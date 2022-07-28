ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Final day to catch lobsters as Florida’s 2 day-mini season comes to an end

By 7 News WSVN
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
wsvn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fit*Life*Travel

A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links

Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
BRADENTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Miami-dade County, FL
Lifestyle
County
Miami-dade County, FL
State
Florida State
Alina Andras

3 Breathtaking Florida Beaches

It's no secret that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and that many Americans love to spend their holidays here. With an amazing weather all year round, delicious food, stunning beaches, and plenty of activities to choose from, it's easy to see why so many people love the Sunshine State. It's hard not to because Florida truly has something for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something interesting to do in Florida. And if you have never been to Florida and don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three breathtaking beaches that you should definitely explore if you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

Vehicle overturns in Miami, on NW 79 Street

MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive took place after a vehicle overturned and a passenger was sent to the hospital in Miami. This happened near Northwest 79th Street and Sixth Avenue, near the exit ramp from Interstate 95, Monday. According to police, the driver of the SUV was on his...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida

There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Biscayne National Park#Mini#Wsvn#Sunbeam Television Corp
WSVN-TV

DRIER OVERALL ACROSS SOFLA

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. After torrential downpours across the Florida Keys on Saturday, the disturbance that produced the rain continued to move farther away from the Florida Keys and allowed an improvement during the afternoon. Drier air then began to move into our area and it brought a world of a difference to South Florida this morning as we only woke up to a few isolated showers and plenty of Sun.
FLORIDA STATE
Elite Daily

These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked

Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WSVN-TV

Parkland shooter trial continues; jury expected to walk through school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter continues, as day nine of the trial began around 10 a.m., Monday. Multiple medical examiners described in great detail the devastating injuries that the victims suffered, as their families looked on. “That injury that you see...
PARKLAND, FL
hernandosun.com

Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders

Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Here Are the Brightline Crossings With the Most Accidents in South Florida

South Florida’s Brightline rail line has been reported as one of the most dangerous in the country, striking cars and pedestrians dozens of times in recent years after they move on to railroad tracks, according to a federal database. The train runs on the track owned by the Florida...

Comments / 0

Community Policy