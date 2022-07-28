ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Opinion: Health system consolidation will fuel growth of physician unions

The pursuit of physician unions is likely to continue amid the consolidation of health systems and medical practices, two attorneys and a physician argue in an article published July 28 in the JAMA Network online. In the article, titled "The Rise and Potential of Physician Unions," Daniel Bowling III, Barak...
LABOR ISSUES
beckershospitalreview.com

Legislators urge Walgreens to change reproductive product policy

After an alleged incident of a Walgreens worker refusing to sell condoms spurred a barrage of calls for a boycott, U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pressed the retail pharmacy to renew its policies. In early June, a tweet went viral and multiple news outlets picked up...
ILLINOIS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

75 Black healthcare leaders to know | 2022

Diversity is important in the healthcare C-suite so health systems can best serve their entire patient population and workforce. A 2021 survey from the Chartis Group and the National Association of Health Services Executives found 46 percent of surveyed hospitals had at least one Black leader in the C-suite and 10 percent of total C-suite positions were filled by Black leaders. Six percent of the CEOs were Black, and 81 percent of diversity and equity roles were held by Black leaders.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

8 health issues that worsened during the pandemic

Many Americans' concern over COVID-19 has dwindled amid access to vaccines and other life-saving therapeutics, but the nation is still grappling with serious health issues exacerbated by the pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reported July 31. Increased isolation, missed screenings and disrupted public health activities have caused many of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Alaska State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Meet the CMOs of US News' top 10 hospitals: 2022-23

Below are brief biographies of the chief medical officers at the hospitals that took the top 10 spots in U.S. News & World Report's 2022-23 best hospital rankings. Note: The list includes a tie. 1. Amy Williams, MD — Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.) Dr. Williams was appointed the executive...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

New York polio case tied to virus in Israel, UK

An investigation of the first U.S. polio case in nearly a decade found evidence of a connection between the U.S. infection and sewage samples from London and the Jerusalem area, according to a July 29 ProPublica report. The results are preliminary and don't point to where the virus was first.
WORLD
beckershospitalreview.com

95% of Medicare beneficiaries worry about inflation's impact on health costs

Nearly all Medicare beneficiaries surveyed are worried about inflation's impact on healthcare costs, according to a July 28 report from the private health insurance marketplace eHealth. More than 2,500 people who purchased Medicare, supplemental Medicare ("Medigap") and Medicare Part D plans from eHealth were surveyed in July, according to the...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Pharmacies#Urban Areas#Pharmacy
beckershospitalreview.com

Lab capacity far exceeds monkeypox tests despite rising cases

Despite labs ramping up their production to assess thousands of monkeypox tests per week, some labs are receiving a scarce number of tests, according to CNN. Over the past few weeks, five labs — Labcorp, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Aegis Science and Sonic Healthcare — have increased from being able to assess 6,000 tests per week to 70,000 per week. The HHS recruited the labs June 22, and they account for nearly 90 percent of the nation's capabilities to process monkeypox PCR tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

The guide to effective leadership? David Lundquist from Spectrum Health Partners uncovers his acronym "T.P.A." for the answer

David Lundquist is the principal of Franklin, Tenn-based Spectrum Health Partners. Mr. Lundquist will serve on the panel "Big Tech in Healthcare: Exciting Opportunities and What Executives Should Be Afraid of" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
FRANKLIN, TN
beckershospitalreview.com

California hospital transfers patients as McKinney Fire spreads

Fairchild Medical Center in Yreka, Calif., began transferring patients to other facilities July 30 as the McKinney Fire became the state's largest wildfire of the year so far. Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency July 30 for Siskiyou County, for which Fairchild Medical Center is the main hospital. That day, when the hospital began transferring patients, the fire was burning about 9 miles from Yreka.
YREKA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
beckershospitalreview.com

Teladoc offering free virtual care to Kentucky flood victims

Teladoc will offer free general medical telehealth visits to individuals affected by the Kentucky flood. The virtual care services will be offered free of charge for conditions including sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, cold and flu symptoms, and many other non-emergency illnesses, according to a July 30 press release. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

3 COVID-19 forecasts to know this week

CDC models are, for the second week in a row, forecasting an uncertain trend for COVID-19 admissions, as the highly transmissible omicron subvariant BA.5 spreads nationwide. Hospitalizations: The nation's seven-day average of new hospital admissions was 6,298 as of July 29, up from 6,181 a week prior, CDC data shows. During last winter's omicron surge, this figure topped 20,000.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Feeding organic leadership growth with Dr. Stephen Viel from Halifax Health

Stephen Viel, MD, is the medical director of emergency services at Daytona Beach, Fla-based Halifax Health. Dr. Viel will present "Why Now is the Time to Insource your Emergency Physician Services and How to do it Effectively" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Heart care 'quantum leap': Tumor removed without open heart surgery

St. Cloud (Minn.) Hospital recently became the first in the world to remove a heart tumor without open heart surgery, KNSI Radio reported July 29. A heart and vascular team from CentraCare Health used hologram technology to guide them to the tumor and used a catheter to suction it out in the operation that took around 20 minutes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

5 best, worst states for healthcare in 2022

Residents of Rhode Island receive the best healthcare in the country, while those in Mississippi receive the worst, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website. To identify the best and worst states for healthcare, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 42 different...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Prevention and wellness is the new model, a leader from Henry Ford Health System says

Emily Moorhead is the chief operating officer of the central market at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System. Ms. Moorhead will serve on the panel "Building a Resilient, High-Reliability Organization With Accountable Leaders" at Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable. As part of an ongoing series, Becker's is talking to healthcare leaders who plan to speak at the conference on Nov. 7-10 in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
beckershospitalreview.com

Phishing attack affects 8,000 Allegheny Health Network patients

Allegheny Health Network notified patients July 29 about a May phishing attack that compromised the protected health information of 8,000 patients. On June 1, the Pittsburgh-based health system learned that an employee email account had been compromised between May 31 and June 1 after the owner of the account opened a phishing email link.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy