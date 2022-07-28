Hiker found dead at cliffs in Hocking Hills

myfox28columbus.com
Man found dead following fire in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was pronounced dead following a fire in south Columbus Monday morning. Columbus Fire confirmed one fatality at a structure fire that started around 6 10 a.m. in the 1600 block of Linwood Avenue. Battalion Chief Geitter said a 911 caller reported it was...
Pedestrian killed in crash along I-270 EB near SR 104, lanes reopened
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A woman walking down the highway was killed in a crash in southern Franklin County Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's office said its Accident Investigation Unit responded to a serious accident involving a pedestrian on I-270 EB near SR 104 around 5:00 a.m. A...
"Operation Wheels Down" hits Columbus streets for third time this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dozens of people are now facing traffic charges after Columbus-area law enforcement continues a campaign to stop reckless driving. "It's an ear hazard, it's really an ear hazard," 'Smokin' Joe Walker, a former Columbus boxer, said,. Walker said he's been dealing with chaotic traffic involving...
Central Ohioans help with relief efforts in Kentucky following deadly flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At least 30 people have died in Eastern Kentucky following unprecedented flooding last week. Dozens of people from Central Ohio traveled down to lend a helping hand, including workers from AEP Ohio. "You usually don’t see floods quite this bad, houses being completely moved to...
Ohio natives, former Kent State students begin shooting Stephen King-inspired movie
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Three former Kent State students are scheduled to begin shooting a movie in mid-Ohio this month. Writers Shelby Wyant and Michael Doerge, along with director Brandon Lazenko, will shoot the movie in Mansfield, Crestline, Plymouth and Willard, among other locations, according to a news release. The...
Moundbuilders fights state to keep golf course on historical site, lease not up until 2078
NEWARK, Ohio (WSYX) — About 35 miles east of Columbus sits a golf course and a 2,000-year-old landmark. "We now realize that it’s important for a site of this significance to be accessible to the public," Ohio History Connection Executive Consultant to the Board of Trustees Burt Logan said.
Traffic delays as I-270 SB restricted near US 33 after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A crash on a southeast Columbus highway closed the roadway temporarily Monday morning. Columbus police said the crash occurred on I-270 SB near Williams Road around 5:13 a.m. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition. The Ohio Department of Transportation said I-270...
Clark County, law enforcement communities honor life of Deputy Yates
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Loved ones and coworkers said goodbye today to Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates. Pastor Darryl May opened the funeral at noon Monday at First Christian Church in Springfield. He spoke about how Yates was so kind and gentle. "It's tough for all of us, it's...
Columbus Fire contains 2-alarm fire at Big Lots Distribution Center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Fire Department has confirmed a 2nd alarm fire at the Big Lots Distribution Center on Phillipi Road. Crews received the call and were dispatched to the scene at 4:33 p.m. Officials said multiple workers were inside but no one was injured in the...
Community gathers to honor 18-year-old woman killed in shooting this weekend
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Family and friends of an 18-year-old woman killed this weekend gather to mourn their loss and honor her legacy. A'yanta Jarmon was killed Friday night when a person or group of people shot into a crowd of people at a party near the 2700 block of Fairwood Avenue, according to police.
Inmate dies at Delaware County jail; deputies investigating cause of death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are investigating what caused the death of an inmate at the Delaware County jail early Sunday. The sheriff's office said 54-year-old Chad Lee Bibler of Grove City was found unresponsive during inmate checks around 4:30 a.m. Bibler, who was placed in the jail on...
Dolly Parton coming to Ohio for private luncheon raising support for Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dolly Parton is set to visit the Buckeye state next week as she raises funds and support for the Imagination Library program in Ohio. The Imagination Library started in 1995 to mail books to children regardless of family income. Originally starting in Sevier County, Tennessee...
Gas prices vary across central Ohio as drivers look for deals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The national average for a gallon of gas fell to $4.21, down 14 cents since last week. But a slight up-tick in demand as more people fuel up could end the steady drop in gas prices. Viewers in central Ohio are asking why the price...
Concert For Our Veterans brings major rock acts to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) -- Columbus native and rock legend Joe Walsh on Monday announced the lineup for the sixth annual VetsAid festival, named after his non-profit organization aimed at helping U.S. military veterans. Walsh sought out to gather Ohio-native artists for the Nov. 13 event at Nationwide Arena. He, Jimmy...
Strong to severe storms possible in Central, Southwest Ohio Monday afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front moving through the area brings a potential for strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening in the Central and Southwest areas of Ohio. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center puts the area under a slight risk for strong...
Columbus organization works to keep young people away from crime
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After seeing a need for mentorship for young people in Columbus, two brothers started a non-profit organization to encourage young athletes to be just as good off the field as they are on the field. Dominic Jones and his brother founded the Legacy Youth Sports...
'I feel violated,' 81-year-old Columbus woman's Hyundai stolen while she was sleeping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I feel violated." That's what an 81-year-old living in north Columbus said after her Hyundai was stolen from her driveway on July 27. She wanted to keep her identity hidden because she feared being targeted again. "My message to the kids or whoever took my...
Ways to explore the city this summer with Experience Columbus
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — As summer winds down, there are still plenty of things happening around Columbus before the kids head back to school. Leah Berger joins Good Day Columbus to share all the fun-filled events Experience Columbus is putting on this month. Dublin Irish Festival this weekend, August...
City of Columbus and CelebrateOne host community baby shower for new moms and moms-to-be
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — CelebrateOne partnered with the City of Columbus to host a community baby shower to help new mothers and moms-to-be. "Having a baby is challenging. CelebrateOne is committed to making sure our new moms and moms-to-be in the community are aware of the services available to them,” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said.
Select Shell gas stations donating to Columbus charity per gallon pumped
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Customers can give back to charity at no extra cost, all by pumping gas. The Gilligan Company and Shell USA are donating 1 cent per gallon pumped at three Columbus gas stations (part of over 6,500 Shell locations nationwide) to The 2nd & 7 Foundation.
