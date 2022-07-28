Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

www.zacks.com
Related
Zacks.com
Carter's (CRI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y
CRI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom and the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Results were hurt by tough year-over-year comparisons along with the surge in gas prices and inflation. These factors affected consumers’ demand for its brands.
Zacks.com
Group 1 (GPI) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y
GPI - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $12, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10.56. The outperformance can be attributed to the higher-than-anticipated profit from the company’s new-vehicle retail, and Parts and Service segments. The bottom line increased 17.8% from the prior-year quarter’s $10.19 per share.
Zacks.com
Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates
AIMC - Free Report) reported impressive results for second-quarter 2022. AIMC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%, while its sales surpassed the same by 3.5%. Non-GAAP earnings in the quarter under review were 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Power Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. However,...
Zacks.com
VeriSign (VRSN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y
VRSN - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3% and increased 17.5% year over year. Our estimate for second-quarter earnings was pegged at $1.52 per share. Revenues jumped 6.8% year over year to $351.9 million and beat the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zacks.com
Triton (TRTN) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Increase Y/Y
TRTN - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 earnings (excluding 2 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.92 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.63. The bottom line jumped 36.4% year over year owing to strong trade volumes and container demand. Total leasing revenues of $421.6 million edged past the Zacks...
Zacks.com
Teleflex's (TFX) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, 2022 View Down
TFX - Free Report) adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.39 for the second quarter of 2022 increased 1.19% from the year-ago figure as well as beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.35. GAAP EPS of $2.23 for the second quarter showed a 26.7% improvement from the...
Zacks.com
Carlyle (CG) Soars 9.5% on Q2 Earnings Beat, Sees Record AUM
CG - Free Report) have gained 9.5% since the announcement of its second-quarter results. The company reported second-quarter 2022 post-tax distributable earnings per share of $1.17, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11. Also, the bottom line increased substantially from 88 cents in the year-ago quarter. While a rise...
Zacks.com
Camping World (CWH) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
CWH - Free Report) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.9%. Q2 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.87 per share, down 25.5%...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Zacks.com
Jacobs (J) Tops Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Updates View
J - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Jul 1, 2022) results, with earnings and revenues surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and rising year over year. The company, however, provided lower-than-expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings outlook. Shares of this construction and technical services company slipped 1.7% following the earnings...
Zacks.com
Magna's (MGA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat
MGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 83 cents per share, which declined 41% on a year-over-year basis. The bottom line also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents a share. Lower-than-expected EBIT in the Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision and Seating Systems segments led to the underperformance. In the reported quarter, net sales increased 4% from the prior-year quarter to $9,362 million and surpassed the consensus mark of $8,655 million.
Zacks.com
Can Higher Prices Give a Boost to Coterra (CTRA) Q2 Earnings?
CTRA - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter results on Aug 2. The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is a profit of $1.20 per share on revenues of $2.2 billion. Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the oil and gas exploration and production...
Zacks.com
Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
AMG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.03 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4 per share. This compares to earnings of $4.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.75%. A...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat in Store for Pioneer Natural (PXD) in Q2 Earnings?
PXD - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 2, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, Pioneer Natural posted earnings of $7.74 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.32, owing to higher oil-equivalent production volumes and commodity price realizations. In the...
Zacks.com
Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Increase Y/Y
MTD - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $9.39 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. The bottom line also improved 16% on a year-over-year basis. Net sales of $978.4 million were up 6% on a reported basis and 10% on a currency-neutral basis from...
Zacks.com
Is a Surprise Coming for LPL Financial (LPLA) This Earnings Season?
LPLA - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because LPL Financial is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for LPLA in this report.
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for Virgin Galactic (SPCE) in Q2 Earnings?
SPCE - Free Report) is slated to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 4 after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.88%. Virgin Galactichas a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 10.84%, on average. Factors to Note. The company’s second-quarter...
Zacks.com
Core Labs (CLB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Sales Narrowly Beat
CLB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, wherein adjusted earnings of 12 cents a share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This is attributable to the reported quarter’s revenues being in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, marginally beating the same. However, the bottom line worsened from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 18 cents per share. This downside is attributable to the year-over-year increase in expenses.
Zacks.com
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Up 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss
VIRT - Free Report) shares rose 2.1% since it reported second-quarter results on Jul 28. Despite reporting weaker-than-expected results, investors might have been impressed by its growth opportunities. Increased net trading income in both segments might have played its part. While increased operating expenses affected the results in the second quarter, it was partially offset by a huge jump in interest and dividends income.
Zacks.com
Prestige Consumer (PBH) Queued for Q1 Earnings: Things to Note
PBH - Free Report) is likely to witness a year-over-year decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Aug 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $268.2 million, suggesting a drop of 0.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
Zacks.com
Flowserve (FLS) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Revenues Slip Y/Y
FLS - Free Report) second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding 4 cents from non-recurring items) of 30 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. The bottom line declined approximately 19% year over year. Supply-chain woes and inflationary pressure hurt performance. Flowserve’s total sales of $882.2 million missed...
Comments / 0