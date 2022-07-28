Solana-based Nirvana loses $3.5M to flash loan exploit; tokens tank 90%

cryptoslate.com
How short-term Bitcoin holders invest differently to long-term holders according to on-chain data
Looking at on-chain data shows apparent differences in how short-term and long-term holders invest in Bitcoin. Short-term holders have been mainly buying between the $17k – $48K levels, whereas long-term holders are strong up to $60k. We can analyze some key graphs to understand the data better. UTXO Realized...
How Neo is positioning itself to woo web3 developers
CryptoSlate spoke to two core developers on the Neo blockchain, Odd from Flamingo Finance and Gill from AxLabs, at Blockdown 2022 in Croatia. The interview explores how Neo addresses the Trilemma problem of blockchain with the latest developments. In the 18-minute interview, we discuss how Neo can protect against oracle...
Ripple’s XRP sales increased almost 50% in Q2 vs Q1
Crypto payments infrastructure provider Ripple revealed in its second-quarter earnings report on July 28 that it saw a significant increase in the demand for its associated XRP token. Ripple continues to grow. Ripple has been able to make major strides when it comes to increasing the utility of its XRP...
Understanding the bear market with Mati Greenspan of Quantum Economics
Mati Greenspan is the founder of Quantum Economics, an analysis, advisory, and money management firm. Greenspan is a strong proponent of Bitcoin, and, in this interview, he speaks about his views on market cycles, the stock-to-flow model, and the strategies he applies to Bitcoin. Liam first got into crypto by...
Ethereum Classic up over 150% in July as ETH 2.0 draws closer
Ethereum Classic’s (ETC) value increased by over 150% in July, making it one of the top performing digital assets of the month. The asset was trading at $36.50 as of press time after shedding over 11% in the last 24 hours. Interest in the asset reached a crescendo when...
North Koreans reportedly targeting crypto jobs for insider access
Crypto thieves from North Korea are impersonating experts using fake resumes and identities, Bloomberg News reported Aug. 1. According to Bloomberg, interviews with cybersecurity experts showed that these fraudsters actively plagiarize information from legitimate profiles to apply for jobs on Indeed and LinkedIn. North Korean thieves targeting crypto jobs. Cybersecurity...
South Korea-based Busan Bank’s employee steals 1.4B won in customer funds to buy crypto
A foreign employee of South Korea-based Busan Bank stole roughly 1.48 billion won of customer funds and invested the money in crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), local media reported on August 1. According to the report, the employee stole the funds between July 9 and July 25. South Korea eyes...
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Tampa, United States, 1st August, 2022, Chainwire — Leading metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid”...
US SEC charges 11 for role in $300M Forsage crypto pyramid scheme
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged eleven people on August 1 for their involvement in Forsage, a fraudulent crypto pyramid scheme that raised $300 million from investors around the world. According to the SEC, Forsage started as a “website that allowed millions of retail investors to enter into...
