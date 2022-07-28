J Balvin Says He Doesn’t Need To Change Who He Is To Be A ‘Cool’ Dad

www.scarymommy.com
Is ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Pregnant With Baby No. 5? Find Out How the Speculation Started
Baby on the way? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez sparked rumors that she’s pregnant with baby No. 5. Here’s everything we know. What Did Chris Lopez Say About Kailyn Lowry’s Alleged Pregnancy?. On July 25, Chris took to Twitter to share a...
Bre Tiesi Reveals Name of Her and Nick Cannon’s Baby
Watch: Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 8 With Model Bre Tiesi. Bre Tiesi revealed the name of her son with Nick Cannon on Instagram, Legend Cannon. The model—who welcomed her newborn on June 28—confirmed his name by tagging a new Instagram account she created for her son. "I'll be posting all things legend on his page," Bre wrote on her Instagram story on July 26. "Give him a follow!"
Model Bre Tiesi Delivers Baby Boy Via An All-Natural, Unmedicated Home Birth for Nick Cannon’s Eight Child
Congratulations to Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi on the birth of her first child and his eighth!. On Monday, July 25, Tiesi took to her Instagram account to announce that her baby boy was brought into the world by all-natural unmedicated home birth. “I did it. An all natural unmedicated...
LPBW’s Audrey Roloff Trolls Haters With Giant Laundry Pile After Messy Home Accusations
Poking fun. Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff trolled haters by posting a photo of a giant laundry pile. The former reality star shared the picture after she was accused of having a messy home. Audrey, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 27, to share a...
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Lucy in Pajamas as She Turns 3 Months Old
Andy Cohen is sharing a sweet milestone with his little girl. On Friday, the Watch What Happens Live host, 54, shared an adorable shot of daughter Lucy Eve celebrating her 3-month birthday in a green onesie pajama with lemons all over it. "3 months! ♥️" he captioned the sweet photo....
The Hollywood Gossip
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Struggling to Conceive
Longtime fans are already aware that Kourtney Kardashian has struggled with IVF. It’s not just that she and Travis Barker did not see immediate success — though, obviously, they did not. Her body actually had undesired responses to standard IVF medications, leading Kourt to feel very frustrated. A...
Kim Kardashian shares North West’s sketches for Kanye’s brand Yeezy
North West is proving to be a designer just like her father Kanye West! On Friday, Kim Kardashian shared sketches the 9-year-old drew for Yeezy, along with what looks like a prototype of her designs. Check out the pics below. RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s daughter asks people...
Beyoncé Shares Rare Photo With Her Kids In Celebration Of New Album
It’s official! Beyoncé has released new music. And, alongside Act 1 of her album Renaissance, she shared photos and a touching letter thanking those who inspired her latest work. Thursday evening into Friday, the first part of Renaissance hit the world — as did a personal selfie of...
Popculture
'Little People, Big World' Star Audrey Roloff Turns Tables on Trolls After 'Messy Home' Criticism
Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff doesn't have a deep connection to the current family drama with the Roloff family farm. While her husband, Jeremy, was snubbed by his father with the sale of the farm, he has remained pretty quiet publicly. That doesn't mean that her life is without drama.
Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands With Travis Barker & Penelope, 10, On L.A. Outing
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is living her best life! With new hubby Travis Barker, 46, on her right arm and daughter Penelope Disick, 10, on her left, the Poosh maven stepped out on Tuesday, July 26, with a wide smile on her face. In pics, Kourt wore her signature black, with a pair of sleek yoga pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt. She wore her hair in cute braids and accessorized with coordinating sneakers and a dark ball cap. Travis rocked long shorts, a graphic tee, and sneakers. Both finished off their casual daytime looks with sunglasses.
Bre Tiesi Shares Sweet New Photos with Baby Legendary and Nick Cannon: 'So Surreal'
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi can't get enough of their baby boy. On Friday, the 31-year-old model shared sweet snaps of her and the 41-year-old star enjoying baby Legendary Love, whose arrival Tiesi announced on Monday. In the carousel, the new mom shows off a blissful grin as she holds...
