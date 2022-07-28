Missing & endangered woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post .

Ann Boden Smith, 23, was last seen at around 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue Wednesday, July 27. According to the post, she was wearing green army pants and “may be in need of medical attention.”

Anyone with information regarding Smith’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.