Ozark Empire Fair’s opening day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fair begins at 4:00 p.m. July 28, and will continue until August 6.
The fair offers a variety of family-friendly fun, ranging from the carnival midway to six fully air-conditioned restaurants on the grounds.What to know about the Ozark Empire Fair
Tickets cost $10 for general admission, ages 12 and up, and $5 for child general admission, ages 6 to 11.
Parking on-site will cost $5.
The fair will have several performers set to hit the stage starting with Lou Gramm, the original voice of the rock band Foreigner starting at 7:30 p.m. today.
Vanilla Ice and the Ying Yang Twins will be performing Friday, July 29.
The fair will also host a monster truck show, a demolition derby, figure-8 racing and bullfighting.
Tickets can be purchased online through the Ozarks Empire Fair website.
Here are some rules that the fair has asked everyone to follow:
- No alcohol may be brought into or taken out of the fairgrounds
- No conceal and carry, no weapons
- No bicycles, skates, scooters, or Skateboards
- No solicitation, handouts, petitions (except in authorized booth space) or protesting. No posting of signage
- No smoking—including e-cigarettes—outside of designated areas
