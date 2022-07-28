www.wvnews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
UPDATE: Search for local doctor called off by Mon (West Virginia) Sheriff's Office
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The search for a local doctor has been called off by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office. John Lawson Magruder, 39, was reported missing on July 27, according to the sheriff’s office. Search parties searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder.
WVNews
Doryian Dewayne Williams
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Pennsylvanian accused of leading police on a vehicle pursuit…
WVNews
Marion Lois Post
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion Lois Post, 78, of Nutter Fort, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 19, 1944 in Clairton, PA, a daughter of the late Bruno Decima and Mary Hughes Decima.
WVNews
Every element of Mon County (West Virginia) HR policies to be reviewed
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — When all is said and done, the Monongalia County Commission will have 40-50 pages detailing just about every aspect of its human resource policies. The three commissioners unanimously approved the $10,575 contract with AlignHR to conduct the assessment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Hatfield and McCoy traveling exhibit to visit Lewis, Hardy counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit "The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud" will make stops in both Lewis and Hardy counties in the coming weeks. The exhibit will open Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Avenue....
WVNews
Lisa Marie Lynch
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lisa Marie Lynch, 53, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Clarksburg on November 15, 1968, a daughter of the late Gary Philip Lynch, and Linda Murray Lynch who survives in Mt. Clare.
WVNews
Enlow crowned as 2022 Garrett County Farm Queen
McHENRY — Cristy Enlow was crowned as the 2022 Garrett County Farm Queen Sunday evening at the Ag Heritage Hall at the fairgrounds. The annual crowning kicks off the 65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair, which will run through Saturday night in McHenry.
WVNews
Allegany County marks successful summer camp
ECKHART, Md. (WV News) — Allegany County Public Schools concluded a successful six-week secondary summer camp for students with disabilities on Thursday, July 28, culminating in an outdoor carnival celebration. Student attendance throughout the duration of the program was high, as participants were excited to take part in hands-on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Local briefs
CARPENDALE, W.Va. (WV News) — The August meeting of the Carpendale mayor and council has been cancelled. KEYSER — A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will be in Keyser this month to meet with residents to discuss any consumer-related issues.
WVNews
Bridgeport 11s split final 2 games of Tournament of State Champions
WILSON, N.C. (WV News) — The Bridgeport 9-11 All-Stars completed their season at the Tournament of State Champions with a 1-2 record, beating Goodlettsville, Tenn, on Sunday, 9-1, then losing to Smyrna, Ga., on Monday, 10-7, despite a frantic rally in the sixth. Alex Randolph got it done on...
WVNews
Eastern kicks off fall Aug. 22
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – The start of the fall 2022 semester at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is approaching, with academic courses and several of the college’s short-term workforce training programs set to launch the week of Aug. 22. The last day to register for...
WVNews
WVU continues offensive line build with commitment of Nick Krahe
West Virginia has added a third offensive lineman to its football recruiting class of 2023 in the form of Nick Krahe, a mobile, athletic blocker from Pennsylvania who announced his commitment on Monday morning. An all-region selection as both an offensive and a defensive lineman in 2021, Krahe compiled 59...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
'Show-Me' WVU can beat Pitt
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Missouri is known as the Show-Me State but West Virginia is home to the Show-Me football program in college football. On Monday, Neal Brown gathers his fourth football team around him to begin official practices for a season that begins one month to the day before playing what certainly is the most important game of his career.
WVNews
WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Driven by a shared passion for scientific discovery, four promising researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies. This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen....
WVNews
Aron Bassoff
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Aron Bassoff has been tabbed as the 10th head coach for the Alde…
WVNews
Josh Eilert’s long wait, dedication pay off with WVU assistant position
It didn’t take long for new West Virginia University assistant basketball coach Josh Eilert to run afoul of one of the tripwires of today’s travel — one that adds yet another challenge to the workload of the coaching fraternity. Trying to navigate the midwest during one of...
WVNews
Aron Bassoff is new Alderson Broaddus men's soccer coach
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Aron Bassoff has been tabbed as the 10th head coach for the Alderson Broaddus men’s soccer program. Athletic Director Carrie Bodkins announced the move Monday as Bassoff joins the Battlers with 19 years of head coaching experience across the NCAA Division II, III, and NAIA landscape.
Comments / 0