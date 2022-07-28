Roberto Cardarelli, DO, on Aug. 1 took on the role as chief medical officer at two of Lexington, Ky.-based CHI Saint Joseph Health's hospitals, according to The Lane Report. Dr. Cardarelli is the new CMO at Saint Joseph Hospital and Saint Joseph East. He joined the health system from UK HealthCare, the Lexington-based University of Kentucky's health system. There, he served as CMO for ambulatory services and as its first CMO for population health. Prior to that, he held several other leadership positions across clinical care, research and health administration in Texas.

