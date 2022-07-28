ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westfair ongoing in Council Bluffs

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kmaland.com

KETV.com

Mayor Jean Stothert shuts down rumors about why she wants to run city while out of town

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert wants to shut down any rumors about why she wants to run the city while out of town. According to the city charter, the mayor transfers power to the city council president when leaving the city. A city clerk says the rule is practiced when the mayor leaves the state, although that's another reason Mayor Stothert wants the outdated charter addressed.
kmaland.com

Gwendolyn “Gwen” Johnston, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 5 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:10:30 a.m. (Service) Memorials: Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Burial will be held in the...
klin.com

COVID-19 Death Reported Friday in Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported a COVID-19 death Friday, a man in his 70s who was hospitalized and vaccinated. The county death total is now 446. In addition, there were 67 new cases reported with 35 people hospitalized and 30 of those being Lancaster County residents. Additional information including...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

Kathryn Martin, 79 of Glenwood, IA

Visitation Location: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA. Notes:Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com.
GLENWOOD, IA
WOWT

Omaha Farmers Market to temporarily relocate Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Anyone planning to head to the farmers market this Sunday should take note of a temporary change. The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will move across the street to the Baxter Arena in lot 26 this Sunday due to the Maha Festival. The festival takes place at Stinson Park, which is where the market usually is.
OMAHA, NE
kjan.com

Red Oak Commercial Structure Fire

(Red Oak, Iowa) – Firefighters in Red Oak were called to a structure fire early this (Sunday) morning, in Red Oak. Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hamman reports crews were dispatched a little after 1:10-a.m. to the Bunge Corporation at 2049 Fernwood Ave., for a reported fire within the structure of the building.
kmaland.com

Larry L. Warren, 79, Thurman, IA

Location: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Cemetery: Mt. Zion (Utterback) Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA. Notes: Military Honors will be conducted by the Hamburg American Legion Post at the graveside. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
WIBW

Two Iowa men arrested in stolen vehicle in Holton

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two men are in custody following a traffic stop early Saturday morning in Holton. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4:00 a.m. Saturday morning, deputies were alerted by Richardson Co., Nebraska authorities of a Ford Crown Victoria that was stolen from Dawson, Nebraska.
HOLTON, KS
klkntv.com

New dog bar coming to Lincoln this Fall

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Lincoln’s newest upcoming bar is creating a theme that is more fluff than other. You will no longer need to leave your dog at home when having a night on the town. Unleash, a future dog park and bar will allow visitors to go to the...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

LPS expands on the district’s new COVID-19 protocol

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Earlier this week, the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education announced there will not be a mask mandate in place next fall. Superintendent Paul Gausman spoke more about the COVID protocols for the upcoming school year on Friday. “I wouldn’t rule anything at this point...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Iowa man receives 42 months in jail for firearm charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- It was announced on Friday that a man from Iowa will serve 3.5 years in prison for having a firearm. According to court documents, 27-year-old Dylan McKeown, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was sentenced for being a felon in possession of a firearm for 42 months. There is no parole in the federal system and when McKeown is released from prison, he will have a three-year term of supervised release.
News Channel Nebraska

Firearm offenses land former Papillion woman 4.5 years in prison

OMAHA, Neb. -- On Friday, a Papillion woman was sentenced to prison for two different firearm offenses from 2020. Officials said 36-year-old Katherine Woitaszewski received 54 months' imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being in possession of a stolen firearm. There is no parole in the federal system and Woitaszewski will serve a three-year term of supervised release after her prison release.

