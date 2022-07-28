ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Excessive Heat Warning issued July 28 at 9:22AM PDT until July 31 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

By National Weather Service
KTVZ
 4 days ago
ktvz.com

KTVZ

