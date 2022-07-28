ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Stockman Bank Donates $75,000 to Flood Relief

By Josh Rath
Cat Country 102.9
Cat Country 102.9
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
catcountry1029.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cat Country 102.9

Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana

Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings, MT
Society
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Society
City
Billings, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Human Intervention Doesn’t Always Help The West That’s On Fire

The smartest people in the world are finding out they aren't as smart as they thought. Crews are battling the fires in California that are threatening the giant Sequoia trees. These trees have been there for thousands of years and have survived the worst of the worst until we got government specialists involved. They are now setting up sprinklers around the trees and crews are clearing the over thick underbrush away from the base of the trees.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Yellowstone River#Infrastructure#Charity#Stockman Bank#Ag#Montanans#The Relief Fund
Cat Country 102.9

This Tiny Town is the Smallest in Montana

Montana is full of small towns with tons of cool history, and a lot of them have odd names such as Nimrod, Ekalaka, and Two Dot, just to name a few. Believe it or not, Bozeman was once considered a small town in Montana. That was long before it became one of America's fastest-growing "Zoom Towns."
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Montana Houses with Big Stars Does Not Mean They’re Swingers

It's interesting how urban legends/myths gain traction. Surely you've seen those big tin stars on the sides of houses and barns around Montana. Maybe you even have one at your place. Well, apparently that means the people that live there are swingers. Yup, good old-fashioned spouse swappers. Now, before you scramble up a ladder and promptly take down your embarrassing star... keep reading. Because it does not mean you like to get freaky with other couples.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Charities
Cat Country 102.9

Cellular Plus Offering FREE Back To School Backpacks

Cellular Plus, the authorized Verizon Wireless retailer in Montana and the surrounding states with their 63 stores, has a wonderful program happening this weekend!. This Saturday, July 30th, from 10 am to noon, ALL Cellular Plus locations are giving away free backpacks filled with school supplies for local children. According to Cellular Plus, the backpacks work for anyone from preschool through 12th grade and are on a first come first serve basis.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

What If Montana Towns Had Their Own Honest Mascots?

Every Montana town/city is known for something. Good or bad, these are listener-submitted suggestions for honest mascots of some notable Montana places. Now before you read the list, I have to preface it by saying that I was born and raised in Montana, and have nothing but love for my state and people. I wanted to make sure that locals from these places also got their two cents in, so I hit up my Facebook and Instagram for their thoughts. Most suggestions were nothing short of hilarious, but I was really bummed to see how many negative ideas were thrown out too. Mostly the drug, housing crisis, crime, and homeless problems many Montana towns are facing. I wanted to keep the list fun and light so we won't be throwing those in. This list is intended to be all in good fun, so don't get your panties in a ruffle.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Do Montanans Worry About Condiment Expiration Dates?

Yesterday here at the Townsquare Tower, I grabbed myself a quick bite for lunch in between meetings and checked our TSM Fridge for some condiments. I found some Mayo and Ketchup... but had the realization "I've worked here for just over a month... and have no idea how old this stuff is. How long are these good for?" Here's the answer, as I am sure you also have wondered this.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Have an Amazing Splash at the Largest Waterpark in Montana

A while back, I talked about how the Billings area had, in my opinion, the best waterpark in the state; Big Splash Waterpark. I'm still bitter about its closure, especially when it seemed like they would never close because of its popularity. However, I wanted to know which waterpark in Montana was king now. And, I think I found it.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools

Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Did This Famous Actress Really Fake Being From Montana?

There have been many famous people from Montana; lots of them I've talked about previously. But have you heard of famous people saying that they're from Montana, but really aren't? As it turns out, one of the most prolific actresses and comediennes in America once held the claim that she was from Butte, but was actually born in Jamestown, New York.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Cat Country 102.9

Billings, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy