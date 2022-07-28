Excessive Heat Warning issued July 28 at 9:22AM PDT until July 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

ktvz.com
KTVZ
Elmo 2 Fire grows to nearly 13,000 acres, at 0% containment as winds pick up in western Montana
The Elmo 2 Fire in western Montana has burned 12,975 acres, according to Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7. The fire grew just over 2,000 acres on Sunday and is still 0% contained, incident commander John Thompson said in a news release Monday. Thompson says winds are expected to reach...
KTVZ
Northern California wildfire exacerbated by weather, causing significant growth
A wildfire raging in Northern California was exacerbated by winds from thunderstorms this weekend, causing significant growth, officials said. The fire, known as the McKinney fire, has burned more than 51,000 acres as of Sunday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE. It is 0% contained. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state...
KTVZ
Kentucky flooding death toll rises to 37 as governor says hundreds remain unaccounted for
The death toll in flood-stricken Kentucky has risen to 37, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday afternoon, as rescue workers continue to comb the region for hundreds of missing people, unable to access areas left isolated after floodwater washed away bridges and inundated communities. “We are ending the day with more...
KTVZ
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
KTVZ
Fishing to open Aug. 15 on lower Deschutes River, thanks to improved summer steelhead returns
THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) — Salmon, steelhead, trout and bass fishing will be open under normal permanent regulations starting Aug. 15 on the lower Deschutes River from Moody Rapids upstream to Pelton Dam, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday. After last year’s critically low returns in...
KTVZ
Man who stormed Capitol with gun gets 7-plus years in prison
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor has been sentenced to seven years and three months in prison. The sentence imposed Monday is the longest so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of the Texas Three Percenters militia group that he planned to drag House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out of the Capitol building by her ankles, “with her head hitting every step on the way down,” according to a court filing. Reffitt was the first person to go on trial for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.
KTVZ
Massachusetts lawmakers reach compromise on sports betting
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have reached a deal on a bill that would legalize betting on professional and collegiate sports, joining more than 30 other states including several neighbors. Monday’s compromise does not allow betting on in-state colleges and universities unless they are playing in a national tournament, including the NCAA basketball tournaments. The Senate version had barred college betting while the House version allowed. The bill now goes to the desk of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who in the past has expressed support for sports wagering.
