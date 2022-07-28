Diversity is important in the healthcare C-suite so health systems can best serve their entire patient population and workforce. A 2021 survey from the Chartis Group and the National Association of Health Services Executives found 46 percent of surveyed hospitals had at least one Black leader in the C-suite and 10 percent of total C-suite positions were filled by Black leaders. Six percent of the CEOs were Black, and 81 percent of diversity and equity roles were held by Black leaders.

