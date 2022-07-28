Community Connections: Free Landfill Voucher

myhits106.com
cowboystatedaily.com
Nurses Honored As Hometown Heroes At Cheyenne Frontier Days For Saving Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two medical professionals from Cheyenne were singled out as “hometown heroes” on Friday in front of a packed crowd at Cheyenne Frontier Days. Nurse Kim Coulter and nursing assistant Eli Burgess were given a standing ovation in front of...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Water Family Day is August 9th
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Join the Wyoming State Museum on August 6 for “Wyoming Water,” a Family Day all about the history and future of water in our state. From 10 am until 2 pm, families and groups can enjoy a high-energy, outdoor and indoor opportunity to learn about our waterways, the animals that depend on them, and how we can all be better at conserving water.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
myhits106.com
WYDOT’s 2023 STIP Available For Comment
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is seeking public comment and review of its 2023 transportation improvement planning document. WYDOT’s draft 2023 State Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) is available at www.dot.state.wy.us/home on the department’s website. People can navigate to the STIP web page by selecting Planning/Projects/Research and STIP Project Listing, which contains the 2023 STIP PDF and a map where people can make comments or suggest new projects.
capcity.news
Frontier Days: Saturday schedule includes the final Grand Parade and Union Pacific “Big Boy” arrival
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ‘Daddy of ’em All’ is coming to an end, and the schedule gives attendees a chance to take in the last of this 10-day event. Cheyenne Frontier Days is partnering with Wyoming Hunger Initiative for its second year to sell the Cowboys Stompin’ Hunger T-shirt at official CFD merchandise outlets at the park today. All proceeds benefit anti-hunger organizations in Wyoming.
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
Wyoming Artist Bria Hammock Creates Bold New Mural For Downtown Cheyenne
Bold, whimsical, vibrant, striking, and joyful. These are all words that come to my mind when I look at Wyoming artist Bria Hammock's work. After a 15 year break from creating art, Hammock picked up her brush again and began to create work inspired by the Wyoming life she saw daily.
capcity.news
Frontier Days: ‘Daddy of ’em All’ closes the show on 2022 festival with rodeo finals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s Championship Sunday at the “Daddy of ’em All.”. Rodeo athletes will battle for glory beginning at 1 p.m. at Frontier Park Arena, aiming to secure prized winning buckles for top performances as the 2022 edition of Cheyenne Frontier Days officially comes to an end.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
KKTV
Fire contained after forcing evacuations in northern Colorado
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire that briefly forced evacuations is now 100 percent contained. A reverse 911 notification went out at 12:42 p.m. Sunday ordering residents living on Wild Wing Drive area to evacuate while firefighters battled the blaze. The area is located in a rural part of the county between Fort Collins and Longmont.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
cowboystatedaily.com
Homelessness On The Rise In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The homeless population in Wyoming appears to be on the rise, according to at least two homeless advocates in the state. Tracy Obert, housing manager at Council of Community Services in Gillette, said their local emergency shelter’s beds have been full...
Cheyenne Police Issue Phone Scam Warning
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning Cheyenne residents to be wary of a scam that has been reported recently. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page. The scam features a caller claiming to be a Laramie County Sheriff's Deputy who says the intended victim owes...
Did You Miss Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days? He Was Awesome
Just north of the Colorado border is one of the biggest parties of the summer each July. This year, Nelly made his Cheyenne Frontier Days debut and he did not disappoint. Here are some awesome up-close pictures from his show. Pictures: Nelly At Cheyenne Frontier Days. I've been on the...
highlandsranchherald.net
PHOTO GALLERY: Big Boy comes roaring back
Having Big Boy 4014, Union Pacific's massive 1940s-era steam locomotive, blast through Fort Lupton and Brighton is becoming an annual experience. This is the third year straight the rail company has sent the historic engine down the line between Cheyenne and Denver, with fans lining the train tracks along the way to catch a glimpse or take a picture.
newslj.com
Wildfire sparks evacuations near Laramie Peak
LARAMIE —A wildfire sparked in northern Albany County last week has forced a widespread wildfire response and prompted evacuations of the area. Known as the Sugarloaf Fire, the blaze was reported Friday afternoon near Laramie Peak and encompasses roughly 396 acres as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Inciweb. Its location is about 7 miles southwest of Laramie Peak and 5 miles southwest of Friend Park Campground.
Flash Flood Warnings go into effect for parts of Colorado
There were two separate Flash Flood Warnings in effect for different parts of Colorado on Sunday afternoon, National Weather Service in Boulder confirmed. According to NWS, there was a Flash Flood Warning for the eastern portion of the Cameron Peak Burn Area until 3:45 p.m. in Larimer County, which included Masonville. This had the potential to effect roughly 216 people. Another Flash Flood Warning impacted the East Troublesome Fire Area until 4 p.m. in Grand County. This included Grand Lake and Highway 125. This had the potential to impact almost 500 people and one school.
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD warns of phone scam targeting city residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning people to be aware of a series of scam calls that are targeting city residents. CPD made this announcement via Facebook, stating that they have been made aware of someone impersonating deputies from the sheriff’s office and asking for the person receiving the call to meet them and pay a fine.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/28/22–7/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Unusual Heavy Rainfall Prompts More Need for Preparedness in Northern Colorado
A flash flood watch was put into effect for the burn areas in Northern Colorado for much of Thursday, July 28 due to heavy rainfall from the previous night. The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued Flash Flood Warning on Wednesday, July 27 at 9 pm. The warning was issued...
