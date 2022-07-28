ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Thune, Rounds, Senate GOP Block Health Care for Poisoned Veterans… Out of Pure Political Pique?

dakotafreepress.com
 4 days ago
dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 16

Sheila Donovan
2d ago

They need to be voted out!! South Dakota deserves better representation!!

Reply(1)
15
BS
2d ago

What pork was added to the bill that caused them to vote against it? Another library in Pelosi’s neighborhood? You can be assured there’s 💩 in the bill that had nothing nada nothing to do with veterans 😭!

Reply(1)
5
YOLOLMK
2d ago

doesn't matter what's added the point is they should have stood by vets and voted anyways.

Reply(1)
9
POLITICO

Two senior Donald Trump aides condemned his failure to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Jan. 6 attack.

The committee showed texts between Tim Murtaugh and Matthew Wolking. What happened: Two of the senior-most aides to former President Donald Trump — Tim Murtaugh, communications director for his reelection campaign, and Matthew Wolking, a campaign spokesman — slammed their candidate for failing to acknowledge the death of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the days following the Jan. 6 attack.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’

Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
People

Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll

Republican voters are not set on former President Donald Trump running again in 2024, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll. Trump has lost considerable support within his own base as he continues to plant the seeds for a potential 2024 run, with nearly half of Republican primary voters polled saying they want a new candidate in the next general election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

GOP governor candidate Scott Jensen amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy.Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn't support exceptions for rape and incest unless the life of the mother was in danger. He said in a video released Friday that if he had been unclear previously, he wants to set the record straight."I never thought it necessary to try and identify what those exceptions might be in regards to legal abortion or not, because I always thought when...
MINNESOTA STATE
POLITICO

Martin Heinrich says he's questioning why Joe Manchin continues to lead the Energy Committee amid his waffling on climate spending.

It comes even as Manchin says he has not closed the door on clean energy spending. What happened: Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), a senior member of the Senate Energy Committee, went after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) by name after the West Virginian reportedly threw in the towel on hundreds of billions in climate change investments on the party-line spending package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

GOP inches closer to 10 Senate votes on same-sex marriage

Support among Republican senators is gradually building for a House-passed bill to repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and codify federal recognition for marriage equality, with senators predicting it will eventually get the votes it needs to pass. Why it matters: Conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas signaled last month...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Democrats moving full steam ahead on Manchin's spending bill

House leaders are preparing to call lawmakers back to Congress the week of Aug. 8 to pass the Senate's $740 billion climate and deficit reduction package, according to lawmakers and aides. Why it matters: The current timeline speaks to the Democrats' confidence that they can pass a reconciliation package this...
CONGRESS & COURTS

