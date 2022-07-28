Ozark Empire Fair’s opening day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fair begins at 4:00 p.m. July 28, and will continue until August 6.

The fair offers a variety of family-friendly fun, ranging from the carnival midway to six fully air-conditioned restaurants on the grounds.

Tickets cost $10 for general admission, ages 12 and up, and $5 for child general admission, ages 6 to 11.

Parking on-site will cost $5.

The fair will have several performers set to hit the stage starting with Lou Gramm, the original voice of the rock band Foreigner starting at 7:30 p.m. today.

Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins will be performing Friday, July 29.

The fair will also host a monster truck show, a demolition derby, figure-8 racing and bullfighting.

Tickets can be purchased online through the Ozarks Empire Fair website.

Here are some rules that the fair has asked everyone to follow:

No alcohol may be brought into or taken out of the fairgrounds

No conceal and carry, no weapons

No bicycles, skates, scooters, or Skateboards

No solicitation, handouts, petitions (except in authorized booth space) or protesting. No posting of signage

No smoking—including e-cigarettes—outside of designated areas

