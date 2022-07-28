Man Furious After Failing To Get On Any Rides At Thorpe Park On His Birthday

www.ladbible.com
Related
Police called to ‘large pigeon’ stranded on roof - and find it’s a dog
Police were called by alarmed neighbours on Thursday to a large pigeon stranded on a roof - only for them to find it was a dog. The French Bullmastiff had somehow got itself on top of the house in Thornton Cleveleys, Lancashire. Officers and firefighters were called to the scene...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Ex-Convict Shares 'Overwhelming' Experience Of Going Shopping After 12 Years Inside
The various brands and flavours offered at supermarkets can leave us spoiled for choice at the best of times, but after 12 years behind bars one ex-convict found himself overwhelmed by having to make a decision. Some people have their staples when stocking up the treat cupboard, opting religiously for...
BBC
Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge
A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Commonwealth Games Cycling Abandoned After Fan Left Covered In Blood By Horror Crash
A cycling event at the Commonwealth Games has been abandoned after a high-speed crash left riders injured and a fan covered in blood. The incident took place during the men's 15km scratch race qualifying round in London today (31 July), when English cyclist Matt Walls went over the barrier at the side of the track and flew into the crowd along with his bike.
McDonald's Restaurant Bans All Under-18s From Entering After 5pm
A McDonald's restaurant has banned all under-18s from entering after 5.00pm, in a bid to reduce instances of 'anti-social behaviour'. The ban has been introduced at the McDonald's on Church Street in Liverpool, with the fast food giant saying its decision was 'not taken lightly'. It added that the temporary...
Man wakes up after night on sleeper train to find it never left Glasgow
Jim Metcalfe says rail operator said London service was operating yet train stayed in the station all night
McDonald's Explains Decision To Ban U18s After 5pm
A McDonald's branch has explained its decision to ban under-18s from entering after 5pm - and no, this doesn't mean they're going to start selling beer with their Big Macs. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Maccies on Church Street in Liverpool had introduced the drastic measure to protect their employees.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police launch desperate hunt for girl, 16, as they release CCTV of her cycling into woodland before she vanished
Police have launched an appeal to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing after CCTV captured her riding into woodland. Skye has been missing since Tuesday (July 26) and was last seen at around 3pm entering the Shirebrook Valley Nature Reserve in Sheffield. CCTV released by South Yorkshire Police showed...
BBC
Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple
Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
U.K.・
Guest Backed for Complaint Over 'Ridiculous Tradition' That Ruined Wedding
"It was clear people were just too hungry for most of the afternoon to really enjoy it." the guest fumed.
Queen's Guard At Tower Of London Breaks Protocol After Man Fails To Move Away From Him
A Queen's Guard at the Tower of London was seen breaking protocol recently after a tourist failed to keep his distance. Have a look below:. The footage, which was uploaded earlier this month by TikToker @mifoodbook, shows the Queen's Guard appearing to give one of the famous Yeoman Warder tours – a popular tourist attraction at the Tower of London.
Internet in Stitches Over How Mailman Delivers Letters After Tripping Over
The video has gone viral, with TikTok users saying they resonate with the frustrated mailman.
Offensive Message In Bottle Washes Up On Beach
Picture this: you're walking along a beach in Wales when you spot a washed up bottle in the sand along the shoreline. Curious, you wonder over for a closer look and spot there is a letter inside. Your heart races as you pry the letter free - could this be an SOS, or perhaps a love letter from across the Atlantic?
'Jealous' Wife Bashed For Forcing Husband to Take IQ Tests
"You were taking the high road until she took it to an entire new level," one user commented.
A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers
Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
dailyphew.com
Baby Elephant Surprises Man With Best Hello Ever
When Vivien and Arthur travelled to the Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai, Thailand they had an unforgettable visit. One of the things that made their visit so special was when Arthur met a 2-month-old calf named Tara. Wait until you see what happened when the two saw each other. It’s beautiful!
'I Was Dumbfounded': Man Bashed for Teasing Wife in Front of Wedding Guests
One user questioned, "You expressed hurt and he turned the tables and said you need to apologize???"
Neighbourhood dispute over parking takes a ridiculous turn as people continually add notes to one resident’s car: 'Just here for the drama!'
A neighbourhood parking dispute has escalated to comical levels with passive-aggressive notes being pasted all over a car that offended one resident. A frustrated local on Sydney's Northern Beaches typed out and printed a cranky sign - in bold lettering - accusing a neighbour of spitefully buying a car and trailer just so they could block others from finding a park.
CARS・
Man Fears He'll Soon Be Single After Getting Stone Island Tattoo On Night Out
Stone Island has become incredibly popular in recent years, but one man has taken his loyalty to the high fashion brand to a whole new level after getting its logo tattooed on his arm. Bolton Wanderers fan Nat Conway had a picture of his new ink uploaded to Twitter by...
LADbible
21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.https://www.ladbible.com
Comments / 0