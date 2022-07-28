ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Man struck, killed while skateboarding by hit-and-run driver in Howard County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Dirt bike rider struck, killed by motorist in West Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A male on a dirt bike was struck and killed by a vehicle in West Baltimore on Saturday, according to authorities.Officers working in the western part of the city responded to a report of a crash in the 1800 block of West Franklin Street at 8:13 p.m., police said.They found a dirt bike rider with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the site of the crash, according to authorities. Police were not specific about the male's age.The driver of the vehicle that struck the dirt bike rider was unharmed and remained at the site of the collision, police said.The Baltimore Police Department's C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators are investigating the deadly collision, according to authorities.Anyone with additional information about the crash should call investigators at 410-396-2606. 
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Columbia, MD
Accidents
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Columbia, MD
Crime & Safety
Howard County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Howard County, MD
Howard County, MD
Accidents
City
Columbia, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarding#Traffic Accident#Fox#Dc#Oakland Mills Road#Volkswagen Jetta
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County medics survive early morning crash that destroys ambulance

BALTIMORE -- A motorist collided with an ambulance operating in the White Marsh area on Saturday, rattling the first responder crew inside of it, according to authorities.The first responders had been transporting a patient to a hospital so that person could receive medical assistance when the crash occurred shortly before 3 a.m., Baltimore County Fire Department officials said.Those first responders were taken to Shock Trauma for evaluation following the collision, according to authorities.They were treated for their injuries and released from the hospital today, fire officials said.A different ambulance transported the patient to a hospital. They did not sustain serious injuries, according to authorities.Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said in a social media post on Saturday that she wished the first responders and the patient they were transporting a speedy recovery.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

First responders pull woman's body out of Chesapeake Harbor Marina Saturday, police say

BALTIMORE -- Anne Arundel County Police are describing a woman's death as "suspicious in nature" after first responders pulled her body out of the Chesapeake Harbor Marina in Annapolis, according to authorities.Someone called 911 to report finding the body in the harbor around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner said.They located the body in the Annapolis marina near the 2000 block of Chesapeake Harbor Drive East, Gardiner said."We call it suspicious because at this junction we don't know if it's a drowning," he said. "We don't know if it's an accident."Staff from the Office of the State Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the body to determine the cause of death, Gardiner said. The medical examiner's office will try to determine the woman's identity, he said.Meanwhile, Anne Arundel County officers will try to track down information about the woman and locate potential witnesses, Gardiner said."It does not appear to be that she was in the water for more than a day to two days," he said. "Again, that's just an estimation."
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Parkville man

PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing Parkville man. Adrian Siwak, 28, is 6’0” tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has a slim build, blonde hair, and unspecified clothing. Police say he was last seen in the Parkville area. Anyone with information on Adrian...
PARKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Amazon driver carjacked, run over In Baltimore; Family pleads for help

BALTIMORE -- Tiffany Nicolette is still in shock over what happened to her sister this weekend in the quiet Wyman Park neighborhood not far from Johns Hopkins University."It's terrifying. It's beyond just a carjacking. Really, it's attempted murder," Nicolette said. "It was a complete disregard for human life. I'm thankful that I didn't lose my sister but her life will be forever changed."The single mom was delivering packages for Amazon as part of her second job around 4 a.m. on Saturday.She took her keys and phone but left her black Nissan Rogue running with the flashers on.Someone got in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

18-year-old shot on Gwynns Falls Parkway dies at hospital

An 18-year-old man who was shot Saturday morning in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital. City police said officers received a ShotSpotter alert around 11:11 a.m. from the 1800 block of Gwynns Falls Parkway. Police said officers found the man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy