Ferry crashes into West Seattle dock, disrupting service to Vashon Island

John La Porta knew he couldn't make it. Just beyond the northern tip of Vashon Island on Tuesday afternoon, the pilot's faltering Cessna 150 had basically stopped generating power shortly after leaving Tacoma. The tower at Boeing Field thought he could still hook the small plane toward one of its runways. But that meant crossing over houses and businesses with 20-plus gallons of fuel on board. If he couldn't reach the air strip or find a clearing, it would be a big fire.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO