ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

ABC News, CNN Among Top Nominated in News & Doc Emmys

By Brian Steinberg
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

ABC News and CNN are among the top-nominated news outlets in the  43rd Annual News and Documentary Emmy Awards administered by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Walt Disney-backed ABC News secured 39 different nominated, while Warner Bros. Discovery’s CNN garnered 37, according to a breakdown compiled by the independent accountancy firm of Lutz and Carr, LLP, for NATAS . PBS and Vice both secured 28 and Paramount Global’s CBS News generated 26, while Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO notched 23.

These particular awards honor programming content from more than 2500 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2021, judged by a pool of over 800 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media news and documentary sector.

”At a time when critical, monumental, and world-changing events are more immediately available and accessible than ever before, the work of the journalists and documentarians that bring us the truth of these stories is under tremendous assault. We honor these individuals’ courage and excellence of craft that allows each of us to be better informed and understanding of the issues of our day,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO, in a prepared statement.

This year’s categories are more content-driven than daypart-driven, focusing on distinctions such as live/edited content and long form/short form. In the Outstanding Live News Program category, for example, NBC’s “Today”  will compete against ABC’s “World News Tonight”, while ABC’s  20/20″ is represented in the Outstanding Recorded News Program category alongside programs such as “CBS Sunday Morning.”

The News Emmys have added an Outstanding Emerging Journalist category for the first time.

The awards will be presented in two individual ceremonies, News categories will be awarded Wednesday, September 28th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT, and documentary categories will be awarded Thursday, September 29th, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EDT. The awards will be made live at the Palladium Times Square in New York City, and will be streamed live on NATAS’ dedicated viewing platform powered by Vimeo, available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku.

As part of the ceremonies, two people will receive a lifetime achievement award. Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor, PBS NewsHour, will be given one for news. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS. Sir David Attenborough, biologist, humanist and filmmaker, will be given one for documentary. He is one of the world’s leading natural history filmmakers, making many landmark series including Life on Earth, The Blue Planet and Planet Earth.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50

Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmys: Nominations in Music Categories Show Greater Diversity

Click here to read the full article. The Television Academy’s music branch is leading the way in awarding diversity. Forty-six percent of all of this year’s nominees in the music categories are women, people of color, or both. Nine of the 41 nominees, or 22 percent, are women; 13 of the 41, nearly a third, are people of color. While the female contingent is a slight decline from last year (27 percent were women), the POC percentage is way up (from one-fifth of the nominees last year). Women composers are nominated in five of the seven music categories; people of color, in...
MUSIC
Variety

This Year’s Emmy Song Nominees: Few Superstars in Contention

Click here to read the full article. The Emmy lineup might have looked like this: Kanye West nominated for music supervision. Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Mary J. Blige, Phoebe Bridgers and Sheryl Crow up for best song. Mick Jagger, Imagine Dragons, 50 Cent and Isabella Summers nominated for main-title theme. Finneas O’Connell up for limited-series score, and Meshell Ndegeocello nominated for series score. All of those superstars entered songs, themes, scores and music-supervision lineups for the 74th annual Emmy Awards, and none of them wound up with a nomination. Emmy’s music peer group consists of 460 composers, songwriters, music supervisors and other...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Weakest Link’ Quiz Show Renewed for Season 3 at NBC

Click here to read the full article. NBC has renewed the Jane Lynch-hosted game show “Weakest Link” for a third season. Season 3 will run for 20 episodes. Each episode sees eight contestants enter the studio as strangers and work together to bank the maximum amount of prize money available in each round. The contestants take turns to answer general knowledge questions to build chains of correct answers. Consecutive correct answers greatly increase the value of the chain, while incorrect answers break the chain and force the contestants to start over on the lowest rung with the smallest amount of money....
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal

Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bill Russell, 11-Time NBA Champion and First Black Head Coach in U.S. Pro Sports, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Bill Russell, a Boston Celtics legend who won 11 championships during his career and served as the first Black head coach of any professional U.S. sports team, died Sunday. He was 88. Russell’s death was confirmed through his official social media accounts with a statement saying the NBA star died peacefully with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. “We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill’s uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle,” a statement posted on social media said. “That would be one last,...
BOSTON, MA
Variety

George Takei, William Shatner, J.J. Abrams and More ‘Star Trek’ Figures Pay Tribute to Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. George Takei and J.J. Abrams were among the major figures of the “Star Trek” franchise to pay tribute to Nichelle Nichols. The actress, who portrayed the capable and commanding Enterprise crew member Nyota Uhura, died Saturday night at the age of 89. Nichols portrayed Uhura across the original series and the first six “Trek” films. She also voiced the character in “Star Trek: The Animated Series.” “Last night, my mother, Nichelle Nichols, succumbed to natural causes and passed away,” Nichols’ son, Kyle Johnson, wrote in a statement on the actress’ official Facebook page. “Her...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judy Woodruff
Person
David Attenborough
Variety

Jo Koy on the ‘Easter Sunday’ Scene that Made Him Cry and ABC’s Decision to Reject His TV Show

Click here to read the full article. Jo Koy’s upcoming film “Easter Sunday,” out on Aug. 5, is a dream come true for the comedian in more ways than one. For years, Jo Koy has shared stories about his family and Filipino culture in his stand-up shows, selling out arenas across the country. He has always wanted to bring that story to the big screen, but the idea was often met with rejection. Their reasoning? The story was not accessible enough. That was until Steven Spielberg saw his 2019 comedy special, “Comin’ in Hot,” and Amblin Partners struck a deal with Koy...
RELIGION
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae Could Become the First Man to Win All Five Television Awards, Including Emmy

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid’ and Veteran Sitcom Actress, Dies at 95

Click here to read the full article. Pat Carroll, a veteran actress known for her voice role as Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and whose career as an entertainer spanned seven decades, died Saturday in Cape Cod, Mass. while recovering from pneumonia. She was 95 years old. Carroll’s death was confirmed by her representative, Derek Maki. Maki stated that Carroll died with her best friend by her side. Born on May 5, 1927 in Shreveport, La., Patricia Ann Carroll’s family relocated to Los Angeles when she was five years old. There she began acting in local productions at a young age,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Smith, Gamer Guy, Shuts Off Twitter DMs After People Confuse Him (Again) With the Actor

Click here to read the full article. The Twitterverse, once again, has targeted the wrong Will Smith. Will Smith, the famous actor who slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars this year, issued a new apology Friday for his behavior at the awards show, revealing that Rock is “not ready to talk.” Whereupon the owner of the verified Twitter @willsmith account braced for a new onslaught of attacks, attaboys, hot takes and other misdirected commentary, as has happened routinely over the years (even though his Twitter profile pic is of a white guy with a ginger beard). Note: The actor Will Smith does not...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Abc News#Llp#Natas#Pbs#Paramount Global#Cbs News#Hbo#Daypart
Variety

‘Big Brother’ Star Xavier Prather Reveals Family Tragedy He Faced Days Before Entering ‘The Challenge: USA’ House

Click here to read the full article. When Xavier Prather entered the “Big Brother” house in 2021, he wasn’t in a great place. As he shared on the show, his brother had died shortly before he began filming. Still, he used it to fuel his “Big Brother” ambitions — and went on to become the first Black winner on the CBS reality show. When “The Challenge: USA” called, Prather wasn’t sure he should return to reality TV. While he didn’t like that five other houseguests from his season were also on the show — “It felt like a setup,” he says...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Luke Bryan And Peyton Manning To Co-Host 56th CMA Awards (TV News Roundup)

Click here to read the full article. Country superstar Luke Bryan and NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning will host the 56th Annual CMA Awards on November 9. The Country Music Association and ABC puts on the award show yearly in celebration of the country music genre, and this year’s ceremony will be held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Bryan returns after taking on hosting duties for the first time at the 2021 awards, while Manning will host for the first time. But is no stranger to being in front of the camera. He previously hosted the 2017 ESPYs...
NASHVILLE, TN
Variety

Sylvester Stallone Slams Producer Again Over ‘Drago’ Spinoff: ‘I Never Wanted Rocky Characters to Be Exploited’

Click here to read the full article. Sylvester Stallone has doubled down on his criticisms of the direction of the “Rocky” franchise, expressing his frustration regarding the newly announced spinoff film “Drago.” The actor shared his disappointment in a post on Instagram Saturday. Although Stallone does not call anybody out by name in his writing, the star mentions a “94-year-old producer,” a description which would seem to be pointed at “Rocky” series producer Irwin Winkler. Winkler, who is actually 91 years old, has been a target of criticism for Stallone before. “Another Heartbreaker… Just found this out… ONCE AGAIN , this PATHETIC...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ Creators Sued by Netflix for Infringement

Click here to read the full article. The team behind an unofficial “Bridgerton” musical is being sued for infringement by Netflix in a Washington, D.C. U.S. District Court. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the songwriting team behind the project, initially developed the musical on social media. The duo went on to score the No. 1 slot on iTunes U.S. pop charts and even won a Grammy this year in the category of best musical theater album. Netflix alleges that it made “repeated objections” against the team as they planned to mount a live stage show of the project. “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

‘Top Chef’ Season 20 to Film in London, Feature All-Stars From Around the World

Click here to read the full article. For the first time, Bravo’s Emmy-winning “Top Chef” will film entirely internationally, with its upcoming 20th season starting production later this month in London. The show’s 20th iteration, Bravo announced Monday, will be a “World All-Stars” season, and will feature 16 contestants from among the 29 international versions of “Top Chef.” The group of cheftestants will be composed of winners and finalists from past seasons, and will be announced in January. Season 20 will premiere in 2023. According to the announcement, “Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons “will be...
TV SERIES
Variety

Brent Faiyaz Cites Drake, Alicia Keys as Inspirations; Confesses Even He Has a Hard Time Listening to His Own ‘Wasteland’ Album

Click here to read the full article. On his second album, “Wasteland” — which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, on the strength of 107 million on-demand streams, or 81,000 units in stream equivalent albums —  Brent Faiyaz leans into his own dichotomy. He plays the charming romantic, as well as the toxic villain, embracing two of the labels that have been attributed to him over the years. It’s all part of a larger, nuanced story that envelops one of the buzziest albums of the year. And it’s no wonder people are talking about “Wasteland.” The album’s theme of...
MUSIC
Variety

Himesh Patel Dives Into the Irony of ‘Station Eleven’ and the Importance of Human Connection

Click here to read the full article. Train rides have proven to be a mixed bag for Himesh Patel. In HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated limited series “Station Eleven,” Patel’s character, Jeevan Chaudhary, is on an outbound Chicago train when his physician sister calls to inform him of a lethal virus seizing the city. It’s a sobering conversation — one made all the more surreal by real-world events — that forever changes the course of Jeevan’s life. He heeds her warning to prepare for the worst, becoming one of the few survivors left to forge mankind’s future. In a twist of fate, Patel was...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bullet Train’ Producer Kelly McCormick on Making Action Movies That Pack an Emotional Punch

Click here to read the full article. “Bullet Train” producer and 87North co-founder Kelly McCormick’s guiding principle in filmmaking has been “finding the truth in fiction,” a response to earlier documentary work, where “it was not uncommon to twist stories to make them more entertaining.” So she pivoted to producing content that packs a different sort of emotional — and physical — punch. McCormick’s latest film, “Bullet Train,” directed by her husband and 87North partner David Leitch, stars Brad Pitt as a hitman who finds himself on a snatch-and-grab job that grows more complicated by the minute. Pitt leads an ensemble...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

74K+
Followers
57K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy