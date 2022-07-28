Torrential rains cause flooding and power outages in Appalachia

www.wfae.org
Flood cleanup is slow going in Kentucky as rescue efforts are still underway
The death toll from flash flooding in eastern Kentucky is now over two dozen. And the governor expects that number to continue to grow significantly in the coming weeks. Cleanup is slow going and rescue efforts are still underway. MARTINEZ: Stan Ingold of member station WEKU in Richmond, Ky., has...
More rain hits Kentucky while the death toll from flooding grows
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35,...
Kentucky governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
PRESTONBURG, Ky. — Some residents of Appalachia returned to flood-ravaged homes and communities on Saturday to shovel mud and debris and salvage what they could, while Kentucky's governor said search and rescue operations were ongoing in the region swamped by torrential rains days earlier that led to deadly flash flooding.
At least 25 people have died in Kentucky's floods, governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's governor said it could take weeks to find all the victims of flash flooding that killed at least 25 people when torrential rains swamped towns across Appalachia. Gov. Andy Beshear said Saturday that the numbers of victims would likely rise significantly as a result of...
The Red Cross is in Kentucky helping flood victims find food and shelter
Eastern Kentucky is braced for more rain after floods that killed at least 28 people. NPR's A Martinez talks to Misty Thomas, who is the Western Kentucky executive director for the Red Cross.
Rains are expected to hit Kentucky again after deadly flooding
At least 25 people have died after flash flooding in eastern Kentucky. Relief workers are racing to help the survivors.
News brief: Ukraine latest, Kentucky flooding, remembering Bill Russell
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa. Cleanup in Kentucky moves slowly after last week's deadly flooding. Hall-of-Fame basketball player Bill Russell dies at 88.
In Kentucky, at least 8 people are dead after torrential rains flood Appalachia
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency in the state after heavy rains and flash flooding led to massive damage in the eastern part of the state.
As Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest, with expected...
Windy, hot conditions fuel the explosive growth of fires in California and Montana
YREKA, Calif. — Major wildfires in California and Montana grew substantially as firefighters protected remote communities on Sunday as hot, windy weather across the tinder-dry U.S. West created the potential for even more spread. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath National Forest as...
Tuesday elections will impact abortion rights in Kansas, Arizona and Michigan
The right to an abortion is teetering in Arizona, Kansas and Michigan — all states with primary elections on Aug. 2. In each state, the decision may come down to a different election outcome.
States look to regulate weed alternatives like delta-8 as sales explode
Michelle Peace will sometimes dip into a convenience store and emerge with a handful of hemp products like delta-8. They come in gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges and joints and they're designed to get you high. Despite knowing glances from cashiers, Peace isn't headed to a party. She's the director of...
Florida electric-boat maker building North Carolina plant
A Florida-based company planning the production of electric-powered boats has decided to build a plant in western North Carolina, creating 170 jobs, officials announced on Thursday. Forza X1 Inc., which is developing recreational boats that are powered by electric outboard motors and lithium battery packs, plans a $10.5 million investment...
At rally and hearing, speakers challenge Duke carbon plan
North Carolina's debate over how to eliminate carbon emissions from energy production made its way to Charlotte Thursday, with a rally by climate activists uptown and a public hearing later before state regulators. Last year's energy reform law requires the North Carolina Utilities Commission to adopt a carbon reduction plan...
Check your Mega Millions ticket! Somebody won the $1.28 billion jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot was the nation's third-largest...
Medicaid expansion breakthrough within reach in NC
RALEIGH — After a decade of vigorous opposition, most North Carolina Republicans have now embraced the idea of expanding the state's Medicaid program to cover hundreds of thousands of additional low-income adults. Legislative approval finally appears within reach. During the General Assembly session that ended July 1, the GOP-controlled...
After legislative changes, what's next for the hemp industry in NC
At the end of June, shortly before it was set to become illegal, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed legislation legalizing the sale and production of hemp and CBD. Hemp can be used for a variety of things, from food and drink to commercial items to medical products. North Carolina...
We might never know who won the Mega Millions jackpot. That's not usually the case
Whoever recently won the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot won't ever have to reveal their identity. The Illinois Lottery says that winners of prizes over $250,000 can request that their name and hometown be kept confidential. That isn't the case in many states, but a growing number of state legislators...
The race for Texas governor between Abbott and O'Rourke ramps up
The race for governor between incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O'Rourke is getting more competitive as Abbott tries to pull his base closer by laying into immigration.
Two Charlotte-area Mega Millions tickets win $1 million in Friday’s drawing
North Carolinians won big in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing with 12 tickets winning $10,000, two Megaplier tickets winning $20,000, and two tickets winning $1 million. The two $1 million tickets matched all five white balls in the drawing. One was sold in Charlotte at the Adam’s Mart on Elm Lane and the other in Mooresville at the Shop N Save on the Mecklenburg Highway. The $1 million wins in North Carolina were two of 26 nationally in the drawing.
