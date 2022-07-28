ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Man Furious After Failing To Get On Any Rides At Thorpe Park On His Birthday

By Jake Massey
LADbible
LADbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Abandoned baby found under Gateshead bridge

A baby has been found abandoned in a pram under a bridge in Gateshead. The child was discovered "safe and well" below the Queen Elizabeth II Metro Bridge shortly after 18:30 BST on Monday. Northumbria Police said there were no parents or guardians present but the parents had since been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
LADbible

McDonald's Restaurant Bans All Under-18s From Entering After 5pm

A McDonald's restaurant has banned all under-18s from entering after 5.00pm, in a bid to reduce instances of 'anti-social behaviour'. The ban has been introduced at the McDonald's on Church Street in Liverpool, with the fast food giant saying its decision was 'not taken lightly'. It added that the temporary...
RESTAURANTS
LADbible

McDonald's Explains Decision To Ban U18s After 5pm

A McDonald's branch has explained its decision to ban under-18s from entering after 5pm - and no, this doesn't mean they're going to start selling beer with their Big Macs. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Maccies on Church Street in Liverpool had introduced the drastic measure to protect their employees.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Accommodation pods installed for rough sleepers in Barnstaple

Two pods have been installed in a Barnstaple car park as temporary accommodation for rough sleepers. North Devon Council has dedicated funding to the project in hopes that it will provide safe overnight temporary accommodation for two rough sleepers. The council said 13 people who were rough sleeping have moved...
U.K.
LADbible

Offensive Message In Bottle Washes Up On Beach

Picture this: you're walking along a beach in Wales when you spot a washed up bottle in the sand along the shoreline. Curious, you wonder over for a closer look and spot there is a letter inside. Your heart races as you pry the letter free - could this be an SOS, or perhaps a love letter from across the Atlantic?
SCIENCE
rolling out

A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Baby Elephant Surprises Man With Best Hello Ever

When Vivien and Arthur travelled to the Patara Elephant Farm in Chiang Mai, Thailand they had an unforgettable visit. One of the things that made their visit so special was when Arthur met a 2-month-old calf named Tara. Wait until you see what happened when the two saw each other. It’s beautiful!
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Neighbourhood dispute over parking takes a ridiculous turn as people continually add notes to one resident’s car: 'Just here for the drama!'

A neighbourhood parking dispute has escalated to comical levels with passive-aggressive notes being pasted all over a car that offended one resident. A frustrated local on Sydney's Northern Beaches typed out and printed a cranky sign - in bold lettering - accusing a neighbour of spitefully buying a car and trailer just so they could block others from finding a park.
CARS
LADbible

LADbible

21K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you the latest viral and entertainment news from around the world.

 https://www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy