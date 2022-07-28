“Field of Dreams” actor to visit Syracuse

www.localsyr.com
localsyr.com
Syracuse soccer tournament celebrates unity
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On July 30 and 31, soccer teams from across New York came to Syracuse to celebrate unity, culture, community, and sport as part of the Western NY Unity Cup Soccer Tournament. The event, hosted by the semi-professional Upstate United FC in Syracuse, brought 8 teams...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Mike Williams, Elijah Moore
It’s the start of August, and we’ve got plenty of Syracuse news from the recruiting world. Starting with basketball, Syracuse extended an offer to 2023 point guard Mike Williams from Calvert (MD) Hall College. The four-star point guard is ranked 134th in his class, and holds offers from Clemson, LSU, Maryland, Houston, Illinois and DePaul, among others.
localsyr.com
Hanover Thursdays free concerts to start August 4
(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises...
orangefizz.net
College Hoops Outlet Projects SU’s Starting Five, Predicts A Middling Squad
The calendar has officially flipped over to August, and that means a few things for Syracuse men’s basketball. The first is that we’re way past the threshold for any kind of recruiting splashes akin to last year’s Class of ‘22 bonanza. Another is that we’re that much closer from the Orange retaking the court – for better or for worse.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
localsyr.com
Warm and dry in July for Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) July is officially in the books and here are the numbers for Syracuse. After a cool June, Mother nature turned up the heat this past month. Overall, temperatures were almost two and a half degrees above normal. July 2022 ended up tied for 17th warmest July in recorded history for Syracuse.
localsyr.com
Fulton Jazz Festival brings fun and funk starting August 10
FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Four nights of festivities and funk will be heard throughout Fulton on August 10-13 as the Jazz Fest is back and groovier than ever! The event will be held at Fulton’s Lock 3 Canal Park and will have an array of headliners. To kick off...
Rock band cancels Syracuse concert hours before showtime, but no one can say why
English rock band The Cult unexpectedly cancelled their Tuesday show in Syracuse two hours before it was supposed to start, and fans are still wondering why. The Cult was supposed to play at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater as part of their “We Own the Night” tour with Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, but ticketholders received an email from Ticketmaster a few hours before the show informing them the concert was postponed. No make-up date has yet been scheduled.
localsyr.com
20th Annual Macedonian Festival at St George Church in Syracuse
(WSYR-TV) — St. George Macedonian Orthodox Church will host its 20th Annual Macedonian Ethnic Festival on Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7 on 5083 Onondaga Rd (Rt. 173) Syracuse. The festival will include free admission and parking and outdoor seating. The time and date of the festival are...
New movie filming in Syracuse needs your help finding 2 main locations
An upcoming new movie filming in the Syracuse area is looking for help finding two main locations. Producers are seeking a house surrounded by woods, as well as a large wooded area — but the two locations do not need to be on the same property. More specifically, the...
Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human
Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Spotted In Utica And Syracuse New York
If you want to know the best pizzas in the world, you know the rule- One bite. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, has been spotted in Syracuse and Utica to review some of Central New York’s most famous pizzas. Find out what he ranked Utica as:. According to...
One bite, everyone knows the rules: Barstool’s Dave Portnoy spotted at iconic pizza shops in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — One bite, everyone knows the rules. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, descended onto the Syracuse area on Friday to review some of Central New York’s most iconic pizza shops. Spotted at Apizza Regionale, Francesca’s Pizza and Italian Kitchen and Varsity Pizza, Portnoy is known...
Dome, sweet dome: Couple uproots New England life to move to Upstate NY, goes viral on TikTok
That’s the conversation one couple from New England has repeatedly been having after taking a leap of faith in moving to the countryside of Upstate New York to live in a geodesic shaped home. Melody Martin, who works remotely for a Boston career management firm, and her husband Alik,...
iheartoswego.com
Catherine Emma Grasso – July 31, 2022
Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego NY passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022 in the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Pittsburg PA and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue. Mrs. Grasso was the widow of the...
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
All-female rock band to play 2022 NYS Fair on opening day
An all-female rock band has been added to the 2022 Great New York State Fair concert lineup. Plush will perform at the NYS Fair for the first time on opening day Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 2 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The group, led by Albany-area native Moriah Formica, released its self-titled debut album in February.
localsyr.com
Rosamond Gifford Zoo introduces a new “sensory experience”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo will get a little more immersive on Saturday, July 30. The Friends of Rosamond Gifford Zoo announced Thursday the opening of Arts Stroll, a “sensory experience featuring artistic sights and sounds along the zoo’s Wildlife Trail.”. Central New York’s...
