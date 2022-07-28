Coach K’s grandson Michael Savarino pleads guilty to DWI

Michael Savarino, the grandson of legendary former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, pled guilty to DWI in North Carolina.

Savarino, at the time a member of Duke’s basketball team, was arrested in Orange County , N.C., last November. Then-star freshman Paolo Banchero, who was ultimately selected first overall in the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic , was a passenger in the car and also charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

An Orange County official told TMZ that Savarino’s plea was for level 5 driving while impaired, the least severe form of the crime. He was ordered to do 24 hours of community service, attend a victim impact panel and finish a treatment program.

The official said that Savarino had completed the first two requirements and faces a January 2023 deadline to finish the treatment program.

Coach K’s grandson Michael Savarino (30) pled guilty to DWI in North Carolina. Getty Images

Savarino was suspended for about a month by Duke over the incident.

He later appeared in 11 games, mostly in mop-up minutes, where he averaged 2.3 minutes and 1.1 points.

“We suspended him and punished him,” Krzyzewski said when his grandson was reinstated by the program. “We didn’t put him out and have him flogged in front of everybody, and he still has things to do, legally, but that’s all being done the right way. Just for kids in college, the university and program, we should serve as an umbrella that under that umbrella they have the opportunity to grow.”

Michael Savarino receives an award before Duke practice as grandfather Mike Krzyzewski looks on. Getty Images

Krzyzewski retired at the end of the season , and was succeeded by Jon Scheyer , his former player and assistant.

Savarino, a rising senior, entered the transfer portal in April and will play for Division III New York University next season.