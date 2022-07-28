ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

2022 MLB odds, picks, bets for Thursday, July 28 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays more than 16-1

CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Brewers' Esteury Ruiz: Joins Milwaukee in five-player deal

The Brewers acquired Ruiz, left-handers Taylor Rogers and Robert Gasser and right-hander Dinelson Lamet from the Padres on Monday in exchange for lefty Josh Hader, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. While parting ways with their four-time All-Star closer, the Brewers will get back a significant package of established big-league talent...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Lifestyle
CBS Sports

Phillies' Edmundo Sosa: Dealt to Philadelphia

Sosa was traded from the Cardinals to the Phillies on Saturday in exchange for JoJo Romero, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Sosa spent the first four seasons of his major-league career in St. Louis but will get a change of scenery after he slashed .189/.244/.270 with 17 runs, eight RBI and three steals over 53 games to begin the year. The 26-year-old saw inconsistent playing time with the Cardinals over the first half of the season and will likely serve as infield depth for his new team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Weekend rehab assignment in play

Tatis (wrist) could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Tatis is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, and how his surgically repaired left wrist responds to the activity could dictate whether he's cleared for game action later this week or at some point next week. Since Tatis has been on the shelf since spring training, he'll likely need at least a handful of minor-league games to pick up at-bats and regain his timing at the plate. Even so, a mid-August return from the 60-day injured list is seemingly in play for Tatis if he avoids any setbacks in his buildup program.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Facing live pitching Monday

Tatis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Monday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports. Tatis was previously spotted taking BP last week, but he looks poised to face higher-level velocity Monday, which will mark another step forward in his recovery from the surgery he underwent in mid-March to repair the scaphoid bone in his left wrist. If Tatis' wrist responds well to Monday's workout, the Padres could begin to outline a minor-league rehab assignment for the 23-year-old, who could be poised to make his 2022 debut with the big club around the middle of August.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Benintendi
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Likely headed for injured list

Estrada will likely be placed on the 7-day injured list after being hit in the head by a pitch in Saturday's game against the Cubs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Estrada didn't lose consciousness and was able to leave the field under his own power with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Records rare steal

Reyes went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rays. Reyes isn't known for his speed, but he singled, moved to second on an Andres Gimenez walk, stole third and scored on an Austin Hedges single in the fifth inning. Both of Reyes' steals this season have come in July, a month in which the designated hitter batted .230 (23-for-100) with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .214/.254/.351 with nine home runs, 28 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine doubles in 279 plate appearances.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Martin: Traded to Dodgers

Martin was traded from the Cubs to the Dodgers on Saturday in exchange for Zach McKinstry, Buster Olney of ESPN reports. Martin joined the Cubs on a one-year deal during the offseason but will provide bullpen assistance for the Dodgers over the second half of the year. The right-hander has struggled over his last five outings, recording a 9.00 ERA and 2.00 WHIP in five innings. However, he's logged a 3.29 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 13.2 innings since June 17 and will attempt to rediscover his success with his new team. Martin picked up six holds with the Cubs to begin the season but is likely to serve mainly as a middle reliever for the Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mark Appel: Recalled by Phillies

Appel was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday. Appel has made four relief appearances for the Phillies this year, posting a 1.29 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in seven innings. The right-hander was sent down July 16 but will rejoin the major-league roster as a multi-inning relief option after Kyle Gibson (personal) was placed on the bereavement list Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Braves#Giants#Baseball#The Seattle Mariners#Royals#Caesars Sportsbook#Sportsline
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson suspension: What Browns should do at QB for first 6 games, plus a breakdown of Cleveland's odds

Judge Sue L. Robinson determined Monday that new Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. This offseason Watson faced civil lawsuits from 24 different women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct. The NFLPA announced in a statement Sunday night they would not appeal the looming decision, but the NFL still could. This six-week suspension is not set in stone just yet.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sees action in first game back

Kelenic, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the day, entered Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Astros in the fifth inning as a defensive replacement and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Kelenic's rough day at the plate was very reminiscent of the forgettable 31-game stint he endured with the Mariners to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Rays' Luke Bard: Comes off 40-man roster

The Rays designated Bard for assignment Monday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to lefty reliever Garrett Cleavinger, whom the Rays acquired from the Dodgers on Monday. Before he was optioned to Triple-A Durham over the weekend, Bard made eight appearances out of the Tampa Bay bullpen this season and submitted a 1.93 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:7 K:BB across 14 innings.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Dealing with injury

Manager Brandon Hyde said that Mountcastle isn't starting Saturday against the Reds since the first baseman is "banged up," Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. Hyde didn't elaborate much on the nature of Mountcastle's injury, only saying that the 25-year-old is dealing with "bumps and bruises." However, Hyde hopes that Mountcastle will be available off the bench Saturday, so it doesn't seem like the issue is particularly serious.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Braves' Ehire Adrianza: Dealt to Atlanta

Atlanta acquired Adrianza from Washington on Monday in exchange for minor-league outfielder Trey Harris. The veteran utility man will be beginning his second stint in Atlanta, with whom he joined during the club's 2021 World Series-winning season. Just like a season ago, Atlanta presumably envisions Adrianza serving as a backup at three spots in the infield as well as the two corner-outfield spots, but his opportunities to start will be few and far between while the team is at optimal health. After missing the beginning of the season with a quadriceps injury, Adrianza debuted for Washington in early June and slashed .179/.255/.202 across 94 plate appearances prior to being traded. Atlanta designated second baseman Robinson Cano for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster for Adrianza.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Luis Castillo: Making team debut Wednesday

Castillo will start Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports. Castillo was dealt from the Reds to the Mariners on Friday in a blockbuster deal, and he'll face a tough matchup at Yankee Stadium during his first start with his new team. The right-hander recorded a quality start in each of his final five appearances with the Reds, posting a 1.59 ERA and 0.97 WHIP in 34 innings during that time.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Exits after being hit in helmet

Estrada exited Saturday's game against the Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the helmet, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Estrada stayed down momentarily but was able to walk off the field accompanied by trainers. There are no further details currently available. Jason Vosler entered the game as a pinch runner in Estrada's place.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy