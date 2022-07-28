August Class Action Settlements Involve Capital One, Chicken of the Sea and Morgan Stanley

www.thepennyhoarder.com
States hopes for revenue boost with Mega Millions craze
A bump in college scholarships for New Mexico students. A new bike trail nestled in the western slope of Colorado. More homeless shelters in Arizona.When lottery sales soar, those holding the golden ticket aren't the only ones who win. Across the U.S., state lottery systems use that revenue to boost education, tourism, transportation and much more. Now that the giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion, state officials are hoping increased national interest in securing the top prize will result in more funding for their own causes.The Colorado Lottery has given nearly $4 billion back...
SNAP Schedule: When August 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California’s version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards. Learn: Can I Use MY SNAP EBT Card on Instacart?. Explore: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022. EBT cards...
The 18 states sending out stimulus checks probably won't make inflation worse — but they're not the best solution to help people cope, economists say
Red and blue states alike are sending out new stimulus checks to offset the pain of high inflation. The checks probably won't worsen inflation, but they aren't a lasting solution, one economist said. Fixing supply chains, boosting wages, and improving production are more effective measures. Republicans have blamed President Joe...
Prison Cells Can Reach Nearly 150 Degrees in the South
Summers in the U.S. have been getting hotter year over year—and more dangerous as a result. But very few Americans have to face the heat with next to no relief options like the country’s incarcerated population. Record-breaking temperatures can quickly become a health risk for the largely Black and Brown incarcerated population, particularly in the South.
States With Pending Rebate and Stimulus Programs
Many states have gotten legislative approval and signed their relief programs into law. These states include:. Pennsylvania Property Tax Rebate For Older Residents. Californians Will Receive Thousands in Inflation Relief Checks.
Stimulus Update: As States Take on Stimulus Aid, Differences in Approach Emerge
State lawmakers are taking stimulus matters into their own hands -- and some are doing things very differently than others. Federal stimulus aid is off the table for the time being. Many states are sending out aid of their own, but their approaches are differing in a very big way.
Biden launches programs to help Americans deal with extreme heat and higher air-conditioning bills
As the nation swelters through a summer filled with record-high temperatures, the Biden administration is unveiling a new set of actions intended to help Americans cope with the heat and the soaring electricity costs that accompany it. On Tuesday, the federal government launched Heat.gov, a website that promotes planning and...
Yes, you are being watched, even if no one is looking for you
The U.S. has the largest number of surveillance cameras per person in the world. Cameras are omnipresent on city streets and in hotels, restaurants, malls and offices. They’re also used to screen passengers for the Transportation Security Administration. And then there are smart doorbells and other home security cameras.
Not over yet: Drenching downpours to renew flood threat in hard-hit communities
After days of drenching downpours and catastrophic flooding unfolded across a large swath of the United States last week, AccuWeather forecasters remain very concerned for a repeat performance from Mother Nature in the coming days. Last week, torrential rainfall triggered destructive flooding across multiple communities east of the Mississippi River.
Drug Testing At Work Is A Thing Of The Past, Study Finds
According to a study conducted by Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX, drug use among American employees, as measured by the percentage of employees who tested positive in urine drug tests, hit a 14-year high in 2018, reaching 4.4 percent. Cannabis continues to be the most popular substance, with 2.8 percent of...
Subway super fan wins free sandwiches for life after getting foot-long tattoo
A Pew Research Center study from 2010 found that 72% of adults with tattoos said their ink is usually hidden from view by clothing. This is certainly the case for one Colorado man who has joined the 26% of Americans who have tattoos, but when he takes off his shirt, my, oh my, will people be able to see it.
One Lucky Winner Now Richer Than Bono, Dolly Parton After Mega Millions Win
The winning player won the second largest Mega Millions jackpot to date on Friday.
The 10 Best Places for Digital Nomads to Work Away From Home
Suddenly, the label “digital nomad” is everywhere. Remote workers are taking their salaries and setting up shop outside of the U.S. and now we’ve got a name for that. Or at least they’re dreaming about it, and wondering about the best cities for digital nomads. It’s...
Hurricane Evacuation: Ways to Stay Safe If You Don’t Have a Lot of Money
Evacuating is the safest way to guarantee your safety when a hurricane threatens, but it can also be expensive. And more than half of Americans can’t cover an emergency expense over $1,000, leaving millions of people stranded in the path of a hurricane when a mandatory evacuation order goes out.
A List Of States Considering Rebate Benefit Programs
The Biden administration has made millions available to states for inflation relief. Several of these states are also sitting on tax revenue surpluses. It appears there are no plans for federal-level payments. (source)
What looked like a full-term pregnancy turned out to be a 10-pound cyst
Raquel Rodriguez said she shared her health struggle on TikTok to help other women.
Lottery results and numbers: Set For Life draw tonight, July 28
THE National Lottery Set For Life numbers are in and it's time to find out if you've won the top prize of £10,000 every month for 30 years. Could tonight's jackpot see you start ticking off that bucket list every month or building your own start-up as a budding entrepreneur?
The World Needs to Start Planning for the Fire Age
Tens of thousands of people around the world have been evacuated this summer because of wildfires. Fires are burning in Portugal and Italy and Greece and Spain and France (and California and Alaska and Texas). And yet, when it comes to things like planning evacuations, best practices don’t really exist—there’s no book to consult, no checklist to follow.
