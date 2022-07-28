Commissioners in Jefferson County deny levy request from Prevention and Recovery Board

"The power of this storm is like nothing they've ever seen before. They're calling it the deadliest flood in Kentucky so far," said Randy Schneider. A three-man crew from the Columbiana County made their way to the heart of the flooding in Kentucky. The team made up of Hanover Township volunteer firefighters and Calcutta volunteer firefighter Randy Schneider arrived Friday afternoon. Once there, they met with Perry County's EMA director and were assigned to help the division of wildlife.

