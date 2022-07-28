ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Coach K’s grandson Michael Savarino pleads guilty to DWI

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Michael Savarino, the grandson of legendary former Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, pled guilty to DWI in North Carolina.

Savarino, at the time a member of Duke’s basketball team, was arrested in Orange County , N.C., last November. Then-star freshman Paolo Banchero, who was ultimately selected first overall in the NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic , was a passenger in the car and also charged with aiding and abetting DWI.

An Orange County official told TMZ that Savarino’s plea was for level 5 driving while impaired, the least severe form of the crime. He was ordered to do 24 hours of community service, attend a victim impact panel and finish a treatment program.

The official said that Savarino had completed the first two requirements and faces a January 2023 deadline to finish the treatment program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1guEzi_0gwK4SME00
Coach K’s grandson Michael Savarino (30) pled guilty to DWI in North Carolina.
Getty Images

Savarino was suspended for about a month by Duke over the incident.

He later appeared in 11 games, mostly in mop-up minutes, where he averaged 2.3 minutes and 1.1 points.

“We suspended him and punished him,” Krzyzewski said when his grandson was reinstated by the program. “We didn’t put him out and have him flogged in front of everybody, and he still has things to do, legally, but that’s all being done the right way. Just for kids in college, the university and program, we should serve as an umbrella that under that umbrella they have the opportunity to grow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXgdf_0gwK4SME00
Michael Savarino receives an award before Duke practice as grandfather Mike Krzyzewski looks on.
Getty Images

Krzyzewski retired at the end of the season , and was succeeded by Jon Scheyer , his former player and assistant.

Savarino, a rising senior, entered the transfer portal in April and will play for Division III New York University next season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NC
Sports
County
Orange County, NC
City
Durham, NC
State
North Carolina State
Orange County, NC
Basketball
Durham, NC
Sports
Durham, NC
Basketball
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
51K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy