Tom Brady’s arm, Antoine Winfield’s agility shine on same play at Bucs practice

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, left, throws a pass as Ryan Griffin (4) and Blaine Gabbert (11) watch during training camp Thursday at AdventHealth Training Center. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — The latest testimonial of Tom Brady’s ageless right arm came not from a split end or slot receiver, but a safety.

“It’s like every time you catch one of his balls it just takes you with him,” third-year Buc Antoine Winfield Jr. said Thursday. “You’ve really got to hold on to that thing.”

The Pro Bowl safety found out first hand when he pulled off arguably the defensive play of training camp to date. Roaming the back end during 11-on-11 work before another standing room-only audience at AdventHealth Training Center, Winfield made a beeline for a mildly overthrown Brady pass to Mike Evans and lunged for the diving interception.

“I was just reading the quarterback; I was post safety,” he said. “I saw Tom open up to Mike and I just made a great break on the ball and just made the play.”

Call it a dazzling convergence of instinct and arm velocity. Brady turns 45 on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t make sense,” right tackle Tristan Wirfs said with a chuckle.

“I love having him back there, but yeah, sometimes I’m just like, ‘Go sit down or take a break.’ But I love Tommy and I’m so glad I get to protect him, but he does everything with a purpose and takes a lot of care of his body and spends a lot of time. I mean, that’s how he’s out here still.”

