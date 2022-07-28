The Resort Stars Reflect on the Challenges of Peacock's New Mystery Series

comicbook.com
HBO Max Reboot of Fan-Favorite Series Has a Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
The HBO Max reboot of Pretty Little Liars is a hit with critics, garnering a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins premiered Thursday, July 28th, with three episodes introducing a new cast of Little Liars. While we're only a week into the series, 12 Rotten Tomatoes critics have given it a 92% rating at the time of this writing, with 12 critics chiming in. As for the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sins' Audience Score, it currently sits at 79% among 71 users. The Pretty Little Liars revival is doing better than HBO Max's Gossip Girl reboot, which has 36% on the Tomatometer and 64% average Audience Score.
HBO Max Cancels Freshmen Series a Month After Its Premiere
The coming-of-age 1980s comedy series Gordita Chronicles has been canceled a month after it premiered on HBO Max. The decision comes after Gordita Chronicles debuted with all 10 episodes on June 23rd. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the series around to other networks and platforms with hopes of having it picked up, similar to Netflix's cancellation of One Day At a Time. HBO Max is also reportedly halting new pitches for live-action kids/family and unscripted programming in the fallout of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The company has also canceled a number of original scripted series for TBS, TNT, and TruTV such as Snowpiercer and The Last O.G.
Hulu Adding Multiple Marvel Movies This Week
Disney+ is the hub for just about everything Marvel. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be found on the service, along with the previous Netflix original shows and even some of the previous X-Men titles from Fox. Everything that came from non-Disney studios, however, does bounce around between streaming services, and those film can sometimes be hard to track down. This week, a few of them are heading to Hulu.
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
Cyberpunk Edgerunners Releases New Trailer, Poster
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is on the horizon at long last. It has taken some time for the team at Studio Trigger to polish the series, but the effort will prove worth it once the fall rolls in. After all, the Cyberpunk 2077 anime is slated to drop in a few months, and we just got a new trailer-poster combo for the title.
Drago: Dolph Lundgren Speaks Out After Sylvester Stallone Slams Spinoff
This week, it was announced that the Rocky spinoffs would not be ending with the upcoming Creed III. It was reported by The Wrap that a Drago movie was in the works with Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago) and Florian Munteanu (Viktor Drago). Lundgren first appeared in the franchise in Rocky IV back in 1985 and reprised the role in Creed II in 2018 with Munteanu joining as his son. After the news of the Drago movie broke, Rocky creator Sylvester Stallone made it clear that he was unhappy with the decision, saying producer Irwin Winkler is "exploiting" the franchise. Today, Stallone hit Winkler even harder with a graphic social media post calling the producer and his family "bloodsuckers." He also added, "DOLPH, why? Not a phone call?" One fan came to Lundgren's defense in the comments, and Stallone replied, saying it wasn't right since he gave Lundgren his start. However, it looks like those comments have since been deleted. It could be because Lundgren has since made a post of his own, setting the record straight about his involvement.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
Nichelle Nichols, Trailblazing Star Trek Icon, Dead at 89
Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died. She was 89 years old. Nichols' son, Kyle Johnson, confirmed the news with a message posted to Nichols' Facebook page. It read, "Friends, Fans, Colleagues, World I regret to inform you that a great light in the firmament no longer shines for us as it has for so many years. Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away. Her light however, like the ancient galaxies now being seen for the first time, will remain for us and future generations to enjoy, learn from, and draw inspiration. Hers was a life well lived and as such a model for us all. I, and the rest of our family, would appreciate your patience and forbearance as we grieve her loss until we can recover sufficiently to speak further. Her services will be for family members and the closest of her friends and we request that her and our privacy be respected. Live Long and Prosper."
A Look at Tilda Swinton and Sandro Kopp's Unconventional Romance
Tilda Swinton and her longtime partner, German visual artist Sandro Kopp — who's 18 years her junior — have been inseparable ever since they met on the set of "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" in 2004. The two starred alongside each other as the White Witch and a centaur, respectively, and began their romance shortly after.
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Finale Time Jumps, 'Hard Job' Selling Illicit Romance
Click here to read the full article. The penultimate episode of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin ended with a bang — literally. Last week’s installment of the limited series found Corrine Foxworth sleeping with her uncle/secret half-brother Christopher, in a shocking twist that portrayer Hannah Dodd had already anticipated. “Having the context of Flowers in the Attic, I knew what was eventually going to happen between those two characters,” Dodd tells TVLine. “Producers said quite early on, ‘You’ve got a really hard job because you’ve got to try and make people want this to happen. And they’re going to be...
Riverdale Showrunner Breaks Down Surprising Finale Twist
Fans of The CW's Riverdale didn't really know what to expect heading into the Season 6 finale. The penultimate season episode in a sense felt more like the season finale with Archie and company defeating their season-long antagonist, Percival Pickens and leaving just one major threat for the finale: Bailey's comet, set on a collision course with Riverdale thanks to one final spell by Percival. But while the stage was set for a truly apocalyptic season finale, there was a massive twist in the final moments of the episode that not only sets up the series for an insane final season, but changes everything we know about Riverdale and now, series showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is breaking down the game-changing twist.
Breaking Bad Creator Confirms When Walt and Jesse Will Appear on Better Call Saul
It's almost time to cook. At PaleyFest in April, Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould broke the news that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would reprise their roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman on the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad prequel. With the cat out of the bag (and the bag's in the river), Vince Gilligan, the creator of Breaking Bad and co-creator of Saul, has confirmed when Walt and Jesse will appear: in Monday's episode titled "Breaking Bad." Following Better Call Saul's "Breaking Bad" episode, airing August 1 on AMC, only two episodes of the spinoff remain.
HBO Max No Longer Focusing on "Live-Action Kids and Family Programming"
On Friday, HBO Max announced that it was cancelling the 1980s coming of age comedy series Gordita Chronicles after just one season and while the news was disappointing for fans of the critically acclaimed series, it is part of a larger strategy with HBO Max. In the announcement of Gordita Chronicles' cancellation, the streamer revealed that it will no longer be focusing on "live-action kids and family programming".
Secret Invasion Synopsis Teases Marvel "Crossover Event Series"
Marvel's Secret Invasion is taking over Disney+. Marvel Studios describes the thriller, starring Samuel L. Jackson as the super-spy Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull shapeshifter Talos, as a "crossover event series" spanning the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the paranoia of alien infiltration grips it. Like the 2008 comic book crossover series of the same name that impacted the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men, Secret Invasion brings together characters from across the MCU stable, including ex-S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders of The Avengers), CIA Agent Everett Ross (Martin Freeman of Captain America: Civil War and Black Panther), and James "War Machine" Rhodes (Don Cheadle of Iron Man 2 and the upcoming Armor Wars).
Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Reveals New Characters
Star Wars: The High Republic is about to launch Phase II of its line, and as such, we'll be getting to meet some new characters. Star Wars is now teasing some of those new characters in the latest update on the official Star Wars website. In addition to some new character teases, we also get the official opening crawl to Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, and the first chapter of the new phase, "Quest of the Jedi".
Marvel's Simu Liu Puts Digimon on the Map Thanks to an Anime Throwback
Simu Liu is no stranger to film and television, just ask any Marvel fan. The Hollywood star has been in the game for a while, and they were launched globally after Marvel Studios cast Liu to play Shang-Chi in the MCU. And over on social media, Liu is using his platform to get anime recommendations after giving Digimon the kind of shoutout it deserves.
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
The Boys Casts Firecracker and Sister Sage for Season 4
The third season of The Boys just recently ended, but the Amazon original hit is already looking ahead to Season 4. As The Boys gears up for its next season, the show's cast will be growing by a couple of names, as The Boys is set to introduce a couple of new characters that weren't part of the original comic series.
Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Finally Meets Metallica
The fourth season of Stranger Things came to an end earlier this month, but fans of the show are still gushing over Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn). The character became an instant fan favorite, and Quinn has become a huge star overnight. The best Eddie moment occurred in the season finale when he played Metallica's "Master of Puppets" in order to distract the demobats in the Upside Down. Metallica has since reacted to the moment and even made an epic TikTok duet. Unsurprisingly, "Master of Puppets" has had a massive streaming boost since the episode aired, and Metallica just played the jam at Lollapalooza. During the event, the band even met Quinn, and the video of them all together is bound to warm the hearts of any Stranger Things fan.
