Florida agency targets Miami restaurant over drag shows kids attend

www.winknews.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Miami Drag Show Brunch Calls BS on DeSantis’ ‘Political Drama’
MIAMI—Every table at one of Miami’s most popular weekend drag brunch venues was taken on Saturday morning as a mix of LGBTQ regulars and out-of-town straight women celebrating bachelorette parties filed in ahead of the main event. The crowd at R House Wynwood, a restaurant known for hosting raucous drag shows starring some of the city’s longtime transgender artists, showed up in droves just days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis publicly declared war on the restaurant, claiming it poses a “disturbing” threat to kids.
126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present
On this evening, 126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present…Middle-Contest1226. The name of the building was “The Lobby” (second from R) and this photo is from that same year (1896) looking North on today’s S Miami Avenue, just north of the Miami River. (u/Middle-Contest1226)
South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets
A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami, FL
With beaches and party spots, Miami is a known hotspot for tourists. If you are new or old to the area and looking for some Mexican food, you came to the right place. With this list of the 15 best restaurants in Miami, Fl; you can quickly satisfy your cravings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four teenagers shot at Miami apartment complex
Four teenagers were shot at a Miami apartment complex on Friday evening.
Florida Mom Who Reportedly Canceled Plans to See Her Kids Mysteriously Vanishes After Boarding Bus to Tampa
Authorities are searching for a Florida mother last seen boarding a Greyhound bus headed for Tampa. Erica Ann Johnson, 36, was reported missing by her family on July 14, six days after she was last captured on surveillance footage at a bus station. According to police, Johnson boarded a bus...
850wftl.com
DeSantis files complaint against Miami drag brunch spot known for allowing children attend
A popular restaurant located in Wynwood went viral after videos surfaced on social media of children attending their drag brunches. State officials said the videos showed nearly nude dancers and in one case holding hands with a kid who was carrying what appeared to be money. During a news conference...
Ring video shows Florida woman’s close encounter with bear outside her home
A Ring video doorbell caught one Florida woman's close encounter with a black bear outside her home in Naples.
RELATED PEOPLE
Miami's Black community outraged over city's plan to relocate homeless population
MIAMI - A pilot program aimed at tackling the area's homeless problem was recently approved by Miami city Commissioners. But many in the Black community say the options on the table are only targeting their community. "What the current leadership in the city of Miami is doing is targeting communities of color, more so the Black community," said Harold Ford with the local chapter of the NAACP The pilot program would involve putting the homeless in tiny homes, creating what's being called a Transitional Zone. It's where the homes will be constructed that is causing the issue. "I'm...
WSVN-TV
2 daughters of American Airlines employee at MIA, 1st-generation college students, receive scholarships
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two South Florida sisters are celebrating a prestigious honor after they received scholarships from American Airlines. Jazlyn and Jailine Jimenez are soaring to new heights after a lifetime of having each other’s back. The students at the University of Central Florida are receiving a piece of more than $1.2 million in scholarship money from the American Airlines Education Foundation.
Here's The Best Chicken Wings In Florida
Mashed consulted many sources to pinpoint the best chicken wings in every state.
musictimes.com
DaBaby Guilty? 2021 Miami Interrogation Caught on Cam, Fans Weigh In
An old surveillance footage of DaBaby's infamous 2021 interrogation in Miami is recently making waves online and fans of the rapper cannot help but weigh in on the controversial matter. Taking place eleven years ago, DaBaby was involved in a shooting fiasco last May 2021 leaving two people with gunshot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Multiple People Hospitalized After Becoming Sick at Miami-Dade Business
Multiple people were hospitalized after they became sick at a business in northwest Miami-Dade Monday, officials said. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded to the business at 8051 Northwest 79th Place where there were a total of six patients. Five of those patients were being taken to a local...
matadornetwork.com
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
WVNT-TV
Parkland trial a rare, curtailed look at mass shooting gore
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Few Americans outside law enforcement and government ever see the most graphic videos or photos from the nation’s worst mass shootings — in most states, such evidence is only displayed at trial and most such killers die during or immediately after their attacks. They never make it to court.
Click10.com
DeSantis says his target on business is to protect kids; some parents say that’s not his call
MIAMI – Gov. Ron DeSantis has defended parental rights during the pandemic saying it should be up to them whether or not their children should abide by public health measures. But when videos showed children at a drag queen show, parental rights didn’t come to mind. Attorney Nicole...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
5 Great Burger Places in Florida
If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
‘This is not Dubai:’ Critics question push for taller towers in Fort Lauderdale
Sky-high towers as tall as 500 feet could start cropping up all over Fort Lauderdale, critics fear. It could happen if a controversial proposal goes through that would raise the height cap to 500 feet on projects that get special zoning. The new ordinance would apply citywide, not just in high-rise-friendly downtown, where zoning already encourages supersized towers. So far, the idea is ...
islandernews.com
Finding remnants of old Crandon Park Zoo at Zoo Miami
Most who lived on the Key in the 1960s and 70s remember hearing a very distinctive, deep rumbling sound in the late afternoons: the roar of Mushi, the male lion at Crandon Park Zoo. The old zoo has been closed for more than 40 years now, and the pathways and cages transformed into the Quiet Gardens — a beautiful place to stroll or ride a bicycle.
islandernews.com
Four Miami hospitals make list of best hospitals in Florida
US News & World reports recently updated their hospital rankings, evaluating 247 Florida hospitals in the process, determining that the Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville ranks as the number one hospital in Florida. But Miami was well represented on the list. Baptist Health’s Baptist Hospital in Miami rated high, coming in as the...
Comments / 0