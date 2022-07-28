J Balvin Says He Doesn’t Need To Change Who He Is To Be A ‘Cool’ Dad

Lil Wayne loves having a big family! The "Sucker For Pain" rapper is a father to daughter Reginae Carter and sons Dwayne Carter III, Kameron Carter, and Neal Carter. In a 2010 interview with Ozone Magazine, Lil Wayne opened up about his relationships with the mothers of his children and the criticism he's faced as someone who shares four kids with four different women. "I don't think what people think should be any concern of anybody's," Lil Wayne told the magazine, per MTV. "It's definitely not a concern of mine. I'd be crazy if it was and you're crazy if you are. But that goes back to me not caring about what people think or say."

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO