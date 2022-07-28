www.beckershospitalreview.com
CHI Saint Joseph Health names Dr. Roberto Cardarelli chief medical officer of 2 hospitals
Roberto Cardarelli, DO, on Aug. 1 took on the role as chief medical officer at two of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health's hospitals, according to The Lane Report. Dr. Cardarelli is the new CMO at Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. He joined the health system from UK HealthCare, the Lexington-based University of Kentucky's health system. There, he served as CMO for ambulatory services and as its first CMO for population health. Prior to that, he held several other leadership positions across clinical care, research and health administration in Texas.
New Hampshire hospital where fentanyl went missing names interim chief nursing officer
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., has named Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, interim chief nursing officer as state regulators continue an investigation into how gallons of fentanyl went missing from the hospital, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported July 31. Ms. Tyrol is the associate chief nursing officer at Alice...
Novant Health hospital taps Beth Mosher as new chief nursing officer
Novant Health Mint Hill (N.C.) Medical Center has welcomed Beth Mosher, MSN, as its new chief nursing officer, The Mint Hill Times reported Aug. 1. Most recently, Ms. Mosher was the director of clinical and administrative operations at Northwestern Medicine Valley West Hospital in Sandwich, Ill. She began her nursing career as a critical care nurse at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Ill., and was a real estate agent before starting her nursing career.
Feeding organic leadership growth with Dr. Stephen Viel from Halifax Health
Stephen Viel, MD, is the medical director of emergency services at Daytona Beach, Fla-based Halifax Health. Dr. Viel will present "Why Now is the Time to Insource your Emergency Physician Services and How to do it Effectively" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Health system chief data officers' most pressing issues
From overseeing investments in new data and analytics tools to making sense of data to improve patient care, chief data officers tackle these challenges as they lead their health systems to becoming a data-driven organization. Becker's spoke to three health system chief data officers who answered the question: What are...
15 recent health IT innovations, partnerships
From using artificial intelligence to predict and diagnose disease to expanding hospital-at-home programs, hospitals and health systems have joined a variety of health tech companies in innovative partnerships. Here are 15 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 18. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System is partnering with Atlanta-based urgent care...
Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions
The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
Wright Lassiter takes over as CommonSpirit CEO
Wright Lassiter III has started his role as CEO of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health. Mr. Lassiter took over as CEO from Lloyd Dean, who retired after a more than 20-year tenure at the top of the nonprofit, Catholic health system, according to an Aug. 1 news release. "I'm honored to lead...
75 Black healthcare leaders to know | 2022
Diversity is important in the healthcare C-suite so health systems can best serve their entire patient population and workforce. A 2021 survey from the Chartis Group and the National Association of Health Services Executives found 46 percent of surveyed hospitals had at least one Black leader in the C-suite and 10 percent of total C-suite positions were filled by Black leaders. Six percent of the CEOs were Black, and 81 percent of diversity and equity roles were held by Black leaders.
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. ChristianaCare, based in Newark, Del., seeks a revenue integrity analyst. 2. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C., seeks a revenue manager...
The guide to effective leadership? David Lundquist from Spectrum Health Partners uncovers his acronym "T.P.A." for the answer
David Lundquist is the principal of Franklin, Tenn-based Spectrum Health Partners. Mr. Lundquist will serve on the panel "Big Tech in Healthcare: Exciting Opportunities and What Executives Should Be Afraid of" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
$45M funding round for AI diagnostics company includes Mayo Clinic
Diagnostic Robotics, a company that uses artificial intelligence to diagnose medical conditions, closed on a $45 million series B funding round July 28 that included Mayo Clinic. With the move, the startup becomes a Mayo Clinic Platform portfolio company. Diagnostic Robotics uses predictive models to help reduce avoidable emergency room...
Five Financial Benefits of Rehabilitation Partnership
As financial strain continues to impact hospitals across the country, health leaders are seeking partnership to increase financial stability amid an ever-changing healthcare landscape. Partnership can help hospitals effectively obtain additional resources to provide high-quality patient care, strengthen service lines and improve access and the overall patient experience. Proactively identifying...
Lab capacity far exceeds monkeypox tests despite rising cases
Despite labs ramping up their production to assess thousands of monkeypox tests per week, some labs are receiving a scarce number of tests, according to CNN. Over the past few weeks, five labs — Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Aegis Science and Sonic Healthcare — have increased from being able to assess 6,000 tests per week to 70,000 per week. The HHS recruited the labs June 22, and they account for nearly 90 percent of the nation's capabilities to process monkeypox PCR tests.
Striking Dignity hospital workers agree to 4-year deal
Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 829, who began an open-ended strike July 18 at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Calif., have approved a new labor deal. The union represents about 300 technical and service employees at Sequoia Hospital, which is part of San...
Heart care 'quantum leap': Tumor removed without open heart surgery
St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital recently became the first in the world to remove a heart tumor without open heart surgery, KNSI Radio reported July 29. A heart and vascular team from CentraCare Health used hologram technology to guide them to the tumor and used a catheter to suction it out in the operation that took around 20 minutes.
The balance between work-life and self-care with Matthew Painter
Matthew Painter, Ph.D., is the director of leadership development at Birmingham, Ala-based UAB Health System. Dr. Painter will serve on the panel "Starting a Leadership Development Program from Scratch: Triumphs and Tribulations" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Lake Saint Louis names new president
Deborah Graves, BSN, was selected as the next president of SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Lake Saint Louis (Mo.). Since 2017, Ms. Graves has served as president of LifeBridge Health Levindale Hospital in Baltimore, according to a July 28 news release. She also previously served as senior vice president of Fridley, Minn.-based Benedictine health system.
10 hospitals seeking CFOs
Below are 10 hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking CFOs. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Trace Regional Health System (Houston, Miss.) Campbell County Memorial Hospital (Gillette, Wyo.) Maryview Medical Center (Portsmouth, Va.) Minden (La.) Medical Center. Terre...
The 10 men and 2 women on CHS' board
A comprehensive list of the men and women sitting on the corporate board of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health System. Note: Following Wayne Smith, names are in alphabetical order. Wayne Smith served as president and CEO of CHS from 1997 to 2021. He became chair of the board in 2001 and...
