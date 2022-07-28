CB Trails On The Run

ksenam.com
GOOD Combo- Lasagna+ Music In Shelby
LASAGNA(!) It'll be "on the platter" tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the Shelby Market & Music at Shelby City Park from 4 to 6. It's a FUN-Fundraiser Dinner for the SHS Business Professionals of America Club. Please pass the lasagna, & crank up the tunes!
EMT Classes Set For CB
An EMT course will begin this Saturday, the 6th, over at the Logan Health EMS Building in Cut Bank. The classes will run every OTHER weekend spread out over 16 weeks on Saturdays, & Sundays, from 8, to 4. Don't worry about a thing, the class WILL be available online if you cannot attend in person. NOW is a good time to reserve your spot by calling Darin L. Wynn at 450 8905, & working toward keeping others alive...
Car Show Comes To CB
It's the cool "Mini Car Show, & this week over in Cut Bank. They're fired up & ready to go starting this Wednesday, at the Cut Bank Farmers Market. You'll not only have the opportunity to check out all the fresh fruits & vegetables, but the cars too at the "market" as we get set for Lewis & Clark Days starting this Thursday!
Kenny’s Benefit’s TODAY In Valier!
Kenny Peterson of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. With travel back & forth out to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, a benefit has been scheduled for this afternoon (Saturday) & evening) at the Pavilion in Valier. A cornhole tourney begins at 3, & there'll be a free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches & salad at 6 this evening with a silent auction & pie auction too. An account is set up at Wells Fargo for monetary donations. We're all pulling for you, Kenny...
Missing Montanan Appears in New Series
Montana has a history of people going missing, and this may shed some light on why. Never Seen Again, a Paramount+ exclusive show, recently released an episode featuring a missing Montanan last seen in 2017. The show details the true lives of missing individuals and the interesting circumstances surrounding their disappearance.
Tuesday Night’s FREE In Shelby
This coming Tuesday evening, 8/2, is National Night Out. Our local aw enforcement agencies, fire departments, search & rescue, & social service & other groups too will be visiting our community Tuesday night from 6, to 8, over in Aronow Park. They'll all be displaying their equipment & handing out information pertaining to their various programs. Don't worry about a thing...they'll be serving up the chili on the platter & KSEN/K96's Mark Daniels will be on hand pounding the platters & bounding the sounds. Besides all that, Tuesday night's National Night Hour is FREE!
Pollinating With The Glacier Butterflies
Glacier County Conservation Educational Outreach will have a special presentation this Wednesday, afternoon, at the Cut Bank Farmers Market. The "outreach" this Wednesday, is all about those pollinator butterflies we keep hearing so much about. I've seen a barn "dance," but never any butter "fly!" It's all part of this weekend's Lewis & Clark Days Celebration in Cut Bank.
Missing Blackfeet woman has been located
MISSOULA, Mont. — Blackfeet Law Enforcement officials say Charlotte Madplume, 33, from Browning, has been located. She had reportedly been missing since July 24. No additional information was immediately available.
Marias Fair FUN Time’s Back
The 81st annual 4 County Marias Fair gets underway this coming week. All the "fair fun" will run from Thursday, through Sunday. This year's theme is, "Once Upon A Time," & we're going to have the "time" of our life! Midway West Amusements will have their carnival up & going full tilt. Advance sale carnival tickets will be available from First State Bank in Shelby, Sunburst Merc, Curry's Market in Valier, Northwest Farm Credit in Conrad, First Bank of Montana in Chester, & Stockman Bank in Cut Bank, starting THIS Monday, the 18th. Don't worry about a thing...the Marias Fair office will be selling carnival tickets through 2 o'clock, on Thursday (7/21) afternoon. See you at the fair for some summertime Marias Fair FUN time!
Kenny Peterson’s Benefit 2 Weeks Away
Kenny Peterson in Valier, has recently been diagnosed with liver cancer. With all the traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, funds are being raised to help with Kenny's expenses. The benefit for Kenny's coming up 2 weeks from today (Saturday), last Saturday of the month, at the Pavilion in Valier. "Some" of the FUN activities will include a corn hole tournament, a pie auction along with a LIVE auction after the free-will dinner with Rod's roast beef sandwiches. If you have an item you'd like to donate, please contact Celeste at 799 7254, or Rachel at 788 1496. You can also drop the items off at De Voe's in Valier, until the 28th of this month. There's also be a special account setup at Wells Fargo for monetary donation. There'll be updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures on the Benefit for Kenny Peterson & family FB page. I'll also be keeping you posted on my Puff Man Blog...
Marias Fair Funtime Coming to Shelby
It's time for the 81st annual Marias Fair, there will be non-stop action Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Check out the schedule below and for more information - go to Marias Fair - Toole Liberty Pondera and Glacier Counties - Shelby, MT. Wednesday, July 20. All Day 4-H interview judging and...
ALL ABOARD For Conrad
This Thursday, the Pondera Players & the Conrad Historical & Transportation Museum will join together for a very special event at the museum. You're all invited to stop by on Thursday, from 5, to 7, for a guided tour with a real LIVE guide! The "guide" will REWARD you with tickets that can be used to claim prizes. Don't worry about a thing, the admission's FREE, & it's going to be family friendly FUN for all ages. Of course, donations are always welcome & appreciated.
Sober Life Hi-Life’s Painting The Town
Actually, just "some" of Shelby. They're volunteering to finish painting the curb stops for our City of Shelby. Here's the plan: you'll meet at the Shelby Post Office Saturday morning at 10, & it'll all be cool from there. This volunteer project is GREAT support for our city. For further information, please call Mary at 564 0294.
Pork On FIRE In Valier
The Moose Lodges will be hosting a Valier youth fundraiser this Saturday afternoon with a big pig roast. The pork will be on the platters from 3, until 5, at the Valier Elementary parking lot. The roast is $20, with ALL proceeds going to help with the Missoula Children's Theatre expenses along with some other worthwhile Valier projects.
Hey Grandpa, What’s For Supper?
Don't worry about a thing, we'll find out this Wednesday, over at the Cut Bank's Farmers Market when Conrad's Pondera Players perform Hee Haw LIVE at 5:30. The market runs from 3, until 6, with a "field to hands on" activity for kids of all ages taking wheat & making it into noodles. The Cut Bank Girls Basketball team will be on hand selling brownie sundaes too. Why not stop by for dessert for dinner & enjoy the Hee Haw performance at 5:30. As to, 'what's for supper, I'd suggest some pork loin & collard greens, the best you ever seen, black eyed peas with hog jowl in them, candied yams so good-n-sweet you can't stop eating them, cornbread, buttered & good ol' southern sweet tea & a pie that just for me... HEE HAW!
Bats Goats Tacos In Cut Bank
WHOA! You're invited to stop by the Cut Bank Farmers Market this afternoon, Wednesday, to learn about bats & their importance as pollinators. There'll be a mama & baby goat (*see picture above*) there too for a real learning experience on milking & caring for a real goat, & info on raw milk sales here in Montana. Don't worry about a thing, the swim team will be on hand selling their Indian tacos as a fundraiser. The market's from 3, to 6, today at the Main Street Park. if this doesn't "get your goat," I don't know what will...
We’ve Got The Corner On The Markets
Our Golden Triangle appears to have the franchise on farm markets & FUN for the summer. The Conrad Farmer's Market runs Tuesday afternoons from 4, to 7, at Legion Park. Cut Bank comes to play on Wednesdays from 3, to 6, at Main Street Park. Our good neighbors in Cut Bank, have a market AND tail gate garage sale Saturday mornings from 9, to noon, at 214, North Central Avenue. Choteau, comes into play on Saturdays at the Visitor Information Center from 9, to 1, with more farm market fun.
Benefit For Valier’s Kenny Petterson
One of our good neighbors, Kenny Peterson, of Valier, has been diagnosed with liver cancer. Kenny & his family are traveling back & forth to Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. The benefit to help out with medical/traveling expenses is set for Saturday, the 30th, at the Pavilion in Valier. There's also an account set up at Wells Fargo Bank for monetary donations. I'll be blogging in the coming days ahead on all the activities planned for the Kenny's benefit. You can also get updates regarding the benefit & silent auction pictures by going to the Facebook page for Kenny Peterson & Family. In the meantime, we're all pulling for you, Kenny.
