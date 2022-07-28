MEALS TO REMAIN FREE TO ALL STUDENTS IN SLATER SCHOOL DISTRICT

www.kmmo.com
abc17news.com
University of Missouri announces plan to restart demolition plan of radioactive building
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The University of Missouri announced it will restart a demolition plan for Pickard Hall, a building that held radioactive chemistry experiments in the early 20th century. MU held a public meeting Thursday with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, where they discussed a new plan to demolish the...
Licensed home daycares can exempt related kids from max capacity under new Missouri law
Home-based child care providers are permitted to exempt up to two children related to them from being counted toward their maximum capacity under a new law that went into effect this month, according to the Missouri Independent. That means providers like Debbie George, who has operated a daycare in Hallsville...
Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts
Boone County sent out more than 100,000 sample ballots to prepare voters for Tuesday’s primary election, and many were surprised at what they saw. “They weren’t aware of redistricting happening,” said Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. “So we had a lot of questions from people that were newly in the 3rd Congressional District that were […] The post Missouri Election Day FAQ: What you need to know to make sure your vote counts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
939theeagle.com
Few hotel rooms left this weekend in Columbia; thousands in town for Show-Me State Games
Thousands of visitors are in Columbia today (Friday), tomorrow and Sunday for the final weekend of the 38th annual Show-Me State Games. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s expecting a total of about 40,000 visitors between this and last weekend. That includes athletes and spectators. “So...
krcgtv.com
Central Missouri Humane Society Spotlight: Meet Medusa
A 70-pound mixed breed at the Central Missouri Humane Society is get ready to celebrate one big milestone, her first birthday!. Medusa was brought to the Humane Society six weeks ago and Central Missouri Humane Society Associate Director Michelle Casey said Medusa was in desperate need of some tender, love, and care.
KOMU
MyHouse nightclub relaunches in Columbia after two-year absence
The MyHouse nightclub in downtown Columbia is scheduled to reopen later this month after being closed the past two years. Owner Dan Rader said he is rebranding the club at 119 S. Seventh St. near the MU campus to appeal to a wider audience. “MyHouse, first and foremost, has been...
kmmo.com
CARROLL COUNTY ROAD AND BRIDGE PROJECTS POSTPONED ONE WEEK
Bridge rehabilitation projects scheduled in Carroll County on U.S. Route 24 near Carrollton have been postponed by one week. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will now begin work on the first two bridges on Monday, Aug. 15:. -The bridge on U.S....
FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports over 12,000 new COVID cases in the past week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED FOR AUGUST 1-7
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 1-7. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route Z is closed though mid-August...
kmmo.com
TENNESSEE RESIDENT CHARGED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Hieatt reportedly told authorities multiple time that he tried to kill the woman. Hieatt allegedly became non-compliant with verbal commands from officers at the scene, causing a small struggle. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, a 36-year-old Sedalia woman has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
kmmo.com
ROCHEPORT BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION CLOSING PART OF KATY TRAIL
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is advising Katy Trail users of work taking place on Monday that will require the trail to be closed to the public. The contractor overseeing construction of the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps Interstate 70 Missouri River (Rocheport) Bridge will be pouring the final drilled shafts on the east side of the River, near the Katy Trail. Due to the work being completed, the Katy Trail will be closed for operation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 1.
kmmo.com
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire KMMO listening area. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. August 1 through 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Heat index values up to 109 degrees...
kmmo.com
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
kttn.com
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
kmmo.com
BODY OF DECEASED FEMALE LOCATED IN CORNFIELD
A deceased person’s body which was located in a rural area in Johnson County on Friday, July 29, could be that of a 50-year-old area woman who was reported missing last weekend. According to a press release, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the Warrensburg Police Department...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man sentenced for police chase involving drugs
A Pettis County man pleads guilty in a case involving drugs, a high-speed police chase, and two women jumping from his truck. Devon Stout, of Sedalia, pleaded down last week to resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance. In exchange for his plea, a charge of kidnapping was dropped. Stout was sentenced to two years on the resisting arrest charge and three years for the drug charge.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
kmmo.com
CALIFORNIA RESIDENT CHARGED WITH FELONY IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 48-year-old California resident has been charged with a drug-trafficking felony after a traffic stop on I-70. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County. The driver, Gabriel Grajeda-Mendez, consented to a search of the vehicle, where troopers allegedly located 90 packages of a white crystal substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Each package weighed approximately one pound.
