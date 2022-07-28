ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

WVNews

Marion Lois Post

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion Lois Post, 78, of Nutter Fort, passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home. She was born on February 19, 1944 in Clairton, PA, a daughter of the late Bruno Decima and Mary Hughes Decima.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Hatfield and McCoy traveling exhibit to visit Lewis, Hardy counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Humanities Council traveling exhibit "The Hatfields & McCoys: American Blood Feud" will make stops in both Lewis and Hardy counties in the coming weeks. The exhibit will open Wednesday at the Museum of American Glass in downtown Weston, 230 Main Avenue....
WESTON, WV
WVNews

Lisa Marie Lynch

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Lisa Marie Lynch, 53, of Clarksburg passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022 following a courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. She was born in Clarksburg on November 15, 1968, a daughter of the late Gary Philip Lynch, and Linda Murray Lynch who survives in Mt. Clare.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Enlow crowned as 2022 Garrett County Farm Queen

McHENRY — Cristy Enlow was crowned as the 2022 Garrett County Farm Queen Sunday evening at the Ag Heritage Hall at the fairgrounds. The annual crowning kicks off the 65th-annual Garrett County Agriculture Fair, which will run through Saturday night in McHenry.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Allegany County marks successful summer camp

ECKHART, Md. (WV News) — Allegany County Public Schools concluded a successful six-week secondary summer camp for students with disabilities on Thursday, July 28, culminating in an outdoor carnival celebration. Student attendance throughout the duration of the program was high, as participants were excited to take part in hands-on...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Local briefs

CARPENDALE, W.Va. (WV News) — The August meeting of the Carpendale mayor and council has been cancelled. KEYSER — A representative from West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office will be in Keyser this month to meet with residents to discuss any consumer-related issues.
CARPENDALE, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport 11s split final 2 games of Tournament of State Champions

WILSON, N.C. (WV News) — The Bridgeport 9-11 All-Stars completed their season at the Tournament of State Champions with a 1-2 record, beating Goodlettsville, Tenn, on Sunday, 9-1, then losing to Smyrna, Ga., on Monday, 10-7, despite a frantic rally in the sixth. Alex Randolph got it done on...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Eastern kicks off fall Aug. 22

MOOREFIELD, W.Va. (WV News) – The start of the fall 2022 semester at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is approaching, with academic courses and several of the college’s short-term workforce training programs set to launch the week of Aug. 22. The last day to register for...
MOOREFIELD, WV
WVNews

WVU continues offensive line build with commitment of Nick Krahe

West Virginia has added a third offensive lineman to its football recruiting class of 2023 in the form of Nick Krahe, a mobile, athletic blocker from Pennsylvania who announced his commitment on Monday morning. An all-region selection as both an offensive and a defensive lineman in 2021, Krahe compiled 59...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

'Show-Me' WVU can beat Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Missouri is known as the Show-Me State but West Virginia is home to the Show-Me football program in college football. On Monday, Neal Brown gathers his fourth football team around him to begin official practices for a season that begins one month to the day before playing what certainly is the most important game of his career.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVU 2022 class of Ruby Fellows chosen for graduate research funding

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Driven by a shared passion for scientific discovery, four promising researchers pursuing doctoral degrees at West Virginia University are receiving funding from the Ruby Scholars Graduate Fellows Program to support their studies. This year’s Ruby Fellows are Cameron Wilson, Ashley Martsen, Courtney Glenn and Quinn Hopen....
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

WVNews

Aron Bassoff is new Alderson Broaddus men's soccer coach

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Aron Bassoff has been tabbed as the 10th head coach for the Alderson Broaddus men’s soccer program. Athletic Director Carrie Bodkins announced the move Monday as Bassoff joins the Battlers with 19 years of head coaching experience across the NCAA Division II, III, and NAIA landscape.
PHILIPPI, WV

