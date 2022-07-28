Commissioners in Jefferson County deny levy request from Prevention and Recovery Board

wtov9.com
WTOV 9
Local Business taking initiative to help Kentucky flood victims
Wheeling, W.Va. — Due to the massive flooding effecting many in Kentucky-- a local business in Wheeling took initiative to help their Appalachian neighbors. "On Friday we started taking donations and started getting the word out that we were going to take physical donations and we were taking monetary donations through our PayPal account," said Matt Welsch. "We've raised over $6,000 already."
WTOV 9
McArdle named chair of the West Virginia Republican Party
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A Wheeling attorney has been named the new 4-year chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party. Elgine McArdle was chosen during a meeting of the state GOP executive committee on Saturday. McArdle is chairman of the Ohio County GOP and has held several posts in...
WTOV 9
Local firefighters assisting in Kentucky flood relief efforts
"The power of this storm is like nothing they've ever seen before. They're calling it the deadliest flood in Kentucky so far," said Randy Schneider. A three-man crew from the Columbiana County made their way to the heart of the flooding in Kentucky. The team made up of Hanover Township volunteer firefighters and Calcutta volunteer firefighter Randy Schneider arrived Friday afternoon. Once there, they met with Perry County's EMA director and were assigned to help the division of wildlife.
WFMJ.com
Decision 2022: What you need to know to vote in Ohio's August 2 Primary Election
If you’ve seen the reports about low voter turnout for Tuesday’s Primary Election, a look at the ballot will show you why. In addition to only a handful of contested races and no issues, some voters may not even be aware that an election is being held in the middle of summer due to the continuing legal and political battle over redistricting maps.
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
WV lawmakers debate abortion and Wheeling’s mayor gives a major project update: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. The West Virginia State Legislature was set to convene into special session to discuss income tax, but at the last minute Governor Jim Justice added abortion laws to the schedule. –> West Virginia Senate passes abortion clarification bill <– The most recent bill to […]
WTOV 9
Miles for Maverick holds fundraiser
Marshall County, WV — Hundreds of people gathered in Marshall County with their ATV’s for the 40 mile ride in support of the Miles for Maverick Foundation. Their biggest year yet - over 200 ATV’s took to Viola Sportsman club to donate and drive. Miles for Maverick...
WTOV 9
Work begins on resurfacing of a portion of Sunset Boulevard
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Work has begun on resurfacing a portion of Sunset Boulevard in Steubenville. "Drivers should be aware of the delays, as well as some lane closures throughout the next several weeks," Steubenville City Engineer Mike Dolak said. Preparation work will take place during daylight hours the...
High COVID-19 community levels in several NE counties
Multiple Northeast Ohio counties have been rated to have high community levels of COVID-19.
WFMJ.com
Valley covid cases continue to increase, hospitalizations rise in region
COVID-19 cases in the Mahoning Valley are climbing once again this week as all three counties are reporting increased cases per 100k. This week, Mahoning County is reporting 946 cases, (413.7 per 100k), Trumbull is reporting 805 cases, (406.6 per 100k) and Columbiana County is reporting 356 cases (349.4 per 100k).
WTOV 9
Users of Steubenville's North End Park say maintenance there needs to be ongoing
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville residents voiced their concerns at this week’s city council meeting over what they call a lack of upkeep at North End Park. This, as the African American Heritage Festival is slated to take place there Aug. 6. "I hope that they have it up...
WHIZ
Mobility Ohio Announces Plans to Launch Pilot Transportation Program in South-Eastern Ohio Counties
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Muskingum County is a pilot county for a new statewide accessible transportation program. Mobility Ohio spoke with the County Commissioner’s office to introduce their launch of an accessible transportation program in parts of Southeastern Ohio. Mobility Ohio is a collaboration between state agencies that...
WTOV 9
Local business aims to help kids out this upcoming school year
Steubenville, OH — It's almost back to school time and TCC Verizon of Steubenville is handing out backpacks just in time. "Throughout the course of about three months, what we do is raise money and all that money goes into helping the local community," said Casey Nestor. "Giving backpacks back, school supplies and we're also going to feed everyone today."
Baby found in Belmont County residence after mom dies of overdose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Job and Family Services were called to the scene of an overdose death in a Martins Ferry Thursday. They confirm that the mother died of a drug overdose and a baby was found in the residence. Department of Job and Family Services Director Jeff Felton credits Martins […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Two MOV residents among latest COVID deaths
CHARLESTON — A 39-year-old Jackson County man and a 69-year-old Roane County woman were among six people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 on Tuesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources as active cases again dropped slightly but remained over 3,000. In its Tuesday morning...
WTOV 9
Students benefit from Steubenville back to school event
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A back-to-school giveaway took place Friday at Belleview Park in Steubenville. The event was organized by the group Beyond Kids that aims to give back in various ways throughout the community. Kids from across the city were able to get a backpack for the school year...
Malicious assault investigation on Wheeling Island
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police are investigating an assault that took place Saturday on Wheeling Island. Officials believe the victim and the suspect had a verbal argument on South Penn Street, that later escalated into an apparent stabbing. The victim was treated for his injuries at Wheeling Hospital’s Emergency Department and later released. The […]
whbc.com
Former Alliance Middle School Counselor Facing Felony Charge
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Alliance Middle School counselor, being arraigned on a felony “disseminating harmful matter to a juvenile” charge Friday morning. She’s been indicted by a Stark County grand jury. 29-year-old Gelsaira Ortiz who lives in the Cleveland area, had...
WTOV 9
82-year-old Masonic Lodge time capsule unearthed in Brooke County
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — After 82 years, a sealed time capsule has been discovered and opened in Brooke County. It’s loaded with historical artifacts and documents that the Brooke County Historical Center will be acquiring from the Wellsburg Masonic Lodge. “It’s a part of history,” said Bobbie Elliott,...
