Y. — A man was crushed to death by water pipes on a construction site in Oswego County, deputies announced Monday. Nenad Kocmar, 30, of Chicago, was working at a construction site near Hurlbut and Johnson roads in the town of New Haven at 8:55 a.m Friday when the accident happened., said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
WKTV

Man arrested after refusing to leave town of Webb police station

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. – A man was arrested in the town of Webb late last week after authorities say he tried to get into the police station despite being ordered to leave. According to town of Webb police, 47-year-old Frank Schwab, of Lyons Falls, became belligerent when he was asked to leave, yelling obscenities and causing a disturbance in the parking lot of the police station.
LYONS FALLS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Voorhees
informnny.com

Boonville man charged for boating accident at 4th Lake

TOWN OF WEBB, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Town of Webb Police have reported that a Boonville man was charged after allegedly submerging a boat while under the influence of alcohol with multiple people on board on July 31st. Around 7:44 pm on Sunday, officers with the Town of Webb...
BOONVILLE, NY
Romesentinel.com

Lee crash sends both drivers to local hospitals

LEE — Both drivers were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision on Lee Center-Taberg Road Saturday morning, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, of Rome, was westbound on Lee Center-Taberg Road around 9:40 a.m. Saturday when she crossed the center line while rounding a curve. Deputies said Iglesias's 2004 Buick sedan struck the back end of an oncoming 2018 GMC Sierra pickup truck, driven by Paul Taylor, 52, of Lee.
LEE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Accident in Alder Creek pending investigation, State Police says

ONEIDA COUNTY- An accident over the weekend in Alder Creek, NY blocked several lanes of traffic, emergency officials say. It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday when 9-1-1 dispatchers began taking calls about an accident, with personal injuries, at State Route 28 and State Dam Road intersection. We reached out...
ALDER CREEK, NY
WKTV

Police arrest suspect following armed robbery in town of Frankfort

FRANKFORT, N.Y. (UPDATED) – Police have a suspect in custody following an armed robbery at Frankfort Valley Auto Sales on Acme Road in the town of Frankfort Monday morning. Owner Larry Gookins says got to work and was just sitting down to read the paper when someone in a hooded shirt and mask came in with a gun and demanded money. Gookins believes the suspect, who knew exactly where he kept the cash, may be a former employee.
WKTV

New Hartford man saved from house fire dies at hospital

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – The man who was hospitalized following a house fire on Woodberry Road in New Hartford on Tuesday has died, according to the New Hartford Police Department. According to police, the fire broke out in 59-year-old Thomas Manning’s bedroom on the second floor of the home....
NEW HARTFORD, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Boonville man facing domestic dispute charges in Williamstown: NYSP

WILLIAMSTOWN- A local man is faced with accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute in a neighboring county, authorities say. David A. Talerico, 48, of Boonville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Pulaski) Sunday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. He is formally charged with one felony...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NY
WKTV

Two sent to hospital after car accident in Lee

LEE, N.Y. - Oneida County Sheriff’s responded to a car accident in the town of Lee Saturday morning. Police were called to Lee Center Taber Road around 9:40 a.m. Police say 59-year-old Lisa Iglesias of Rome was traveling westbound on Lee Center Taberg Road when she approached a curve in the road, crossed the center line, and continued into the opposing lane.
LEE, NY
waynetimes.com

Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man

It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
ROSE, NY
WKTV

1 person taken to hospital following rollover crash in Chadwicks

CHADWICKS, N.Y. – One person was sent to the hospital following a one-vehicle crash in Chadwicks late Thursday night. Willowvale Fire Company responded to the scene, where they say one vehicle rolled over off of Neals Gulf Road into a corn field. The vehicle occupants were evaluated by paramedics...
CHADWICKS, NY
WIBX 950

Van Hornesville Woman Killed in One-Car Herkimer County Crash

A woman from a hamlet in Herkimer County is dead following a one-car crash in German Flatts. Authorities are investigating after emergency responders from the New York State Police, Mohawk Fire Department, German Flatts Fire Department, Van Hornsville Fire Department, MOVAC, and Mercy Flight were called to the scene on Aney Road/Route 116 at approximately 6:02pm on Friday, July 29, 2022.
rewind1077.com

Crash in Homer closes road, sends six to hospital

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) – A two car accident in Homer. Multiple fire and rescue teams and ambulances responded to an accident near Bedford Street on Route 281 earlier today. The Homer Fire Department confirmed that two helicopters and three ambulances left the scene with injured people. The roadway was closed for a period and reopened early this afternoon.
HOMER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy