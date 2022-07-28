East Rockaway exotic animal lover is once again under fire

www.liherald.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
Wild cat spotted in Long Island neighborhood captured, receiving care
The cat, identified by the Strong Island Animal Rescue League as a lynx, was captured at Hawthorne Avenue and Adams Road.
Lynx captured after days on the loose in Long Island
July 29 (UPI) -- A Lynx on the loose in New York's Long Island region has been captured after three days on the loose. The Strong Island Animal Rescue League, which earlier warned residents to be on the lookout for the exotic cat, said the Suffolk County Police Department captured the lynx about 3:30 a.m. Friday in Islip.
Dogs delight during inaugural Port Paws festival
Not even the sweltering heat could slow down the dogs during the inaugural Port Paws Dog Festival held over last weekend, July 23-24. The event, which took place on the Joe Erland Field on Caroline Avenue in Port Jefferson, was held on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dogs from all around Long Island came to compete in multiple events, including dock diving and maze running.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ArchDaily
House on House / Architensions
Text description provided by the architects. New York-based studio Architensions has designed House on House, the transformation of a compact suburban home in Babylon, Long Island, that includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if another house has been placed on top of the house. A juxtaposition of past and present, visually and programmatically, characterizes the design: the original light gray vinyl siding was retained on the exterior of the first story, but the second-floor addition is clad in a thick stucco to enhance the volume’s solid, heavy, massing; and, in select areas, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile. In several places, the tile descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. The stark aesthetics of this transformation accompany a layout, geometry, and overall approach that challenges the cookie-cutter single-family suburban typology that is typical of the surrounding area, and more broadly representative of mid-century middle-class white flight.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces "Stay Awhile, Stay Informed" Pilot Program Initiative
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and the Suffolk County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services announced the launch of a new Stay Awhile, Stay Informed initiative that encourages tourists who are vacationing on Fire Island to receive local emergency notifications on their mobile devices during their stay. Visitors who are interested in receiving alerts are advised to text SuffolkAlerts to 67283.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suffolk County blood drive held in honor of Scott Martella Aug. 3
Join Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Wednesday, Aug. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a blood drive in honor of Scott Martella. Martella was a dedicated public servant who impacted thousands of lives across Long Island. The goal is to help thousands more by donating blood to combat the critical blood shortage.
Loose wildcat caught in Suffolk. Now authorities are searching for its owner
The cat has been caught. Central Islip residents breathed a sigh of relief after an exotic wildcat was finally captured.
northforker.com
Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead
Roanoke Lavender Farm in Riverhead (Credit: Lee Meyer) Roanoke Lavender Farm, as owners Kelly and Jimmy Maris put it, was a dream project. “It was my husband’s dream, he always wanted to do it,” Ms. Maris said. “I find lavender very calming,” added her husband. “When I turned...
dogheirs.com
Dog Thrown Off New York Bridge Rescued After Good Samaritan Spots Him
A drowning dog is safe after he was reportedly thrown from a New York City bridge into the river below. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) shared a social media post on July 19 that their firefighters responded to a report about “a dog that was thrown off a bridge into the Harlem River and was in distress.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
One Green Planet
Carriage Horse Found Dead in His Stall Amid NYC’s Record Heatwave
Last week during New York City’s record heatwave, a carriage horse named Billy was found dead in his stall, according to the New York City Department of Health & Mental Hygiene (DOHMH). This is just the latest incident that highlights the dangers of this industry and how these animals...
NewsTimes
‘The fish of a lifetime’: CT angler catches rare 26-pound tiger muskie in Lake Lillinonah
An Oxford fisherman has landed two prodigious hybrid fish from a western Connecticut lake, drawing exclamations and some disbelief on a state Facebook page that posted a photo of one of the striped monsters. The first tiger muskie that Joe Rivas landed in Lake Lillinonah this month measured 41 inches...
Herald Community Newspapers
Miracle rescue by Bobbi and the Strays
A West Hempstead man was detained on July 21 for allegedly abandoning his critically malnourished dog outside a Freeport animal shelter. According to Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly, Damian Douglas abandoned the roughly four-year-old, malnourished dog on July 7 outside the Bobbi and the Strays Animal Shelter at 2 Rider Place.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing 2 iPads from Central Islip store
According to police, the man stole two Apple iPads from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on July 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m.
The Beach is Just Gone, Portions of Toms River and Brick Beaches Vanish into the Ocean
TOMS RIVER, NJ -Despite massive efforts to rebuild the beaches along the northern barrier island...
39-year-old woman found shot to death in Long Island home
The victim's body was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a house on Old Country Road in Mineola. Her identity has not yet been released.
longisland.com
Long Island Physician Indicted with Defrauding Medicaid and Subjecting Patients to Invasive and Medically Unnecessary Testing
New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the indictment of Payam Toobian, M.D., 52, of Kings Point, New York, and his company, America’s Imaging Center, Inc. (America’s Imaging), for defrauding Medicaid by forcing patients to get unnecessary and invasive medical tests. For years, Toobian allegedly ran a kickback scheme where he bribed other physicians for patient referrals, subjected some of those patients to tests and procedures that they did not need, and then caused false claims to be submitted to Medicaid for those tests. Toobian, through his corporation America’s Imaging, operated Empire Imaging, a diagnostic radiology center in Forest Hills, Queens. Toobian was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, Health Care Fraud in the Third Degree, eight counts of Falsifying Business Records in the First Degree, and three counts of violating the Social Services Law statute prohibiting the payment of kickbacks related to the provision of services under the state’s Medicaid program, all felony charges.
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.1.22
• We’re expecting cloudy skies today, with showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. and an east wind 7 to 9 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 69. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 88.
Comments / 1