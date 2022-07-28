ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Soccer-Germany drop 'die Mannschaft' name for men's national team

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3TFT_0gwK45O000

BERLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Germany on Thursday decided to drop the name "die Mannschaft" (the team) for its men's national soccer team, saying it may be a recognisable term abroad but was viewed critically at home.

The name was officially introduced a year after Germany won their fourth World Cup crown in Brazil in 2014 and was part of the branding around the national team.

But a first-round exit at the 2018 World Cup and a round of 16 elimination at last year's European Championship did not help consolidate the name among disappointed German fans.

Soccer officials, including Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke, have said it was not respectful towards other national teams and was too arrogant a term.

A recent poll conducted showed it was time to drop it, DFB President Bernd Neuendorf said.

"According to polls and analysis the name 'die Mannschaft' has a high degree of recognition especially abroad where it stands for team spirit and success," Neuendorf said in a statement.

"But it is also fact that among fans here in this country it is viewed critically and is part of an emotional discussions."

Germany have qualified for this year's World Cup in November/December in Qatar.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports
The Independent

Prince William and daughter Charlotte wish England’s Lionesses ‘best of luck’ ahead of Wembley final

Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte have shared a video wishing England’s Lionesses theluck as they prepare to take on Germany at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022.In a recorded message posted on Twitter, the duke of Cambridge said: “We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight.“You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way.”And Charlotte, sitting at William’s side in a navy polka dot dress, added: “Good luck, I hope you win. Bye”.It comes after prime minister Boris Johnson also paid tribute to the England...
SOCCER
The Independent

Alexandra Popp: The Germany star out to deny England and complete her own Euro 2022 fairytale

Timing. For so long, Germany’s Alexandra Popp had been on the wrong end of its uncontrollable twists, but now she is mastering them. As Popp arrived into the box to score Germany’s opening goal against France in the Euro 2022 semi-finals, the sense of inevitability masked the wonder that it was happening at all. It was the fifth game in a row in which she had scored, the first time in the history of the European Championships a player had done so, and it was followed by another perfectly calculated winner to set up a final against England at...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

England vs Germany, EURO 2022 final, live! How to watch, kickoff time, preview

LONDON (AP) — England vs Germany, at Wembley Stadium — a EURO 2022 final that underlines the growing stature of women’s soccer in Europe and echoes decades of history. When host nation England takes on Germany in the European Championship final Sunday, it will have a tournament-record crowd of nearly 90,000. Euro 2022 as a whole will be easily the best-attended ever. It beat the previous mark of 240,000 part-way through the group stage.
UEFA
