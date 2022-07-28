ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark Empire Fair’s opening day

By Joshua Pineda
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fair begins at 4:00 p.m. July 28, and will continue until August 6.

The fair offers a variety of family-friendly fun, ranging from the carnival midway to six fully air-conditioned restaurants on the grounds.

What to know about the Ozark Empire Fair

Tickets cost $10 for general admission, ages 12 and up, and $5 for child general admission, ages 6 to 11.

Parking on-site will cost $5.

The fair will have several performers set to hit the stage starting with Lou Gramm, the original voice of the rock band Foreigner starting at 7:30 p.m. today.

Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins will be performing Friday, July 29.

The fair will also host a monster truck show, a demolition derby, figure-8 racing and bullfighting.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Ozarks Empire Fair website.

Here are some rules that the fair has asked everyone to follow:

  • No alcohol may be brought into or taken out of the fairgrounds
  • No conceal and carry, no weapons
  • No bicycles, skates, scooters, or Skateboards
  • No solicitation, handouts, petitions (except in authorized booth space) or protesting. No posting of signage
  • No smoking—including e-cigarettes—outside of designated areas
