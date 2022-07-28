Final day to catch lobsters as Florida’s 2 day-mini season comes to an end

wsvn.com
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets
A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers.
Florida offers ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ license plate to benefit veterans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers in Florida can now pre-order a new license plate that benefits veterans. Florida’s “Don’t Tread On Me” tag will be placed into production once 3,000 are sold. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Pre-sale vouchers are going for $33.
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
3 Breathtaking Florida Beaches
It's no secret that Florida has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and that many Americans love to spend their holidays here. With an amazing weather all year round, delicious food, stunning beaches, and plenty of activities to choose from, it's easy to see why so many people love the Sunshine State. It's hard not to because Florida truly has something for everybody. No matter how you like to spend your time, you will definitely find something interesting to do in Florida. And if you have never been to Florida and don't know where to start, I have put together a list of three breathtaking beaches that you should definitely explore if you get the chance.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Tampa Bay area
The winner of the third largest Mega Millions jackpot may have bought their ticket in Illinois, but two tickets sold in the Tampa Bay area still made two people millionaires on Friday.
WSVN-TV
Vehicle overturns in Miami, on NW 79 Street
MIAMI (WSVN) - A dangerous drive took place after a vehicle overturned and a passenger was sent to the hospital in Miami. This happened near Northwest 79th Street and Sixth Avenue, near the exit ramp from Interstate 95, Monday. According to police, the driver of the SUV was on his...
islandernews.com
Cheapest Places to buy land in the US, including Florida
There are very few options, if any, to buy land on the island, but here are still some (relatively) affordable places in the U.S. to buy land as an investment, relocate or build a second home. People buy land for a variety of reasons (including as an investment or to...
WSVN-TV
DRIER OVERALL ACROSS SOFLA
Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. After torrential downpours across the Florida Keys on Saturday, the disturbance that produced the rain continued to move farther away from the Florida Keys and allowed an improvement during the afternoon. Drier air then began to move into our area and it brought a world of a difference to South Florida this morning as we only woke up to a few isolated showers and plenty of Sun.
2 Tampa Bay-area men die while snorkeling during lobster mini-season
Authorities are investigating the deaths of three men who died in three separate snorkeling incidents in the Florida Keys over the past week, the Miami Herald reported.
Elite Daily
These Are The Most Walkable Cities In Florida To Visit, Ranked
Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
Over 1 million gators live in Florida: Here's how to stay safe if you see one
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Fish and Wildlife estimate there are 1.3 million alligators that call the Sunshine State their home. Although alligator attacks on humans are rare, it's still very important to take certain precautions if one crosses your path. FWC says to keep a safe distance if you see an alligator.
Four teenagers shot at Miami apartment complex
Four teenagers were shot at a Miami apartment complex on Friday evening.
WSVN-TV
Commissioning ceremony held for USS Fort Lauderdale, 1st Navy ship to be named after South Florida city
PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - A special commissioning ceremony was held for a U.S. Navy warship with a special name. 7News cameras on Saturday captured attendees at the event held at Port Everglades on the USS Fort Lauderdale, the first Navy warship named after a South Florida city. The namesake...
WSVN-TV
Parkland shooter trial continues; jury expected to walk through school
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The life or death trial of the Parkland shooter continues, as day nine of the trial began around 10 a.m., Monday. Multiple medical examiners described in great detail the devastating injuries that the victims suffered, as their families looked on. “That injury that you see...
hernandosun.com
Agricultural ‘quarantine’ explained, with two Florida counties under such orders
Two Florida counties were put under quarantine in recent weeks, but this has nothing to do with COVID-19. An agricultural quarantine is intended to prevent the spread of invasive species, but the protocols are unrelated to restrictions put in place for human disease containment. In the most recent cases, the discoveries of the Oriental fruit fly (scientifically known as Bactrocera dorsalis) in Pinellas County and the giant African land snail (GALS) in Pasco County led to quarantines for those counties in late June.
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
Click10.com
Cops find gold bars while busting Florida doctor for allegedly writing phony prescriptions
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A Pinellas County doctor is facing trafficking charges for allegedly writing and selling prescriptions for codeine and oxycodone. According to detectives, Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, sold more than 550 prescriptions of promethazine codeine syrup and oxycodone beginning Jan. 2022. During an investigation, undercover detectives said...
NBC Miami
Here Are the Brightline Crossings With the Most Accidents in South Florida
South Florida’s Brightline rail line has been reported as one of the most dangerous in the country, striking cars and pedestrians dozens of times in recent years after they move on to railroad tracks, according to a federal database. The train runs on the track owned by the Florida...
WESH
Latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread in Central Florida communities
Fla. — The latest COVID-19 variant continues to spread throughout the state and the Central Florida community. "I would say our numbers are pretty high when it comes to percentage," Alan Harris said. Harris, Seminole County's emergency manager, says plenty of people are getting COVID-19 and feeling crummy.
