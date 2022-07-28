Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Names His Dream List Of 5 For Dinner: Denzel Washington, Martin Luther King Jr., Kevin Garnett, Bernie Mac, And Lizzo

www.yardbarker.com
LeBron James’ son Bryce now reportedly listed at surprising height
Bryce James appears to have eaten some magic beans this summer. Reports circulated this week that Bryce, the 15-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, now measures 6-foot-6. That would put Bryce at three inches taller than his older brother Bronny, who is two years older. The source...
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Lakers have been engaged in numerous trade rumors this NBA offseason. They are searching high and low for ways to upgrade the roster after a very poor showing during the 2021-22 season. The Lakers were easily the most disappointing team last season, as they entered with title...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James' son Bryce listed at 6-foot-6 at 15 years old
That marks a serious growth spurt for Bryce, who only turned 15 last month. He plays guard and is about to begin his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California (where Bronny also attends and will be entering his senior year). Bryce clearly inherited the height gene...
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Proves She and Devin Booker Are Still Going Strong with New Photo
Kendall Jenner never addressed her and Devin Booker's breakup rumors, but this week, she made it very clear the two are still in love. Yesterday, the supermodel was spotted walking around Los Angeles in an oversized white T-shirt with an illustration of the Phoenix Suns—Booker's basketball team. The tee featured caricatures of famous team players from the 1994 roster.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Blamed A Billboard Outside His Mother's Office For His Departure From Orlando Magic: "Is Shaquille O’Neal worth $150 million? More than 5,000 People Called In, And Over 91% Said No."
Shaquille O'Neal was undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA in the 90s and in the early 2000s. Most well-known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal was a force to be reckoned with in the Lakers uniform. Winning an MVP trophy, 3 NBA championships, and 3 Finals MVP trophies, Shaq undoubtedly had the time of his life with the Purple and Gold.
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
realitytitbit.com
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Yardbarker
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Yardbarker
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
Yardbarker
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
NBA legend Bill Russell - one of the most successful players in the history of basketball - dies at 88 with his wife Jeannine by his side
NBA legend Bill Russell, an 11-time NBA champion, has died at the age of 88. His family said that he 'passed away peacefully at age 88 with his wife, Jeannine, by his side'. They said in a statement on Sunday: 'It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill's friends, fans & followers:
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
Yardbarker
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
BBC
Bill Russell: NBA leads tributes after Boston Celtics great dies at the age of 88
American basketball great Bill Russell has died at the age of 88. As a player, centre Russell won a record 11 NBA titles and five NBA Most Valuable Player awards during a 13-year career with the Boston Celtics. He captained America to Olympic gold in 1956 and he transcended the...
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade Idea: Memphis Grizzlies Could Land Kevin Durant For Four Players And Five First-Round Picks
Kevin Durant's trade request has shaken the league, and many teams have already engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, it seems as though no team has made an offer that has piqued the Nets' interest. Perhaps a team like the Memphis Grizzlies could enter the mix...
Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Jayson Tatum And Others React To Bill Russell's Passing
Bill Russell has tragically passed away at age 88 this Sunday, his family announced on social media. The Boston Celtics legend was the biggest winner in NBA history, collecting 11 rings as a player in 13 seasons. He added more as a head coach, making history in the process. Russell...
Boston Celtics basketball legend Bill Russell dies at 88
Bill Russell, a basketball legend known for being a centerpiece to the Boston Celtics' dynasty, has died. He was 88 years old. "It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill’s friends, fans, and followers: Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side," a statement shared to his Twitter account said on Sunday, July 31.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
