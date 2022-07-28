ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare

By The Associated Press
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the backyard.

An autopsy determined he died of accidental drowning. Dutton says the case will be forwarded to the county attorney’s office to determine if any charges should be filed.

