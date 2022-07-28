www.beckershospitalreview.com
Google backs $65M funding for precision medicine startup
Google's venture capital arm, GV, participated in the $65 million series A fundraising round for precision medicine startup Vicinitas Therapeutics. Vicinitas Therapeutics specializes in developing protein stabilization platforms that can be used in therapeutics for cancer and genetic disorders, according to a July 28news release from the biotechnology company. Vicinitas...
Five Financial Benefits of Rehabilitation Partnership
As financial strain continues to impact hospitals across the country, health leaders are seeking partnership to increase financial stability amid an ever-changing healthcare landscape. Partnership can help hospitals effectively obtain additional resources to provide high-quality patient care, strengthen service lines and improve access and the overall patient experience. Proactively identifying...
Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions
The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
15 recent health IT innovations, partnerships
From using artificial intelligence to predict and diagnose disease to expanding hospital-at-home programs, hospitals and health systems have joined a variety of health tech companies in innovative partnerships. Here are 15 partnerships reported by Becker's since July 18. Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System is partnering with Atlanta-based urgent care...
Monkeypox could be the nation's next public health failure: Dr. Scott Gottlieb
The U.S.' monkeypox outbreak could become "one of the worst public health failures in modern times" if it becomes endemic, according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former FDA commissioner. Dr. Gottlieb in a July 30 guest essay published in The New York Times cited a slow ramp up of testing, inadequate...
Legislators urge Walgreens to change reproductive product policy
After an alleged incident of a Walgreens worker refusing to sell condoms spurred a barrage of calls for a boycott, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pressed the retail pharmacy to renew its policies. In early June, a tweet went viral and multiple news outlets picked up...
3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week
CDC models are, for the second week in a row, forecasting an uncertain trend for COVID-19 admissions, as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads nationwide. Hospitalizations: The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 6,298 as of July 29, up from 6,181 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
