ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

August Class Action Settlements Involve Capital One, Chicken of the Sea and Morgan Stanley

By Top Class Actions
The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

States hopes for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze

A bump in college scholarships for New Mexico students. A new bike trail nestled in the western slope of Colorado. More homeless shelters in Arizona.When lottery sales soar, those holding the golden ticket aren't the only ones who win. Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.The Colorado Lottery has given nearly $4 billion back...
LOTTERY
Business Insider

The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say

Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Prison Cells Can Reach Nearly 150 Degrees in the South

Summers in the U.S. have been getting hotter year over year—and more dangerous as a result. But very few Americans have to face the heat with next to no relief options like the country’s incarcerated population. Record-breaking temperatures can quickly become a health risk for the largely Black and Brown incarcerated population, particularly in the South.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Mississippi State
State
Maine State
State
Oregon State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
Fast Company

Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you

The U.S. has the largest number of surveillance cameras per person in the world. Cameras are omnipresent on city streets and in hotels, restaurants, malls and offices. They’re also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Class Action#Chicken Of The Sea#Mercedes Benz#Capital One Data Breach#Social Security
Benzinga

Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds

According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Mazda
The Atlantic

The World Needs to Start Planning for the Fire Age

Tens of thousands of people around the world have been evacuated this summer because of wildfires. Fires are burning in Portugal and Italy and Greece and Spain and France (and California and Alaska and Texas). And yet, when it comes to things like planning evacuations, best practices don’t really exist—there’s no book to consult, no checklist to follow.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Penny Hoarder

The Penny Hoarder

19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.

 https://thepennyhoarder.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy