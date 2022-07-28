Nashville International Airport® Awarded Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

rutherfordsource.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H TitsworthTennessee State
2022 NFL Draft Review: Tennessee TitansAdrian HolmanNashville, TN
Nashville Back to School EventsHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Related
Ribbon Cutting: Complete Women’s Care in Smyrna
Complete Women’s Care held its ribbon cutting for its new Smyrna location on Friday, July 8, 2022, at 2020 Rock Springs Road in Smyrna. Whether it’s your first or fourth child, or you just moved and need a new gynecologist—I’m here for you. Dr. Taylor has been in women’s healthcare for 14 years. She graduated from Meharry Medical College, School of Medicine in 2006.
John C. Tune Airport Celebrates 36 Years
John C. Tune Airport (JWN®) opened 36 years ago in 1986. JWN® is named for the late John Childress Tune Jr., the founding chairman of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA), pilot, attorney, and civic leader. Construction of what is now John C. Tune Airport began in 1983.
Blood Assurance Announces Partnership With The Scott Hamilton Cares Foundation
Blood Assurance and the Williamson County-based Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation are teaming up to save the lives of cancer patients. From Aug. 1-31, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the foundation for every individual who gives blood at the organization’s donation centers in Middle Tennessee (Bellevue, Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Cool Springs, Hermitage and Tullahoma).
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Nationally Recognized for Commitment to Providing High Quality AFib Care
Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown have received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – AFIB Gold quality achievement award for its commitment to managing atrial fibrillation (AFib), ultimately helping to reduce patients’ stroke risk. AFib affects millions of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MTSU to Host Clothing Donation Event to Restock Career Closet Student Resource
Middle Tennessee State University’s Alumni Office and the Career Development Center have teamed up for an upcoming clothing drive to restock the MTSU Career Closet. The inaugural Career Closet Extravaganza will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 11-12, with clothing drop-off at the MTSU Alumni House located at 2263 Middle Tennessee Blvd. No parking pass is required as donors may use the visitor space to drop off items.
2022 Old Timers Festival Parade Grand Marshal Announced
The 2022 Old Timers Festival parade grand marshal will be Rick Autery. This year’s theme is “Serving Thru History” as the City aims to honor not only our military veterans, but also our local people who dedicate so much of their lives to the betterment of our community. This year the City is also honoring its own history as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of incorporation.
Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association & Industry Partners Support Youth and Donate Beef to Second Harvest Food Bank
At the Tennessee Junior Beef Expo in Lebanon, Tenn. on June 30 through July 2, the Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) with help from industry partners, purchased the winning show steers at a premium price. In the following days, the cattle were harvested for beef at Anderson Meats and Processing in Hartsville, Tenn. The meat will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee later this month. This will equate to approximately 3,000 pounds of beef for the local community.
Photo of the Week: Aug 1, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rutherford County Board of Education Approves One Charter School Application, Rejects Another
One charter school application has been approved, and another has been rejected, by the Rutherford County Board of Education at a special-called meeting on July 18, 2022. A review team made up of educators, district and community leaders have spent the past several weeks extensively reviewing charter school applications submitted by American Classical Education and Springs Public School Tennessee. The team has also worked with both applicants during the review process to attempt to address any concerns or deficiencies.
TRAFFIC: Lane Closures 7-31-8-3, 2022
Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures July 28 – August 3, 2022. CHEATHAM COUNTY, I-24 The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes. • Nightly, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures WB & EB for replacing pavement marker lenses. One...
TriStar StoneCrest Makes Fortune/Merative Top 100
TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center in Smyrna has been named to the Fortune/Merative 100 Top Hospitals list. Out of 2,650 hospitals evaluated, StoneCrest is listed as number 4 in medium size community hospitals in the country. The list identifies hospitals that excel in patient care, clinical and operational performance. “We are...
Amazon’s Electric Delivery Vehicles From Rivian Roll Out Across the U.S., Including Nashville
Amazon and Rivian plan to bring thousands of custom electric delivery vehicles to more than 100 cities by the end of this year, and 100,000 across the U.S. by 2030. Customers across the U.S. will begin to see custom electric delivery vehicles from Rivian delivering their Amazon packages, with the electric vehicles hitting the road in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, and St. Louis, among other cities. This rollout is just the beginning of what is expected to be thousands of Amazon’s custom electric delivery vehicles in more than 100 cities by the end of this year—and 100,000 across the U.S. by 2030.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dunkin’ Donates $15,000 to Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club
In an effort to help grow the game of hockey and provide financial assistance to youth hockey teams in Tennessee, Dunkin’ of Tennessee donated $15,000 to the Nashville Jr. Predators Hockey Club. The donation comes entirely from Dunkin’s local network franchisees with the intention to alleviate the financial strain...
6 Live Shows to Check out this Week – August 1, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 1 – August 7, 2022. Vince Gill. Thursday – Sunday, August...
Over a Dozen Tennessee Communities Awarded Grants to Build or Enhance Dog Parks
Randy and Jenny Boyd, with the Boyd Foundation, announced Friday that 15 communities across Tennessee will be awarded grants totaling $375,000 to build or enhance dog parks in its final year. Launched in 2018, the Dog Park Dash program has provided more than 100 communities with grants totaling $3 million with the goal of making our state the most pet-friendly in the nation.
OBITUARY: Janet Dunn
Janet Dunn, 83, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022, surrounded for by family. Janet was born, on October 4, 1938, in Jamestown, NY, to Mearl & Marion Galloway. On Nov.16, 1962, she married Cecil Barry Dunn in San Francisco, CA. Janet was preceded in death by...
Inaugural Lifest Comes to Bon Aqua Beginning July 28
Lifest is coming to Tennessee for the first time ever July 28, July 29 and July 30 at Hideaway Farm in Bon Aqua/Lyles, Tennessee. The event began in Oshkosh, Wisconsin in 1990 as a 5K walk/run and became a Christian music festival in 1999. As of 2013, it is a four-day festival in Wisconsin with attendance of about 20,000 per day and featuring 175 Christian musical acts and inspirational speakers. Billed as a “Party with a Purpose”, Lifest Music City will offer more than 75 performances and seminars great for the whole family.
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Starring Tim McGraw & Carly Pearce, Adds Cheat Codes, DJ Hish to Entertainment Lineup
The roar of engines in downtown during the Aug. 5-7 Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will be amplified with even more musical performances, including the addition of Los Angeles’ superstar trio Cheat Codes and Nashville’s own DJ HISH. The electrifying line-up on the Nissan Stadium campus will...
Popular C-Dock Boyz Coming Back to Cherokee Marina This August, Limited Number of VIP Tables Available
The ever-popular C-Dock Boyz are coming back to Cherokee Marina and Steakhouse in Lebanon to play their famous classic rock and roll covers on Saturday August 6 at 7:00 p.m. For this event, there will be a limited number of front row VIP tables for $350 that will seat eight. Only a few tables are left. Don’t miss a chance to be a VIP at the biggest jam at the marina this year on Old Hickory Lake. VIPs will receive a dedicated wait staff, eight drink tickets, and a private cash bar.
WEEKEND WEATHER 7-29-31-2022- Wet, Cooler Temps, Localized Flooding
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 231 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-300745- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 231 AM CDT Fri Jul 29 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the day. A few storms may become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts. Localized heavy downpours will be possible, which may lead to flash flooding in flood-prone areas. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Scattered thunderstorms with localized flash flooding will be possible through the weekend.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0