Ferry crashes into West Seattle dock, disrupting service to Vashon Island

kuow.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus proposal would give many people hundreds each monthJ.R. Heimbigner
2022 NFL Draft Review: Seattle SeahawksAdrian HolmanSeattle, WA
Related
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
(2019 photo by David Hutchinson) You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
shorelineareanews.com
Ouch! Worst ferry vs dock collision in years
On Thursday, July 28, 2022 on an early morning run, the Cathlamet, an Issaquah class ferry, crashed into the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle. It was on the Fauntleroy / Vashon / Southworth run. The "hard landing" caused significant damage to the vessel and an offshore dolphin at the terminal....
ncwlife.com
Washington State Ferries: ‘Well into the millions’ to repair the crashed Cathlamet
(The Center Square) – The cost to repair significant damage to the ferry Cathlamet will be “well into the millions,” according to Ian Sterling, director of communications for Washington State Ferries. The 328-foot long vessel, which is capable of carrying up to 124 vehicles and 1,200 passengers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tree removal raises concerns about the heat in unincorporated King County
WHITE CENTER, Wash. — In White Center, the recent removal of some large trees is raising concerns about the heat. During the latest heat wave, neighbors in the area said they are feeling the impact of losing those trees. Trees can help reduce surrounding air temperatures by as much...
Autoblog
Cars smashed, boat crumpled as Washington ferry rams dock
SEATTLE — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was traveling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”
q13fox.com
Unhealthy air quality in King, Pierce Counties this weekend
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Air quality in the Cascade foothills will likely reach unhealthy levels from Thursday to Saturday as high temperatures will produce significant spikes in ozone during the afternoons. The Puget Sound region is currently experiencing an excessive heat warning. As a result, ozone levels may range from...
Ferry in Washington state damaged after crash into terminal
SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say an automobile and passenger ferry crashed into a dock Thursday in Seattle, damaging the vessel. Washington State Ferries tweeted that no injuries were reported but passengers said some vehicles were damaged. The state agency said the Cathlamet ferry, which was travelling from Vashon Island to a dock in the West Seattle neighborhood, sustained “significant damage.”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where should you get your Mega Millions tickets? WA Lottery list of state’s ‘luckiest stores’
With the Mega Millions jackpot sitting at $1.28 billion, people may be wondering where the best place is to buy a winning ticket. Washington Lottery’s has released its list of the state’s “luckiest retailers.”. The list includes the retailers that sold the most prizes valued at $1,000...
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. LIVE MUSIC. Downtown Summer Sounds Like Add to a...
everout.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Vietnamese Coffee, and a New Bar
Turning on your oven isn't an option this weekend, so we have you covered with the latest and greatest eats in Seattle, from Vietnamese coffee at Aroom Coffee to lobster rolls at Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls. Plus, read about a new "sober-curious" bar, a bake sale raising funds for abortion access, and Musang's limited-time outdoor cookout menu. Check out our food and drink guide for more ideas.
Washington State’s #1 Best Beach Isn’t Even on the Ocean
One Of Washington State's Best Beaches Isn't On The Ocean. It might surprise you that some of Washington's best beaches aren't on the west side of the state. Alki Beach In Seattle Is Worth Exploring In The Summertime. I was fortunate years ago to live in Seattle and we lived...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Another round of 90s Sunday, then we finally cooldown to near normal this week!
Seattle - We're starting to sound like a broken record here folks! Today marks day five at 90 or above! That ties the only two previous streaks in 1981 and 2015. Official records date back to 1945 when stats were first documented. We have a rare opportunity to make the streak push to a sixth day Sunday with highs forecast at SeaTac in the low 90s again! Stay tuned!
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
KUOW
'Always get the dog’s name!'
“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
Park visitors: please stay out and away from I-5 Colonnade Bike and Off-Leash Dog park
Park visitors: please stay out and away from I-5 Colonnade Bike and Off-Leash Dog park. Seattle Fire is responding to an accident on I-5. I-5 Colonnade park is a winding series of bike paths, trails, and an off-leash area running under the I-5 highway.
seattlemet.com
Inside the Cockpit During the Alki Beach Plane Crash
John La Porta knew he couldn't make it. Just beyond the northern tip of Vashon Island on Tuesday afternoon, the pilot's faltering Cessna 150 had basically stopped generating power shortly after leaving Tacoma. The tower at Boeing Field thought he could still hook the small plane toward one of its runways. But that meant crossing over houses and businesses with 20-plus gallons of fuel on board. If he couldn't reach the air strip or find a clearing, it would be a big fire.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
19534 SE 51st St
Embrace the lake lifestyle from this shared waterfront oasis located just one house off the beach. A rare opportunity to join a community of 14 homes with access to over 80' of waterfront, 2 large L-shaped docks with moorage, sandy beach and grassy picnic area. Savor spectacular sunrises and witness the lake come alive with kayakers, boaters and paddlers from your private view deck. On the market for the first time, this comfortable late mid-century home offers strong bones, stunning water views, a complete second kitchen and spacious heated shop. Nestled on a private lakeside cul de sac in desirable Eagle Cove with easy access to I-90, downtown Issaquah and award-winning Issaquah schools.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Portion of 64th Avenue West to permanently close for Harris Ford Dealership expansion
A portion of 64th Avenue West between Highway 99 and 200th Street Southwest will be permanently closed to public traffic on Aug. 1 to make way for an expansion of the Harris Ford Dealership and road improvements on 200th St SW. In November 2021, Harris Ford filed a petition with...
Comments / 0