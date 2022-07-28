YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It's that time of year when students return back to the classroom.

Today is the first day of school for students with the Crane Elementary School district.

It’s the first day of school at Gowan Science Academy and emotions are running high.

Even me thinking back on my first day of school I was excited and nervous and that’s how all these students and teachers are feeling on this special day.

It's the ten year anniversary of Gowan Science Academy.

Over 700 students from kindergarten through eighth grade started at GSA this year.

One student, Tyler Elder, said he is feeling a mix of emotions on his first day of 6th grade.

“Pretty mixed emotions. Happy to see my friends, but nervous and excited as well. I’m nervous for meeting new teachers, but I’m kind of excited for the new curriculum that we’re going to be stepping into,” said Elder.

Principal Jamie Haines said they started preparing for this school year before the summer even started and she can’t wait for this tenth year.

“Gowan Science Academy started in 2013, so we are celebrating our 10 year anniversary this year. It’s been my baby, my passion for the last 10 years,” said Haines.

This is Miss Harken’s first year teaching at GSA and she said she’s proud to teach in the district that taught her.

“I’m a Crane student from K through 8 and so it’s an awesome experience to be a student and now a teacher and see all the familiar faces around the district,” said Harken.

Crane was the first local district to kick off the school year followed by District One next Monday and Yuma Union High School district next Thursday.

The post Gowan Gators take on their 10th school year appeared first on KYMA .