ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Gowan Gators take on their 10th school year

By Samantha Byrd
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b8RCt_0gwJxNKw00

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - It's that time of year when students return back to the classroom.

Today is the first day of school for students with the Crane Elementary School district.

It’s the first day of school at Gowan Science Academy and emotions are running high.

Even me thinking back on my first day of school I was excited and nervous and that’s how all these students and teachers are feeling on this special day.

It's the ten year anniversary of Gowan Science Academy.

Over 700 students from kindergarten through eighth grade started at GSA this year.

One student, Tyler Elder, said he is feeling a mix of emotions on his first day of 6th grade.

“Pretty mixed emotions. Happy to see my friends, but nervous and excited as well. I’m nervous for meeting new teachers, but I’m kind of excited for the new curriculum that we’re going to be stepping into,” said Elder.

Principal Jamie Haines said they started preparing for this school year before the summer even started and she can’t wait for this tenth year.

“Gowan Science Academy started in 2013, so we are celebrating our 10 year anniversary this year. It’s been my baby, my passion for the last 10 years,” said Haines.

This is Miss Harken’s first year teaching at GSA and she said she’s proud to teach in the district that taught her.

“I’m a Crane student from K through 8 and so it’s an awesome experience to be a student and now a teacher and see all the familiar faces around the district,” said Harken.

Crane was the first local district to kick off the school year followed by District One next Monday and Yuma Union High School district next Thursday.

The post Gowan Gators take on their 10th school year appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

Related
ourbigescape.com

15 Yuma Free Boondocking Locations for Snowbirds (Updated 2022)

Known as the “Sunniest City on Earth,” Yuma promises sunshine and warm weather at least 91% of the year. So, we’re looking into Yuma free boondocking. “What is your next destination?” It’s a question we hear frequently. Every time, we reply, “Wherever we want, weather permitting.”
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Education
Local
Arizona Sports
Yuma, AZ
Education
City
Yuma, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Innercare Plans Senior Center on ‘Ghost Hotel’ Site

IMPERIAL — Local healthcare provider, Innercare, has reached an agreement with an investor group led by Gafcon Inc. to develop Imperial Valley’s first PACE center, Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, and a healthcare clinic in the city of Imperial, according to a press release. The center...
IMPERIAL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixed Emotions#Yuma Union High School#Gators#Gowan Science Academy#Gsa
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial Valley Community Briefs

An Imperial Valley woman will be hosting a pair of workshops about domestic violence in El Centro and Calexico on Thursday, July 28. Elvira Herrera will share her personal experiences with and triumph over domestic violence during the free events. The workshops will present an opportunity to learn how to...
CALEXICO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KYMA News 11

Lane restrictions on I-8 in Yuma on Araby Road for repairs

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation will have construction on Interstate 8 in Yuma starting at 5 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2. Maintenance crews will repair the pavement on the bridge from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Tuesday, August 2 to Friday, August 5. These...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Lane restrictions beginning of August on Interstate 8 in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions on the Interstate 8 in Yuma beginning at 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 for repairs. There will be maintenance crews repairing a damaged guardrail on weekdays from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday, August 1...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

City of Somerton gives free food to residents

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - The City of Somerton hosted a food drive this morning, to help ease residents’ spending amidst inflation. Bright and early Saturday morning in Somerton, the line of cars went on for miles. With residents waiting for a carload of food. The Somerton community came...
SOMERTON, AZ
kyma.com

UPDATE: Police vehicle crashes into Yuma home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police gave an update regarding the vehicle that crashed into a home. Police investigated the situation, saying the officer's lights and sirens were not turned on before the crash. One person was inside the home but there were no injuries reported. On July 25,...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Somerton’s Food Drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Good news for Somerton residents, the Somerton food drive is back. It's been a year since the city of Somerton hosted a food drive. So this is a great way to give back to the community and help those in need. And the process is...
SOMERTON, AZ
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy