Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions
The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
Legislators urge Walgreens to change reproductive product policy
After an alleged incident of a Walgreens worker refusing to sell condoms spurred a barrage of calls for a boycott, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pressed the retail pharmacy to renew its policies. In early June, a tweet went viral and multiple news outlets picked up...
75 Black healthcare leaders to know | 2022
Diversity is important in the healthcare C-suite so health systems can best serve their entire patient population and workforce. A 2021 survey from the Chartis Group and the National Association of Health Services Executives found 46 percent of surveyed hospitals had at least one Black leader in the C-suite and 10 percent of total C-suite positions were filled by Black leaders. Six percent of the CEOs were Black, and 81 percent of diversity and equity roles were held by Black leaders.
8 health issues that worsened during the pandemic
Many Americans' concern over COVID-19 has dwindled amid access to vaccines and other life-saving therapeutics, but the nation is still grappling with serious health issues exacerbated by the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported July 31. Increased isolation, missed screenings and disrupted public health activities have caused many of the...
Monkeypox could be the nation's next public health failure: Dr. Scott Gottlieb
The U.S.' monkeypox outbreak could become "one of the worst public health failures in modern times" if it becomes endemic, according to Scott Gottlieb, MD, former FDA commissioner. Dr. Gottlieb in a July 30 guest essay published in The New York Times cited a slow ramp up of testing, inadequate...
Meet the CMOs of US News' top 10 hospitals: 2022-23
Below are brief biographies of the chief medical officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 best hospital rankings. Note: The list includes a tie. 1. Amy Williams, MD — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Dr. Williams was appointed the executive...
New York polio case tied to virus in Israel, UK
An investigation of the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade found evidence of a connection between the U.S. infection and sewage samples from London and the Jerusalem area, according to a July 29 ProPublica report. The results are preliminary and don't point to where the virus was first.
95% of Medicare beneficiaries worry about inflation's impact on health costs
Nearly all Medicare beneficiaries surveyed are worried about inflation's impact on healthcare costs, according to a July 28 report from the private health insurance marketplace eHealth. More than 2,500 people who purchased Medicare, supplemental Medicare ("Medigap") and Medicare Part D plans from eHealth were surveyed in July, according to the...
Lab capacity far exceeds monkeypox tests despite rising cases
Despite labs ramping up their production to assess thousands of monkeypox tests per week, some labs are receiving a scarce number of tests, according to CNN. Over the past few weeks, five labs — Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Aegis Science and Sonic Healthcare — have increased from being able to assess 6,000 tests per week to 70,000 per week. The HHS recruited the labs June 22, and they account for nearly 90 percent of the nation's capabilities to process monkeypox PCR tests.
The guide to effective leadership? David Lundquist from Spectrum Health Partners uncovers his acronym "T.P.A." for the answer
David Lundquist is the principal of Franklin, Tenn-based Spectrum Health Partners. Mr. Lundquist will serve on the panel "Big Tech in Healthcare: Exciting Opportunities and What Executives Should Be Afraid of" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
California hospital transfers patients as McKinney Fire spreads
Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka, Calif., began transferring patients to other facilities July 30 as the McKinney Fire became the state's largest wildfire of the year so far. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency July 30 for Siskiyou County, for which Fairchild Medical Center is the main hospital. That day, when the hospital began transferring patients, the fire was burning about 9 miles from Yreka.
Teladoc offering free virtual care to Kentucky flood victims
Teladoc will offer free general medical telehealth visits to individuals affected by the Kentucky flood. The virtual care services will be offered free of charge for conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses, according to a July 30 press release. The...
3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week
CDC models are, for the second week in a row, forecasting an uncertain trend for COVID-19 admissions, as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads nationwide. Hospitalizations: The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 6,298 as of July 29, up from 6,181 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
Feeding organic leadership growth with Dr. Stephen Viel from Halifax Health
Stephen Viel, MD, is the medical director of emergency services at Daytona Beach, Fla-based Halifax Health. Dr. Viel will present "Why Now is the Time to Insource your Emergency Physician Services and How to do it Effectively" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
New Hampshire hospital where fentanyl went missing names interim chief nursing officer
Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H., has named Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, interim chief nursing officer as state regulators continue an investigation into how gallons of fentanyl went missing from the hospital, the New Hampshire Union Leader reported July 31. Ms. Tyrol is the associate chief nursing officer at Alice...
Heart care 'quantum leap': Tumor removed without open heart surgery
St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital recently became the first in the world to remove a heart tumor without open heart surgery, KNSI Radio reported July 29. A heart and vascular team from CentraCare Health used hologram technology to guide them to the tumor and used a catheter to suction it out in the operation that took around 20 minutes.
5 best, worst states for healthcare in 2022
Residents of Rhode Island receive the best healthcare in the country, while those in Mississippi receive the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. To identify the best and worst states for healthcare, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 different...
Prevention and wellness is the new model, a leader from Henry Ford Health System says
Emily Moorhead is the chief operating officer of the central market at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System. Ms. Moorhead will serve on the panel "Building a Resilient, High-Reliability Organization With Accountable Leaders" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
Phishing attack affects 8,000 Allegheny Health Network patients
Allegheny Health Network notified patients July 29 about a May phishing attack that compromised the protected health information of 8,000 patients. On June 1, the Pittsburgh-based health system learned that an employee email account had been compromised between May 31 and June 1 after the owner of the account opened a phishing email link.