Alan Jackson Opens Up About Becoming a Grandfather: ‘Our Baby Is Having a Baby’
Alan Jackson will become a grandfather for the very first time in a matter of months, and the legendary singer has finally commented publicly on his impending new role. In a social media post from this week, Jackson shares his and wife Denise's excitement for the arrival of their new grandson.
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Dancing Is the Cutest Thing You'll See Today
Three years old Kaavia James has 1.9 million followers on Instagram, and it’s not because she’s the daughter of two star-studded celebrities; it’s because she’s a whole mood. The toddler is back at it again in all her glory, this time with a reel of her performing ‘interpretive dance’ skills during a day by the pool.
PopSugar
Everything to Know About Lil Wayne's 4 Children: Reginae, Dwayne, Kameron, and Neal
Lil Wayne loves having a big family! The "Sucker For Pain" rapper is a father to daughter Reginae Carter and sons Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter, and Neal Carter. In a 2010 interview with Ozone Magazine, Lil Wayne opened up about his relationships with the mothers of his children and the criticism he's faced as someone who shares four kids with four different women. "I don't think what people think should be any concern of anybody's," Lil Wayne told the magazine, per MTV. "It's definitely not a concern of mine. I'd be crazy if it was and you're crazy if you are. But that goes back to me not caring about what people think or say."
Andy Cohen Shared the Cutest Picture of His Daughter Lucy & Hinted at Where She Got Her Name
Click here to read the full article. Andy Cohen’s daughter Lucy just turned 3 months old, and she has an adorable little personality. We already know she isn’t the biggest fan of her dad’s singing voice and she loves her older brother Ben, 3. But in a new picture for her 3-month-old birthday, we finally get a hint where her name comes from! “3 months! ♥️” the Watch What Happens Live! host captioned the picture of Lucy. In it, she’s sitting propped up in her crib (on pink-heart sheets!) with a wide-eyed expression. Her big blue eyes are open at the...
Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa
Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram. The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently […]
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's Son Matteo Turns 2: Look Back at His Most Adorable Photos
Watch: Nikki Bella Pens Adorable Birthday Post to Fiance Artem. Believe it or not, Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's baby boy Matteo Chigvintsev is celebrating his second birthday on July 31. The engaged couple welcomed their first child together back in 2020. Since then, the now 2-year-old has grown up in front of our eyes and turned into the most adorable mini-me of dad Artem.
Drew Scott's 'Resting Dad Face' Will Resonate With All New Parents
All parents know that sound. You know, the mushy one where your newborn baby is definitely going No. 2 in their tenth diaper of the day. Well, HGTV host and new dad Drew Scott has now coined a term to describe the face one makes when they hear the, uh, squishy squirt.
Kylie Jenner Dances With Kris Jenner in Tribute Video to Mom
Kylie Jenner took to TikTok to share the most adorable video of herself gettin' down with mom Kris Jenner. In the clip, fittingly set to the song "Kris Jenner, You Are a World Famous Wonderful Woman" by Papa Razzi and the Photogs, the 24-year-old sports an oversized black blazer over a matching skin-tight catsuit, while the 66-year-old pops in a hot pink power suit. Not taking themselves too seriously, The Kardashians stars can't help but smile and laugh as they busted out some goofy dance moves in an office setting.
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hung Out With Their Kids 24/7 on a Huge Summer Road Trip
Click here to read the full article. It’s officially the middle of summer. While some parents look forward to the back-to-school season, others are savoring the last few weeks of summer break — and it seems like celeb dad Ashton Kutcher is the latter. Kutcher recently revealed an incredible trip he and wife Mila Kunis took with their kids, 5-year-old son Dimitri and 7-year-old daughter, Wyatt, and expressed how badly he doesn’t want his time with them to end. At the premiere of his new film, Vengeance, Kutcher spoke of the fun family affair in his interview with People. The dad of...
