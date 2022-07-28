ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4’s Jerod Smalley plays softball with the Backstreet Boys

By Mark Feuerborn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Au4u4_0gwJwK9c00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Backstreet’s back, with a ball and a bat.

Specifically, the immensely popular 90’s boyband made its latest appearance in the annual WNCI 97.9 Charity Softball Classic Wednesday evening at Huntington Park. NBC4 Anchor and Sports Director Jerod Smalley got to join in the fun alongside the Columbus Blue Jackets, Ohio State Buckeyes and other celebrities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YfdBx_0gwJwK9c00
Kevin Richardson, left, Jerod Smalley and Nick Carter pose for a photo together.
Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and AJ McLean all joined Smalley in the diamond. Littrell even took a moment to share some celebrity coaching.

“You know you’ve got to stay poised, stay relaxed, because there’s a lot of stuff going on,” Littrell said. “So you’ve got to tune it out, you’ve got to tune it out like this, let it ride.”

Ticket proceeds from the softball game went to benefit On Our Sleeves , the children’s mental health movement by Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9fX0_0gwJwK9c00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wx4h7_0gwJwK9c00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U62lb_0gwJwK9c00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxBco_0gwJwK9c00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFrwJ_0gwJwK9c00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

