Westfair ongoing in Council Bluffs

Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert unhappy with city council committee decision
The Omaha City Council Legislative Affairs Committee announced Thursday that it requested 10 proposed amendments to the city charter be placed on the council agenda.
Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service) Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the...
COVID-19 Death Reported Friday in Lancaster County
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The county death total is now 446. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported with 35 people hospitalized and 30 of those being Lancaster County residents. Additional information including...
Kathryn Martin, 79 of Glenwood, IA
Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
Google aims to help Nebraska’s demand for construction workers
OMAHA — At least 100 teens, mostly in Omaha and Lincoln, will be offered a jump-start to a career in the construction industry and skilled trades as the result of a $150,000 Google grant. The global technology giant on Wednesday announced a partnership with the Nebraska chapter of the...
Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change. The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.
Nebraska coalition looks to immigration-related solutions to help labor shortage
OTOC is seeking to galvanize an assortment of people and groups to help change national immigration laws and influence state and local policies impacting foreign-born workers.
Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire
(Red Oak, Iowa) – Firefighters in Red Oak were called to a structure fire early this (Sunday) morning, in Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hamman reports crews were dispatched a little after 1:10-a.m. to the Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Ave., for a reported fire within the structure of the building.
Omaha drug prevention specialists share concern over cannabis store advertising
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most of us get coupons in the mail every week, offering deals on everything from groceries to insurance. But there’s a group of people who are concerned about coupons that show up in the mail offering deals on cannabis. Marijuana is illegal in Nebraska but...
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
Larry L. Warren, 79, Thurman, IA
Location: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Cemetery: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Notes: Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post at the graveside. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
LPS expands on the district’s new COVID-19 protocol
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier this week, the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education announced there will not be a mask mandate in place next fall. Superintendent Paul Gausman spoke more about the COVID protocols for the upcoming school year on Friday. “I wouldn’t rule anything at this point...
'Beaten, burned ... and branded' — Two people held captive in Lincoln warehouse, police say
In an apparent act of retaliation for an alleged burglary, a Lincoln man and his co-defendant kidnapped and tortured a man and his female friend late Thursday night, holding them captive in a local warehouse for 12 hours, police alleged in gruesome court records filed Monday. A 26-year-old man told...
Iowa man receives 42 months in jail for firearm charge
OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced on Friday that a man from Iowa will serve 3.5 years in prison for having a firearm. According to court documents, 27-year-old Dylan McKeown, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm for 42 months. There is no parole in the federal system and when McKeown is released from prison, he will have a three-year term of supervised release.
Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison
OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.
Platte River State Park, which could have been called Wild Turkey or Winding River, celebrates 40 years
The state was building a new park in the hills and hardwood trees above and along the Platte River — midway between Lincoln and Omaha — and it needed a name. So four decades ago, it asked Nebraskans: What should we call it?. More than 5,300 ideas poured...
Fremont man, Beemer woman sentenced for roles in break-in, theft at rural Pilger home
STANTON, Neb. – A Fremont man and a Beemer woman were sentenced for their roles in a Stanton County break-in last fall. 35-year-old Carl Epley of Fremont and 41-year-old Jennifer Oswald of Beemer pleaded guilty in June for the burglary and theft at a Pilger home. Both Epley and...
