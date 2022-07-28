Is Jaylen Brown The Real Star In Boston?

www.yardbarker.com
Shaquille O'Neal Blamed A Billboard Outside His Mother's Office For His Departure From Orlando Magic: "Is Shaquille O’Neal worth $150 million? More than 5,000 People Called In, And Over 91% Said No."
Shaquille O'Neal was undoubtedly one of the best players in the NBA in the 90s and in the early 2000s. Most well-known for his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, O'Neal was a force to be reckoned with in the Lakers uniform. Winning an MVP trophy, 3 NBA championships, and 3 Finals MVP trophies, Shaq undoubtedly had the time of his life with the Purple and Gold.
LeBron James' son Bryce listed at 6-foot-6 at 15 years old
That marks a serious growth spurt for Bryce, who only turned 15 last month. He plays guard and is about to begin his sophomore year at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California (where Bronny also attends and will be entering his senior year). Bryce clearly inherited the height gene...
Luke Walton Recalls Rough Treatment From Kobe Bryant After He ‘Smelled Some Alcohol’ On Him In Practice During Rookie Year
Hardly any player in NBA history could match Kobe Bryant’s competitiveness and desire to win — something several players learned the hard way when they shared the court with the Los Angeles Lakers legend. Since his high school days, Bryant — preaching the fabled “Mamba Mentality” — would...
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
NBA legend Bill Russell dies at age 88
Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday at age 88, his family announced on social media. Russell was one of the best players in NBA history with five MVP awards and a record 11 NBA championships during his career, as well as two NCAA titles. In 2009, the NBA Finals MVP Award was named after Russell.
NBA Fans React To JaVale McGee Being Upset About His Face On NBA 2K23: "They Made JaVale Look Like Goofy"
It's that time of the year when fans get insights into the upcoming NBA 2K games and this year's edition promises to be the best ever. As more and more information starts getting out, fans and players alike, in general, are hyped for the game, but not everyone is too happy with what they have seen.
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
Chicago Bulls Would Get Donovan Mitchell For Coby White, Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, And 3 First Round Picks In Proposed Trade
The Chicago Bulls find themselves in a bit of a weird spot with their current roster. The team is good enough to be excellent in the regular season, but even with Zach LaVine returning after free agency, we don't have a team that can be confident about getting out of the Eastern Conference. They added Andre Drummond and Goran Dragic, but those signings hardly take them that much closer to the NBA championship.
Video: LeBron James Spotted Hanging Out With Draymond Green As He Poses For Pictures With Fans
In terms of unlikely friendships, LeBron James and Draymond Green are as unlikely as they come, considering where they were, not so long ago. The two were at odds with each other when the Warriors and Cavaliers clashed in the NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, and tensions peaked between them when Draymond called LeBron a b***h during the 2016 Finals.
Bruins News & Rumors: Kadri, Montgomery, Bergeron & More
In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Nazem Kadri is still available in free agency and is being considered by some as an option for Don Sweeney to pursue. In other news, Jim Montgomery recently dove into the message Brad Marchand had for him upon being hired. Meanwhile, Patrice Bergeron still has yet to make a decision in regards to his playing future. Last but not least, former Bruin Mark Stuart was able to land an assistant coaching gig with the Edmonton Oilers.
NBA Fans React To Dejounte Murray Disrespectfuly Bounces Ball Off The Head Of A Defender At Jamal Crawford's Basketball Camp
The Atlanta Hawks are looking to make a major run in the NBA next season after a disappointing 2021-22 season. Despite making an Eastern Conference Finals appearance in 2021, the Hawks barely made the 2022 Playoffs and were easily eliminated in the first round by the Miami Heat. To remedy...
The greatest players in Duke men's basketball history
Duke has won five national championships — all under legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski — and reached the title game another six times. Among the elite programs in all of college sports, the Blue Devils continue to produce some of the best talent in the game on an annual basis. Here's our list of the top 20 players to don a Duke uniform — listed in chronological order.
Agent Believes Russell Westbrook Will Be Easier To Move At Trade Deadline
With all the talks and rumors of deals, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Russell Westbrook’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers is coming to an end. After a disaster of a 2021-22 season, the Lakers are desperate to improve the roster and the easiest path to doing so would be to trade Westbrook’s gargantuan $47 million expiring into better fitting pieces. The most talked about trade is Westbrook for Kyrie Irving, who has his own issues with the Brooklyn Nets but so far, talks have not gotten very far. Los Angeles has also explored trades with the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks but those feel like contingencies in case Irving can’t be had.
Yao Ming Surprised Shaquille O'Neal And Blocked His First Three Shots While Easily Scoring Three Buckets In Their First Meeting
Yao Ming's arrival on the NBA stage in 2002 was one that drew a lot of interest around the league. Some felt he could be a force, with the kind of touch he had for a man his size, while others felt he would be over-matched. The 7'5" giant from China had a slow start to life in the NBA, but after a month or so in the league, he started to come into his own.
Zach LaVine, Other Bulls Holding Group Workout In LA
Along with recently re-signed Zach LaVine, the group will include DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White and possibly Lonzo Ball, who missed the second half of the season with a knee injury. Ball is a native of LA and lives there during the offseason, so it...
NBA Fans React To Hilarious Video Of LeBron James And Draymond Green Dancing Together: "Dray Is Going To Los Angeles, Man."
LeBron James and Draymond Green have recently developed a somewhat unlikely friendship. They posted a hilarious video together when they celebrated the 4th of July, talking about how people doubted them. The two were rivals for 4 seasons straight when the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers met in the NBA Finals, but that seems to be water under the bridge at this point.
Bam Adebayo Opens Up On The Heat Being Unwilling To Involve Him In Trade Packages: "It’s Pat Believing In Me... That We Can Make That Next Step To Bring This City Another Championship.”
The Miami Heat are all about winning championships, and having gone almost a decade without one, they are desperate to get their hands on that Larry O'Brien trophy once again. So, when Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and named the Heat as one of his preferred destinations, rumors started to swirl on potential trade packages.
Lakers Legends React To The Passing Of Celtics Great Bill Russell
There is no figure in NBA history that symbolizes winning more than Boston Celtics legendary center Bill Russell. Russell played 14 seasons with the Celtics, capturing an astounding 11 championships during those years. He also had a successful coaching career with the Celtics, winning another two titles with the franchise.
