POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY CHARGES FILED AGAINST JOHNSON COUNTY MAN

SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, a 36-year-old Sedalia woman has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
BODY OF DECEASED FEMALE LOCATED IN CORNFIELD
A deceased person’s body which was located in a rural area in Johnson County on Friday, July 29, could be that of a 50-year-old area woman who was reported missing last weekend. According to a press release, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the Warrensburg Police Department...
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
TENNESSEE RESIDENT CHARGED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 25-year-old Tennessee resident has been charged with felonies after authorities responded to a physical disturbance in Higginsville on July 27. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a physical disturbance in the parking lot of a Super 8, located at 6471 Oakview Lane, where Steven Matthew Hieatt was allegedly hitting another woman. Hieatt reportedly told authorities multiple time that he tried to kill the woman. Hieatt allegedly became non-compliant with verbal commands from officers at the scene, causing a small struggle. Authorities observed several lacerations on the woman’s face and blood on her shirt. Hieatt has prior charges for assault and resisting arrest in Tennessee.
SCAM ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED
A scam alert has been issued. The Missouri State Veterans’ Cemetery at Higginsville received a phone call from a concerned family member. That family member stated that someone from the cemetery called and wanted to set up a time to come to their residence to talk about their future burial at the cemetery.
TORNADO SIREN TESTING SCHEDULED FOR WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, IN SOME SALINE COUNTY TOWNS
Testing of Outdoor Early-Warning Storm Sirens is scheduled to take place in several towns in Saline County on Wednesday, August 3. According to Saline County Emergency Management Agency Director Tony Day, sirens are scheduled to be tested sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. The tests will be conducted- in no...
CARROLL COUNTY ROAD AND BRIDGE PROJECTS POSTPONED ONE WEEK
Bridge rehabilitation projects scheduled in Carroll County on U.S. Route 24 near Carrollton have been postponed by one week. Crews from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will now begin work on the first two bridges on Monday, Aug. 15:. -The bridge on U.S....
SEVERAL AREA CITY GOVERNMENTS SCHEDULED TO MEET ON MONDAY, AUGUST 1
— — The Carrollton Town Council is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 206 West Washington Avenue. The Higginsville Board of Aldermen is scheduled to begin its meeting at 6 p.m. at city hall at 1922 Main Street. — —
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for the entire KMMO listening area. According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office, the Heat Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. August 1 through 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 2. Heat index values up to 109 degrees...
