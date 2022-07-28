ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GO in the Know: Can You Collect Social Security and Work Full Time & Top Financial News for July 28

By Heather Taylor
 4 days ago
Only one day stands between you and that FriYAY feeling! You’ve totally got this, but first let’s check in on some of today’s top financial stories .

The Big Lead: Can You Collect Social Security at 66 and Still Work Full Time?

Whenever possible, it’s always best to wait until you reach full retirement age before collecting Social Security retirement benefits because your monthly payment will be higher. However, just because you start collecting benefits, that doesn’t mean you have to stop working full-time.

Read the full story here

Business Spotlight: JetBlue Buys Spirit To Create Fifth Largest US Airline

Ending months of back and forth, JetBlue acquired Spirit on July 28 , which had terminated the deal with Frontier a few hours earlier. The acquisition creates the nation’s fifth largest airline.

Read the full story here

That’s Interesting: Here’s Why the Price of Beef Is Skyrocketing

According to Vox, beef has increased by nearly 15% from April 2021 to April 2022. The American Farm Bureau Federation put those estimates even higher, reporting that people looking to buy meat for summer barbecues can expect a 17% price hike this year. And that’s a big pressure on many, as 2019 USDA data showed individuals consume roughly 55 pounds of beef annually.

Read the full story here

Bonus: How To Retire Happy

How can you retire happy and make your retirement wishes come true? Here are 9 tips to get you started on a happy retirement.

Read the full story here

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : GO in the Know: Can You Collect Social Security and Work Full Time & Top Financial News for July 28

Comments / 0

As much as the Biden administration would like to start them back up again, federal stimulus checks dried up months ago on account of a lack of congressional support. Floridians, meanwhile, are in the process of getting surprise $450 checks in the mail, thanks to a budget signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that included steering $35.5 million in state funding to some 59,000 families across the state.
What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
