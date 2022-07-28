ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Missing & endangered woman: Escambia Co.

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post .

Ann Boden Smith, 23, was last seen at around 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue Wednesday, July 27. According to the post, she was wearing green army pants and “may be in need of medical attention.”

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating kidnapping

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

